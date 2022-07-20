What's on at the 2022 Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival,

A stellar line up hits Harrogate this year for the 2022 Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival, the world’s largest celebration of crime and thriller writing.

Curated by this year’s Festival Chair, award-winning novelist Denise Mina, the programme brings some of the most exciting names in crime fiction to Harrogate with speakers including: broadcaster and crime fiction debut author Rev. Richard Coles; comedian and writer Frankie Boyle; best-selling creator of the Vera Stanhope, Jimmy Perez and Matthew Venn book series Ann Cleeves; TV chef and cosy crime writer Rosemary Shrager; crime novelist and President of the Detection Club Martin Edwards; and New Blood panellist and journalist Bella Mackie.

The programme will see a variety of acclaimed crime and thriller authors explore the genre and influences on their writing, including Adele Parks, Mick Herron, Sophie Hannah, Abir Mukherjee, SJ Parris, Sue Black, Will Dean, Andrew Taylor, Fiona Cummins, Vaseem Khan, Elly Griffiths and many more.

Other headliners include crime fiction icons Lynda La Plante, Paula Hawkins, Tess Gerritsen, Michael Connelly, Lucy Foley, Charlie Higson, John Connolly, CL Taylor and Kathy Reichs.

The all-star line-up will appear at the festival, which runs from 21-24 July 2022 at Harrogate’s Old Swan Hotel.

harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/crime-writing-festival