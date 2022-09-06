5 fabulous festivals this Autumn in Dorset

From art to seafood, music to illuminations, there is plenty to enjoy in Dorset in Autumn.

The summer is officially on the downturn and there is a cold chill in the air. But don't be disheartened! Whilst the holiday season may be over, that doesn't mean there wont be plenty to do across Dorset in the coming months. So long as you don't mind taking your rain coast as a precaution, autumn is a lovely time to enjoy a festival or two. Here are just five we recommend checking out:

b-side

Portland

September 8 - 11

Portland may be small, but they know how to put on a big party! Every two years b-side brings new and unique art to local audiences and visitors alike, sharing incredible stories about and with the Isle of Portland, as well as the rest of the world. The festival makes a huge return with an array of workshops, installations, performances, talks, and so much more. Events will take place across the island so you can appreciate the natural beauty as you take in the artistry.

Swanage Folk Festival

Swanage

September 9 - 10

It's the 30th anniversary of this beloved local festival and they intend to celebrate as much as possible. With an incredible music line-up, there will also be the traditional dance parade through the town, starting at the north end of Shore Road and progressing along the sea front to the Mowlem. Much of the festival is free to attend and you will only need to book tickets for some of the more popular performances.

SEAFEAST

Weymouth

September 10 - 11

Something fishy is going on along Weymouth Peninsula... of course it's the Dorset Seafood Festival! The two-day event is not only about food and fun, but also raising money for the Fisherman's Mission, an incredibly important charity. Enjoy live music from local bands, delicious food and drink that was caught or produced locally, and let the kids unwind at one of the workshops that will cater to them... literally!

Peixos: Dusk 'til Dark

Weymouth

September 23 - 24

After the hugely successful festival last year, Dusk ’til Dark Illuminations will be lighting up the night sky over Weymouth once more. Possibly the most iconic element will be the giant fish on bicycles which have to be seen to be believed! This is another completely free event that the whole family can enjoy in the autumn.

Bournemouth Arts by the Sea

Bournemouth

September 30 - October 2

Finally, we have a festival that promotes itself as a "celebration of art, culture, people and place". Now in their 11th year, Arts by the Sea is actually expanding to Poole and Christchurch, with the original location, Bournemouth, still operating too. There will be an exceptional number of performances, installations, exhibitions, and more. The theme is PLAY which is exactly what we all need after two years of uncertainty and stress.

