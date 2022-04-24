2022 Tatton Park Pop Up Festival - the line up revealed
- Credit: Tatton Park Pop Up Festival
The Tatton Park Pop Up Festival returns for 2022 and it looks like it will be the highlight of the Cheshire summer calendar.
Last year, tens of thousands of people visited the festival site, located next to the Tatton Park lake in a socially-distanced compliant event .
With more than 40 acts planned for this year’s event and the freedom to offer more features post-lockdown, it is expected that in excess of 25,000 people will attend across the summer, with days curated to appeal to everyone.
This year’s family friendly line-up includes a return for many of last year’s sell-out shows. The wildly popular Jurassic Earth is back along with the 2021 curtain raiser, The Greatest Show on Earth.
On the music side, there is music from across the decades that are featured across ten separate nights of concerts.
Tatton Park Pop Up Festival in numbers
200 hours of entertainment
2,000 bottles of fizz
25,000 people expected to visit
34 separate shows
2022 Tatton Park Pop Up Festival - the line up
MUSIC EVENTS
Friday 24th June
The Rocket Man
A magical night in tribute to Sir Elton John.
Friday 1st July
Lost in Music
Go on a magical journey that takes you back to the 70s and the spirit of disco.
Saturday 2nd July
Symphonic Ibiza
If you can't tarvelto the Balearics this summer, enjoy a live orchestra of classic dance anthems, here in Cheshire.
Thursday 7th July
The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club
Craig Charles explores the best in funk and soul featuring classic tracks and new releases.
Saturday 9th July
Jason Herd presents Bohemian Disco
A celebration of live performances and DJs from top talent from across the globe.
Friday 15th July
MANIA The ABBA tribute
All your favourite hits performed by the world's number one toring ABBA tribute.
Saturday 16th July
The House and Garage Orchestra
Featuring house and garage legends; Shy Cookie, Sweet Female Attitude, Shelley Nelson, Kele Le Roc, MC Neat and Oggie.
Friday 29th July
Back to the 90s
Your favourite 90s dance anthems performed by N-Trance, Phats and Small, Livin Joy and Sonique.
Thursday 4th August
Martin Kemp Back to the 80s
Join Martin Kemp for the ultimate Back to the 80s set.
Saturday 6th August
Disco Classical presents Classic Decks
An explosive night of live music, vocals and DJs performing top disco hits.
FAMILY AND KIDS EVENTS
Saturday 25th June
Jurassic Earth
A unique, immersive dinosaur experience for all ages.
Sunday 26th June
ABBA MIA The Party
Dancing Queens and Kings assemble to celebrate the best of ABBA.
Saturday 2nd July
The Greatest Family Show
A jam-packed live stage production show to delight children of all ages.
Sunday 3rd July
The Greatest Show Reimagined
Follow the cast as they lead you through an evening of dance, costumes and spectacular performances in tribute to the Greatest Showman.
Friday 8th July
The Greatest Show Reimagined
Follow the cast as they lead you through an evening of dance, costumes and spectacular performances in tribute to the Greatest Showman.
Sunday 10th July
KIDCHELLA
The ultimate kid's festival this summer.
Saturday 16th July
Princess Party
Princesses and Princes gather for a magical summer party.
Saturday 30th July
The Greatest Family Show
A jam-packed live stage production show to deliht children of all ages.
Thursday 4th August
Princess Party
Princesses and Princes gather for a magical summer party.
Friday 5th August
The Greatest Show Reimagined
Follow the cast as they lead you through an evening of dance, costumes and spectacular performances in tribute to the Greatest Showman.
Saturday 6th August
KIDCHELLA
The ultimate kid's festival this summer.
Tickets are on sale now at tattonparkpopupfestival.co.uk
Read our interview with festival founder, Rebecca Hartley, in our May 2022 issue.