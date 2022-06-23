Armed Forces Day: events across the South West

There are plenty of ways to celebrate our Armed forces on June 25th and 26th.

Armed Forces Day is a chance to show your support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community: from currently serving troops to Service families, veterans and cadets. There are many ways for people, communities and organisations across the country to show their support and get involved.

Here are just a handful of ways you can celebrate with your community this weekend across he South West.

Dorset

The Keep, Dorchester

June 25th

Enjoy free entry to the museum for one day and show your support for our Armed Forces. A whole host of additional activities and things to see and do will be available, keep an eye on their website for more updates.

More information

Blandford Forum

June 25th

The Blandford and District Branch of the Royal British Legion is celebrating Armed Forces Day. The event invites local residents near and far to the Legion site to meet Armed Forces veterans, reservists and cadets. Come along, meet old friends, and maybe make new ones. Everyone welcome, free admission

More information

Somerset

ARK at Egwood

June 25th

ARK at Egwood, with funding from the Armed Forces Covenant Trust Fund, is running a year long project to socially engage with local members of the Armed Forces Community. ARK has been engaging with serving personnel, veterans, and families, as well as partner organisations.

The day will consist of showcasing military vehicles, a local singer who sings wartime songs, a local band connected to ARK, have food and drink (no alcohol) and ice cream available as well as stalls from local people as well as family and children activities.

More information

Taunton

July 2nd

Somerset Armed Forces Day is completely free to attend and a fantastic day out for the whole family. This year, the team will join people across Somerset to say “thank you” to members of the Armed Forces community for their contribution to the nation. Enjoy a full schedule of shows, exhibits, and music.

More information

Weston

June 25th - 26th

The Weston Armed Forces Day has developed into a must see two-day event that incorporates a wonderful Air Show and attracts over 200,000 visitors. The result of 12 months dedicated work by the organising committee, the cannot wait to share with the community and visitors all of the wonderful things they have planned.

More information

Devon

Barnstaple

June 26th

A 1940’s themed celebration of the Armed Forces, hosted by The Veterans Charity and featuring music and dancing, vehicles and displays, refreshments, Veterans, regional military units and static re-enactments.

More information

Dawlish

June 25th

Dawlish will be having an Armed Forces Day parade which will start at the Manor House at 11am. The parade will pass the Royal British Legion Club and proceed down the Strand onto the Lawn where there is a bandstand. At the bandstand there will be a flag raising, address by the Mayor of Dawlish, prayers said by Churches Together in Dawlish and District, silence and a commemoration. The parade is open to all members of the armed forces family.

More information

Plymouth

June 25th

This hugely popular free event takes place on the glorious Plymouth Hoe, which provides the perfect location for the Armed Forces to showcase their equipment, displays and interactive activities. Visitors can also enjoy a full arena and stage programme, with military bands, choirs, the thrilling Field Gun Competition, and much more. There is also a dedicated Veteran’s Village, where charities and supporting organisations provide advice and support to Veterans, along with interactive displays from the Emergency Services too. The event draws to a close with a fantastic free evening concert offering a variety of live music for everyone to dance and sing along to.

More information