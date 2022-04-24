2022 Tatton Park Pop Up Festival - the line up revealed

Kidchella at Tatton Park Pop Up Festival - Credit: Tatton Park Pop Up Festival

The Tatton Park Pop Up Festival returns for 2022 and it looks like it will be the highlight of the Cheshire summer calendar.

Last year, tens of thousands of people visited the festival site, located next to the Tatton Park lake in a socially-distanced compliant event .

With more than 40 acts planned for this year’s event and the freedom to offer more features post-lockdown, it is expected that in excess of 25,000 people will attend across the summer, with days curated to appeal to everyone.

This year’s family friendly line-up includes a return for many of last year’s sell-out shows. The wildly popular Jurassic Earth is back along with the 2021 curtain raiser, The Greatest Show on Earth.

On the music side, there is music from across the decades that are featured across ten separate nights of concerts.

Tatton Park Pop Up Festival in numbers

200 hours of entertainment

2,000 bottles of fizz

25,000 people expected to visit

34 separate shows

2022 Tatton Park Pop Up Festival - the line up

Abba Mania comes to Knutsford this summer - Credit: Ben Moore

MUSIC EVENTS



Friday 24th June

The Rocket Man

A magical night in tribute to Sir Elton John.

Friday 1st July

Lost in Music

Go on a magical journey that takes you back to the 70s and the spirit of disco.

Saturday 2nd July

Symphonic Ibiza

If you can't tarvelto the Balearics this summer, enjoy a live orchestra of classic dance anthems, here in Cheshire.

Thursday 7th July

The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club

Craig Charles explores the best in funk and soul featuring classic tracks and new releases.

Saturday 9th July

Jason Herd presents Bohemian Disco

A celebration of live performances and DJs from top talent from across the globe.

Friday 15th July

MANIA The ABBA tribute

All your favourite hits performed by the world's number one toring ABBA tribute.

Saturday 16th July

The House and Garage Orchestra

Featuring house and garage legends; Shy Cookie, Sweet Female Attitude, Shelley Nelson, Kele Le Roc, MC Neat and Oggie.

Friday 29th July

Back to the 90s

Your favourite 90s dance anthems performed by N-Trance, Phats and Small, Livin Joy and Sonique.

Thursday 4th August

Martin Kemp Back to the 80s

Join Martin Kemp for the ultimate Back to the 80s set.

Saturday 6th August

Disco Classical presents Classic Decks

An explosive night of live music, vocals and DJs performing top disco hits.

Jurassic Earth Live, at Tatton Park Pop-Up Festival 2021, will delights children and adults alike - Credit: Jurassic Earth Live

FAMILY AND KIDS EVENTS

Saturday 25th June

Jurassic Earth

A unique, immersive dinosaur experience for all ages.

Sunday 26th June

ABBA MIA The Party

Dancing Queens and Kings assemble to celebrate the best of ABBA.

Saturday 2nd July

The Greatest Family Show

A jam-packed live stage production show to delight children of all ages.

Sunday 3rd July

The Greatest Show Reimagined

Follow the cast as they lead you through an evening of dance, costumes and spectacular performances in tribute to the Greatest Showman.

Friday 8th July

The Greatest Show Reimagined

Follow the cast as they lead you through an evening of dance, costumes and spectacular performances in tribute to the Greatest Showman.

Sunday 10th July

KIDCHELLA

The ultimate kid's festival this summer.

Saturday 16th July

Princess Party

Princesses and Princes gather for a magical summer party.

Saturday 30th July

The Greatest Family Show

A jam-packed live stage production show to deliht children of all ages.

Thursday 4th August

Princess Party

Princesses and Princes gather for a magical summer party.

Friday 5th August

The Greatest Show Reimagined

Follow the cast as they lead you through an evening of dance, costumes and spectacular performances in tribute to the Greatest Showman.

Saturday 6th August

KIDCHELLA

The ultimate kid's festival this summer.

Tickets are on sale now at tattonparkpopupfestival.co.uk

Read our interview with festival founder, Rebecca Hartley, in our May 2022 issue.