Christmas at Norwich Cathedral: 8 must-see events
- Credit: Norwich Cathedral / Bill Smith
Christmas with Norwich Cathedral Choir
Friday 17 December, 7.30pm
Join Norwich Cathedral Choir for a feast of Christmas music with plenty of audience participation! Tickets £14-£28 (£5 for under 18s in the side aisles). To book, visit cathedral.org.uk or call 0333 666 3366.
Carols in the Cloister
Saturday 18 December, 4pm
Enjoy a carol singalong full of festive favourites with the girl choristers and members of the Cathedral’s Chamber Choir in the stunning surrounds of the Cloister.
Christmas Procession with Carols
Wednesday 22 December and Thursday 23 December, 7pm, Friday 24 December, 3.30pm
Most Read
- 1 Everything you need to know about Sarah Beeny's move to Somerset
- 2 Win a £5000 staycation in Cornwall
- 3 Christmas markets in and around the Cotswolds
- 4 3 magical winter wonderland light trails to enjoy in Kent
- 5 Christmas in Hertfordshire 2021: Top festive markets
- 6 The Great British Bake Off: Maggie's Dorset Apple Cake recipe
- 7 Things you may not know about Sarah Beeny's New Life In The Country
- 8 Magical Christmas markets in Surrey 2021
- 9 What's on in Norfolk in 2022
- 10 Magical Christmas markets in Sussex 2021
Hear the story of Christmas told with carols and readings as the Cathedral Choir moves in procession through the whole Cathedral.
Crib Service
Friday 24 December, 12 noon
The Christmas Story is brought to life in this informal service where children are invited to dress as characters from the Nativity.
Midnight Mass
Friday 24 December, 11.15pm
The traditional service sung by the Cathedral Choir to welcome in Christmas Day and celebrate the birth of Jesus. The Dean of Norwich, the Very Revd Jane Hedges, will be the preacher at this service.
Family Eucharist of Christmas Day
Saturday 25 December, 10.30am
Celebrate Christmas Day at this special service sung by Norwich Cathedral Choir. The Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Revd Graham Usher, will be the preacher at this service.
Festal Evensong for Christmas Day
Saturday 25 December, 3.30pm
A traditional Evensong for Christmas Day with carols sung by Norwich Cathedral Choir.
New Year’s Day Organ Concert
Saturday 1 January, 11am
Norwich Cathedral organist David Dunnett will welcome in the New Year with a selection of popular and festive organ music.