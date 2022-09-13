Top 10 Norfolk festivals to enjoy this Autumn
- Credit: sasastro, Flickr
From music to film, gardens to steam trains, there is plenty to enjoy in Norfolk in Autumn.
The summer is officially on the downturn and there is a cold chill in the air. But don't be disheartened! Whilst the holiday season may be over, that doesn't mean there wont be plenty to do across Norfolk in the coming months. So long as you don't mind taking your rain coast as a precaution, autumn is a lovely time to enjoy a festival or two. Here are just ten we recommend checking out:
Eastern Festival
When: September 13th - 15th
Where: Great Yarmouth Racecourse
The Eastern Festival is a prestigious three-day racing festival which takes place every year at Great Yarmouth Racecourse during September. With around 12,000 visitors over the three days, it is a big draw to Great Yarmouth during a fairly quiet month of the year.
Out There Festival
Most Read
- 1 10 of the best pubs to visit in Brighton
- 2 South West road trip named best in England
- 3 Our Noble Queen remembered in Kent
- 4 13 ways into Hertfordshire's amazing past
- 5 Win a lovingly crafted unique gin case worth over £500
- 6 Tanya Bardsley on why she left The Real Housewives of Cheshire
- 7 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
- 8 Obituary: Memories of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in Essex
- 9 Doc Martin's surgery for sale in Cornwall
- 10 6 great walks in and around Kendal
When: September 16th - 18th
Where: Great Yarmouth
Attracting more than 60 000 visitors in a normal new year, the festival turns Great Yarmouth into a hub for performers and exhibitors. This is a great one for all the family.
Gathering
When: September 17th
Where: Wild Ken Hill
Writers, authors, speakers and creatives will enthral, entertain and inspire audiences about the natural world, through vibrant discussion, Q&A, readings, workshops and performances.
Steam Back to the Forties
When: September 17th - 18th
Where: North Norfolk Railway
Swing back in time for a weekend of live music, stunning classic vehicles, vintage trade stands, historical displays, and wartime fashions, all accompanied by an intense train service.
Deepdale Festival
When: September 22nd - 25th
Where: Burnham Deepdale
The Deepdale Festival is a weekend of great live music, with a focus on the best original talent East Anglia and beyond has to offer. They will host over 40 acts during the four days, with many still to be announced on their socials.
Garden and Outdoor Living Fair
When: September 24th
Where: Holkham
A wide range of stallholders will bring plants galore, crafts and decorative items and other gardening goodies to help you create that ideal outdoor space and get your garden looking gorgeous.
NORCON
When: September 24th - 25th
Where: Norfolk Showground
If you love your Batman, Iron Man, Dr Who or any other type of complete “Nerdity” then this is the place for you. With displays, exhibits, celebrities, talks and traders from across the galaxy selling everything from clothing and other merchandise to unique, bespoke cosplay accessories, there is plenty to see and do at NORCON.
Wild Paths
When: October 10th - 15th
Where: Norwich
A new breed of music festival, Wild Paths is a multi-venue, independent music festival and events collective that promotes local whilst hosting bands from across the country.
Now, Then, and What Next?
When: October 20th - 30th
Where: Cromer
Cromer Artspace aims to engage and inspire the local community with art in public places, encouraging audience engagement and participation by increasing the understanding of the arts. Their autumn festival will include a range of talks, workshops, and exhibitions to enjoy across the town.
Hostry Festival
When: October 21st - November 6th
Where: Norwich
The Autumn Festival of Norfolk is a not-for-profit, community interest project. Uniquely independent, they have commissioned over 100 original events and projects over the past 10 years. From royalty to the Roaring 20s, the line-up for 2022 is packed and definitely not one to be missed.
Want more from Norfolk Magazine?
Check out:
- Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in Norfolk
- 7 places in Norfolk to treat your dog
- 7 breath taking Norfolk National Trust properties you can stay in
You can also subscribe to Norfolk Magazine for more amazing and exclusive content here, or sign up for our free newsletter here.