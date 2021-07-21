19 festivals happening this summer in Somerset

Published: 3:27 PM July 21, 2021

In August, there are an amazing 19 festivals and shows happening across Somerset for you to choose from and really make this summer special.

As restrictions lift, many festivals and outdoor shows have been given the go-ahead and are itching to welcome you back. Somerset has everything from live music and tribute bands to country shows and family festivals. Whatever your preferences, there's something that will inspire and entertain.

Valley Fest, Chew Valley Lake

30th July - 1st August

Kicking us off and into August is a great festival just outside of Bristol that has something for all ages. Their mission is to "make the world more delicious and celebrate life" which is done through local produce and internationally acclaimed musicians. There will also be demos, workshops, tours, and wellbeing events, as well as activities for kids and teens. It's amazing how much they pack into one long weekend and is not to be missed.

Tickets and information here.

Bristol Volksfest, Birches Farm

5th - 8th August

Grab your flip-flops and enjoy a chill three days dedicated to all things auto and more. There will be themed bars, fancy dress, American Car Displays (including 75 years of the Beetle), and a great line up of international and local bands to enjoy. Kids will also enjoy this festival with an area dedicated to just them, plus workshops from the likes of Aardman Studios and Big Top Mania.

Tickets and information here.

OutCider Festival, Compton Martin

5th - 8th August

This next event promises an old fashioned style of festival with a "no nonsense weekend of fantastic live music, cider and madness in the Mendip hills". This is an 18s and over festival only with a great selection of music in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere.

Tickets and information here.

Taunton Flower Show, Castle Green

6th - 7th August

This event is a firm favourite with locals and visitors alike. This year, they are "are planning a very different show, with horticulture at its heart". Enjoy chatting with and perusing the wares of traders, as well as checking out the competition tent where green fingered wizards will show off their prized produce, homecrafts, floral art, winemaking, and photography. Entry is free.

Tickets and information here.

Sea Shanty and Folk Music Festival, Weston-Super-Mare

6th - 8th August

Enjoy 60 bands across multiple stages over three days at this annual music festival. This is free to attend (except access to the pier) although think about making a donation if you can as all proceeds go to the RNLI and The Lions Club. Dressing up as a pirate is not mandatory but it is heavily encouraged so families will enjoy this event in particular.

Tickets and information here.

Family Festival, Paddington Farm

7th - 8th August

This great family event is only £5pp and under 5s go free. Enjoy live music, workshops, and performances all in the beautiful grounds of Paddington Farm.

Tickets and information here.

The Bath Festival Finale Weekend

7th - 8th August

After having to reschedule earlier in the year, the big finale for this great festival has arrived. A staggering number of performers with be there including McFly, UB40 ft Ali Campbell & Astro, Fun Lovin’ Criminals, Billy Ocean, and so many more. There are limited tickets still available to buy if you're quick. It will be worth it.

Tickets and information here.

SomerRock Festival, Bridgwater & Albion Rugby Football Club

13th - 14th August

As one of the biggest tribute festivals in the country, you're sure to enjoy and sing-a-long to at least one of these great performances. Food stands, fair ground rides, and local traders will also gather so you can explore whilst you listen.

Tickets and information here.

MenFest, Glastonbury

12th - 15th August

Now entering its third year, this is a community gathering for anyone who identifies as male and is a safe place that encourages wellbeing and solidarity. Activities will include yoga, talking circles, live music, crafts, and spa sessions. A more unusual addition to our list, but one that is attempting to do a lot of good for the community.

Tickets and information here.

Rock n Ribs, Henstridge

13th - 15th August

Bringing the best of America right to your doorstep, Rock n Ribs vows to be bigger than ever. This family friendly festival will have live music from all the great tribute bands, as well as car exhibitions, wrestling, a fair ground, and food eating competitions. There will be an activity tent for kids and you can even take them on a ride in a monster truck as it crushes other cars.

Tickets and information here.

Chard Rock

14th - 15th August

After having to cancel last year, the organisers of Chard Rock are very excited to have visitors once more. This two day event brings together people who all have one thing in common: they want to rock! There will be some great tribute performances from the likes of Pure Queen and Wrong Jovi, plus all profits will be donated to the Devon & Somerset Air Ambulance.

Tickets and information here.

Mid Somerset Show, Shepton Mallet

15th August

It's an exciting time for the Mid-Somerset Agricultural Society as their annual show is moving to its new home after more than 100 years. Entry is free although you will need to pay for parking if you're not coming on foot. It's well worth it as the show has so much going on from live stock judging, to horse trials, to arts and crafts.

Tickets and information here.

Bath Reggae Festival

21st August

From Kingston, Jamaica to Kensington Meadows, this is Bath’s very first annual reggae festival. Under one umbrella, people of all ages are welcomed for a taste of Caribbean culture, sound tracked by the music of island life. Don't forget to sample some delicious food whilst you're there, you won't be disappointed.

Tickets and information here.

Gone Wild Festival, Powderham Castle

26th - 29th August

Enjoy learning about the outdoors with none other than the survivalist himself: Bear Grylls. He and his team will be on hand to teach you about the wild and take you on family activities like quad biking, climbing, paddle boarding and more. In the evening, the festival will come alive with music from the likes of Razorlight, Kaiser Chiefs, Melanie C, and Scouting for Girls.

Tickets and information here.

Watchet Live Music Festival

27th - 29th August

West Somerset’s largest outdoor music festival is back and bigger than ever. The independent festival seeks to bring "a wide range of high calibre musical acts not normally found performing in West Somerset at an affordable entrance price". They have a great line up planned this summer and you can also explore Watchet whilst you're there.

Tickets and information here.

The Bath and West Country Festival, Shepton Mallet

27th - 29th August

Meet the producers of the finest food and drink in Britain, ranging from funky street food to the finest produce you can take home to cook and share with all the family. There will also be a great number of demonstrations and activities for all ages to enjoy.

Tickets and information here.

Somerset Tribute Festival, Yeovil

28th - 29th August

Enjoy a weekend of all your favourite music from the best tribute bands in the business. There will be an eclectic mix to enjoy at this over 18s only event. Tickets are selling quickly so don't leave it until the last minute to book.

Tickets and information here.

Look-a-Like Bath Tribute Festival

29th August

Because one tribute appreciation festival isn't enough, you can also hop over to Bath for their own celebration of great music and performance. This is open to anyone over the age of 14. There will be a great range of food to choose from as you enjoy the bands too.

Tickets and information here.

Stars of Time: Film and Comic Con, Weston-Super-Mare

29th - 30th August

Finally, we have a festival with flare for all things from the big screen and colourful pages. This is a great family day out where dress up is encouraged and you can even take part in a parade to show off your outfit. There will be plenty of stalls to peruse, as well as talks by people from some of the most beloved film and comic franchises.

Tickets and information here.