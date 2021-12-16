Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Christmas at Norwich Cathedral: 8 must-see events

Dominic Castle

Published: 9:30 AM December 16, 2021
Norwich Cathedral Choir Christmas Concert conducted by Ashley Grote. Photograph: Norwich Cathedral/B

Christmas with Norwich Cathedral Choir

Friday 17 December, 7.30pm

Join Norwich Cathedral Choir for a feast of Christmas music with plenty of audience participation! Tickets £14-£28 (£5 for under 18s in the side aisles). To book, visit cathedral.org.uk or call 0333 666 3366.

Carols in the Cloister

Saturday 18 December, 4pm

Enjoy a carol singalong full of festive favourites with the girl choristers and members of the Cathedral’s Chamber Choir in the stunning surrounds of the Cloister.

Advent Procession at Norwich Cathedral. Photograph: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

Christmas Procession with Carols

Wednesday 22 December and Thursday 23 December, 7pm, Friday 24 December, 3.30pm

Hear the story of Christmas told with carols and readings as the Cathedral Choir moves in procession through the whole Cathedral.

Crib Service

Friday 24 December, 12 noon

The Christmas Story is brought to life in this informal service where children are invited to dress as characters from the Nativity.

Choristers and Christmas trees. Photograph: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

Midnight Mass

Friday 24 December, 11.15pm

The traditional service sung by the Cathedral Choir to welcome in Christmas Day and celebrate the birth of Jesus. The Dean of Norwich, the Very Revd Jane Hedges, will be the preacher at this service.

Family Eucharist of Christmas Day

Saturday 25 December, 10.30am

Celebrate Christmas Day at this special service sung by Norwich Cathedral Choir. The Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Revd Graham Usher, will be the preacher at this service.

The outdoor crib at the Advent open evening. Photograph: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

Festal Evensong for Christmas Day

Saturday 25 December, 3.30pm

A traditional Evensong for Christmas Day with carols sung by Norwich Cathedral Choir.

New Year’s Day Organ Concert

Saturday 1 January, 11am

Norwich Cathedral organist David Dunnett will welcome in the New Year with a selection of popular and festive organ music.

