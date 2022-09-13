Top 10 Norfolk festivals to enjoy this Autumn

From music to film, gardens to steam trains, there is plenty to enjoy in Norfolk in Autumn.

The summer is officially on the downturn and there is a cold chill in the air. But don't be disheartened! Whilst the holiday season may be over, that doesn't mean there wont be plenty to do across Norfolk in the coming months. So long as you don't mind taking your rain coast as a precaution, autumn is a lovely time to enjoy a festival or two. Here are just ten we recommend checking out:

Eastern Festival

When: September 13th - 15th

Where: Great Yarmouth Racecourse

The Eastern Festival is a prestigious three-day racing festival which takes place every year at Great Yarmouth Racecourse during September. With around 12,000 visitors over the three days, it is a big draw to Great Yarmouth during a fairly quiet month of the year.

Learn more

Out There Festival

When: September 16th - 18th

Where: Great Yarmouth

Attracting more than 60 000 visitors in a normal new year, the festival turns Great Yarmouth into a hub for performers and exhibitors. This is a great one for all the family.

Learn more

Gathering

When: September 17th

Where: Wild Ken Hill

Writers, authors, speakers and creatives will enthral, entertain and inspire audiences about the natural world, through vibrant discussion, Q&A, readings, workshops and performances.

Learn more

Steam Back to the Forties

When: September 17th - 18th

Where: North Norfolk Railway

Swing back in time for a weekend of live music, stunning classic vehicles, vintage trade stands, historical displays, and wartime fashions, all accompanied by an intense train service.

Learn more

Deepdale Festival

When: September 22nd - 25th

Where: Burnham Deepdale

The Deepdale Festival is a weekend of great live music, with a focus on the best original talent East Anglia and beyond has to offer. They will host over 40 acts during the four days, with many still to be announced on their socials.

Learn more

Garden and Outdoor Living Fair

When: September 24th

Where: Holkham

A wide range of stallholders will bring plants galore, crafts and decorative items and other gardening goodies to help you create that ideal outdoor space and get your garden looking gorgeous.

Learn more

NORCON

When: September 24th - 25th

Where: Norfolk Showground

If you love your Batman, Iron Man, Dr Who or any other type of complete “Nerdity” then this is the place for you. With displays, exhibits, celebrities, talks and traders from across the galaxy selling everything from clothing and other merchandise to unique, bespoke cosplay accessories, there is plenty to see and do at NORCON.

Learn more

Wild Paths

When: October 10th - 15th

Where: Norwich

A new breed of music festival, Wild Paths is a multi-venue, independent music festival and events collective that promotes local whilst hosting bands from across the country.

Learn more

Now, Then, and What Next?

When: October 20th - 30th

Where: Cromer

Cromer Artspace aims to engage and inspire the local community with art in public places, encouraging audience engagement and participation by increasing the understanding of the arts. Their autumn festival will include a range of talks, workshops, and exhibitions to enjoy across the town.

Learn more

Hostry Festival

When: October 21st - November 6th

Where: Norwich

The Autumn Festival of Norfolk is a not-for-profit, community interest project. Uniquely independent, they have commissioned over 100 original events and projects over the past 10 years. From royalty to the Roaring 20s, the line-up for 2022 is packed and definitely not one to be missed.

Learn more

Want more from Norfolk Magazine?

Check out:

You can also subscribe to Norfolk Magazine for more amazing and exclusive content here, or sign up for our free newsletter here.