What's On: Devon art events in November

blank verse blanket man, 2022, installation by Mandy El-Sayegh, one of the BAS9 exhibitors - Credit: Stuart Whipps.

Arts news and exhibitions taking place in the county in November.

Walking the moor

The connection of two artists to a Dartmoor tor is the inspiration behind an exhibition currently running at MAKE Southwest in Bovey Tracey.

Scorched gorse, moon jars, vessels textured and coloured with Dartmoor clays and minerals, and 365 abstracted landscape monoprints are among a body of work created in collaboration between printmaker Anita Reynolds and ceramicist Kate Lyons-Miller.

The exhibition, funded by Arts Council England, is called Rippon, and named after the tor with which both artists have a special relationship - Anita looks out on the outcrop from her studio in Totnes, and Kate from her home near Hound Tor.

Their work is an articulation of their walking rituals on Rippon, during which private contemplation became mutual understanding and led to a renewed appreciation for Dartmoor’s natural beauty and rich cultural heritage – both are fascinated by this landscape’s industrial scars.

The exhibition runs until January 7, 2023

Crafts.org.uk

Work by ceramicist Kate Lyons-Miller on show at MAKE Southwest - Credit: Kate Lyons-Miller

Contemporary takeover

British Art Show 9 (BAS9) is Hayward Gallery Touring’s landmark contemporary art exhibition and it’s now arrived in Plymouth.

The work of 37 artists is on show in the city in this final leg of the exhibition which tours to four cities and takes place every four to five years.

It’s structured around three main themes - Healing, Care and Reparative History, Tactics for Togetherness and Imagining New Futures – and it’s evolved with every city, with a different combination of artworks and artists responding to each location.

In Plymouth, the exhibition will be centred on the migration of bodies, peoples, plants, objects, ideas and forms. Inspiration comes from the role Plymouth has played in Britain’s colonial past, as well as the encounters between British and other cultures that have and continue to enrich our society.

Work is on show at four venues The Box, KARST, The Levinsky Gallery at the University of Plymouth and MIRROR at the Arts University Plymouth.

It runs until December 23

Lotus folded silver box by Karina Gill - Credit: Stacey_Bentley

Wonderful crafts

After a two year absence, the Wonderworks Contemporary Craft Fair is back in Chagford at the Jubilee Hall.

It brings together high quality crafts people from across the South West and is an ideal spot to visit for any festive gift buying.

It’s organised by Chagford-based ceramicists Alison West and Abigail North and this year features a range of ceramics, jewellery, toys and textiles, as well as works made in metal, leather and wood.

The event, which runs on December 3 and 4, raises funds for the charity Cruse Bereavement Support. Entry is free but donations to the charity are welcome.

wonderworkscontemporarycraft.com

Work by Harry Chadwick on show at 45Southside, Plymouth - Credit: Harry Chadwick

First class show

There’s still chance to catch the exhibition at 45 Southside in Plymouth featuring the work of Suzi Humphries and Harry Chadwick.

Both are recent 3D design graduates from Arts University Plymouth. Inspired by the Pop Art Movement of the 1950s, Harry creates colourful and striking sculptures that combine metal and glass. Ceramic artist Suzi creates wheel thrown, large scale vessel forms using black and white stoneware clay which she then decorates with crater and crawl glazes.

The exhibition runs until November 15.

45southside.co.uk/

Rebecca White textiles at Harbour House - Credit: Rebecca White

Present maker

For more Christmas gift ideas head to Harbour House in Kingsbridge where nine artists and makers from the South Hams Arts Forum present an exhibition offering a wide range of unique handmade crafts, including silver jewellery, printmaking, textile art, ceramics, painting and metalworks.

It runs from November 29 to December 18.

harbourhouse.org.uk/

Home-made festivities

Hotel Endsleigh is hosting Christmas wreath making workshops in November and December with Nadine Gibbon and Simon Nickell. They take place in the stables and everything you need is provided – including tea, coffee, a two course lunch and glass of wine. They cost £80 per person and can be booked online

thepolizzicollection.com