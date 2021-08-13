7 things to do in Surrey with the kids this Bank Holiday
Jane Thynne
- Credit: Jane Bryant
Whether parenting or grandparenting duties call this summer, we have found some top spots guaranteed to provide hours of entertainment.
Godstone Farm
Open to those who have pre-booked only – this is unquestionably one of Surrey’s top outdoor family destinations. Providing an array of animals to view, tractors to ride, slides to slide and crafts to create, I cannot tell you how many fabulous days we have enjoyed at this spot which is just moments from J6 of the M25. Now offering an added dinosaur trail attraction, the farm is going from strength to strength. There is so much for children to do; the grown-ups can sit back, relax and enjoy an ice cream or two.
Good to know: large car parking on offer and plenty of hand-washing and sanitising stations. As most of the attractions are outside, this venue has become even more popular due to COVID-19.
Address: Tilburstow Hill Road, Godstone, RH9 8LX
Contact: godstonefarm.co.uk
Buckland Park Lake
You have to keep your eyes peeled to spot this amazing outdoors centre, situated within a former quarry on the A25 between Reigate and Dorking. The 50-acre lake is part of the Buckland Estate, and a section – the water sports lagoon - is run by the Surrey Hills Adventure Company, offering open water swimming and stand-up paddleboarding. Buckland Park Lake now offers a larger redeveloped area which includes access to a picnic lawn, beach-side paddling, children’s playground and wildlife walk. For anyone fancying something a little more upmarket, then head up to The Reverie – an impressive elevated restaurant offering a wide range of food and drink, not to mention stunning views of the lake below.
Most Read
- 1 5 walks to enjoy around Cirencester
- 2 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
- 3 5 stunning riverside walks in Surrey
- 4 6 waterfall walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District
- 5 See inside this £2.2 million Grade I-listed Cotswold manor house
- 6 Where to watch the Perseids meteor shower in South East England
- 7 16 beautiful beaches in Devon you have to visit
- 8 20 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire
- 9 Seven Falls, Tintwistle - a hidden gem in the Peak District
- 10 12 of the best places for cream tea in Devon
Good to know: entry to the park starts at £7 per adult, including paddling, beach area, walk and car parking; all watersports must be booked in advance with SHAC (theshac.co.uk).
Address: Park Drive, Betchworth RH3 7FE
Contact: bucklandparklake.co.uk
Afternoon Tea at Foxhills, Chertsey
Dust off your finery and follow the fashionable set to this elegant resort in the heart of Surrey for what promises to be a memorable occasion for all the family. One of the standout features is that it offers a separate fayre for adults and children. For ‘grown up’ diners, there is a classic choice of sandwiches and scones and chef selections of sweet treats for a unique experience. For the children, the Little Prince and Princess Tea comes complete with hot chocolate and all manner of tasty trimmings.
Good to know: afternoon tea can be upgraded to include Champagne, and you have the option to be served in the sumptuous manor house or on the patio.
Address: Stonehill Rd, Ottershaw, Lyne, Chertsey KT16 0EL
Contact: foxhills.co.uk; 01932 704500
SUBSCRIBE: Surrey Life has the best mix of days out, events, news and reviews
Guildford Lido
Although it's not quite a Bank Holiday trip to the beach... Guildford Lido does, however, offer the opportunity to enjoy some water-based fun. We are so lucky to have this venue in Surrey, which has been popular with local swimmers since it opened in 1933. Managed by Freedom Leisure, the lido offers 50m of cool water equally suited to serious swimmers or summer bathers. Situated on the edge of the town centre, it has a small car park - although there is plenty available nearby at Guildford Spectrum. Changing facilities are situated at the side of the pool, and the whole site is very accessible.
Good to know: remember to book ahead, or if you are a keen swimmer, memberships are available. Snacks, drinks and ice creams can be found on-site, and there are large grassy areas that make good spots to picnic or relax. General swimming costs £7.50, and you can hire a deckchair for £2.50.
Address: Lido Rd, Guildford GU1 1HB
Contact: freedom-leisure.co.uk; 01483 449108
Brooklands Museum
This is a fantastic museum that effortlessly blends education, innovation and information to showcase some of our county’s - and indeed country’s - finest achievements. Celebrating all things mechanical, vehicular and aeronautical, Brooklands features plenty of hands-on gadgets and gizmos designed to capture the imagination of both young and old. COVID-19 rules obviously still play a significant role this summer, but the venue has worked hard to keep its offer accessible and appealing.
Good to know: there are plenty of places to get a snack, including the Sunbeam Café, and the museum is currently open from Thursday to Sunday only – with pre-booking essential.
Address: Brooklands Drive, Weybridge KT13 0SL
Contact: brooklandsmuseum.com
Go Ape, various venues
An excellent option for older children (or a mix of age ranges), Go Ape is a great choice if some athletic adventure is required. Adults – although one 18+ is required to take part with younger children – can keep their feet firmly on terra firma while the kids make their way across a series of treetop trails, ladders and swings. The older you are, the higher the course and the longer the zip-wire down.
Good to know: each course takes around two hours following a short (but thorough) training talk. All equipment is included - but it is a good idea to take gloves (cycling ones are ideal) as you will need to buy them if you don’t. Prices start at around £30 per person.
Address: Alice Holt, Bucks Horn Oak, Wrecclesham, Farnham, GU10 4LS/Tree Top Adventures Chessington, Leatherhead Rd, Chessington KT9 2NE
Contact: goape.co.uk
Thorpe Lakes
Once more, when the sun shines, there is no better place to be than in the water. So with that in mind, a good place to keep older children entertained is Thorpe Lakes in Chertsey. There is a lot on offer (although a COVID-19 safety policy is currently running), including an aqua park (think Total Wipeout), wakeboarding, open water swimming and water-skiing. Complete with a picnic area, snack bar, wetsuit hire and changing rooms, Thorpe Lakes is definitely worth a look.
Good to know: visitors' welfare is paramount, and the company runs specifically under 13, under 18 and adult sessions to ensure everyone is as safe as possible.
Address: Thorpe Road, Chertsey KT16 8PH
Contact: thorpelakeswatersports.co.uk