4 performances to enjoy outside in Kent late Aug/early Sept 2021

Published: 4:55 PM August 20, 2021

Love culture and want to enjoy the last of the summer's (hopefully) mellow days and balmy evenings? Here are some great al fresco performances to enjoy on our doorstep.

Magic at The Marlowe

Get in touch with JW Turner with The Open Air Drawing Room, outside The Marlowe - Credit: The Open Air Drawing Room



Outdoor summer fun at The Marlowe in Canterbury culminates in four-days of free performances outside the building featuring some of the country’s finest street theatre performers, presented in partnership with Applause Rural Touring. With a beguiling mix of music, movement and tomfoolery, shows will include The Open Air Drawing room, an provoking interactive performance inspired by the great 19th-century painter of light and seascapes, JMW Turner and the 31 sea areas of the Shipping Forecast.; iRobot from James Wilton Dance, a part dance and part trampolining show and Strong Lady Productions’ Strong Enough, a powerfully optimistic show that uses circus, comedy and feats of strength to celebrate stories of finding strength in unexpected places.

Until 22 August, marlowetheatre.com

Jane Eyre at Hernhill

August 30

This Is My Theatre is bringing its production of Jane Eyre to Faversham this summer, with a socially­distanced performance at lovely Mount Ephraim Gardens, Hernhill. “I am no bird; and no net ensnares me; I am a free human being with an independent will.” So says our heroine, who has lived her life feeling an outcast but finds home as governess to a young girl in the care of Mr Rochester. But all is not as it seems as Jane discovers that many secrets are held by both the residents and walls of Thornfield Hall. Charlotte Bronte’s classic novel, deemed ahead of its time, is reimagined for the stage by this young theatre company, with traditional folk music woven into a love story of excitement, passion and intrigue.

Tickets from £12. thisismytheatre.com/jane­eyre



Ramsgate Festival of Sound

Nadine Shah will be the headline act at Ramsgate's Festival of Sound - Credit: Nadine Shah



Taking place from August 27­ - September 5, Ramsgate Festival of Sound is a nine-­day event featuring the specially commissioned Sonic Trail, a collection of sound art installations celebrating the history, architecture and people of Ramsgate. Other goodies include cabaret, immersive children’s theatre, Banned! a new musical work produced by the Freedom Road Project, classics from the world of jazz and opera, and a Busk at Dusk event taking place on the town’s stunning east cliff. Headlining the whole sherbang is Mercury Prize ­singer-­songwriter, Nadine Shah, who will perform her critically acclaimed album ‘Kitchen Sink’ at Winterstoke Gardens. Sounds unmissable.

ramsgatefestival.org

Leeds Castle's Classical Music Concert is back!

The Classical Concert at Leeds Castle will go out with a bang - Credit: Leeds Castle



September 4

Great news for lovers of Leeds Castle and great music: after rescheduling, its iconic open-­air summer classical music concert with the world ­class Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, now has a new date, albeit a little later than originally planned. The event will once again include a spectacular fly­over with a Spitfire from the Aero Legends stable taking to the skies – a fitting tribute to this heritage event. What promises to be a magnificent evening will end in style with a spectacular fireworks finale, and all in the most beautiful of settings. You’ll just need to bring your own Champagne...

Picnic tickets from £53, leedscastleconcert.co.uk

