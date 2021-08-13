Magazines Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
7 things to do in Surrey with the kids this Bank Holiday

Jane Thynne

Published: 11:45 AM August 13, 2021   
Children ready to jump in at Guildford Lido, Surrey

Guildford Lido has everything you need for a sunny Bank Holiday day out - Credit: Jane Bryant

Whether parenting or grandparenting duties call this summer, we have found some top spots guaranteed to provide hours of entertainment. 

Godstone Farm 

Open to those who have pre-booked only – this is unquestionably one of Surrey’s top outdoor family destinations. Providing an array of animals to view, tractors to ride, slides to slide and crafts to create, I cannot tell you how many fabulous days we have enjoyed at this spot which is just moments from J6 of the M25. Now offering an added dinosaur trail attraction, the farm is going from strength to strength. There is so much for children to do; the grown-ups can sit back, relax and enjoy an ice cream or two. 

Good to know: large car parking on offer and plenty of hand-washing and sanitising stations. As most of the attractions are outside, this venue has become even more popular due to COVID-19.

Address: Tilburstow Hill Road, Godstone, RH9 8LX 

Contact: godstonefarm.co.uk 

buckland-park-lake-lagoon-paddleboarding-wild-swimming

Buckland Park Lake near Reigate - Credit: SHAC

Buckland Park Lake 

You have to keep your eyes peeled to spot this amazing outdoors centre, situated within a former quarry on the A25 between Reigate and Dorking. The 50-acre lake is part of the Buckland Estate, and a section – the water sports lagoon - is run by the Surrey Hills Adventure Company, offering open water swimming and stand-up paddleboarding. Buckland Park Lake now offers a larger redeveloped area which includes access to a picnic lawn, beach-side paddling, children’s playground and wildlife walk. For anyone fancying something a little more upmarket, then head up to The Reverie – an impressive elevated restaurant offering a wide range of food and drink, not to mention stunning views of the lake below. 

Good to know: entry to the park starts at £7 per adult, including paddling, beach area, walk and car parking; all watersports must be booked in advance with SHAC (theshac.co.uk).  

Address: Park Drive, Betchworth RH3 7FE 

Contact: bucklandparklake.co.uk  
 

Afternoon Tea at Foxhills, Chertsey 

Man carrying a tray of cocktails

Have afternoon tea in style at Foxhills in Ottershaw - Credit: Louise Paige Photography

Dust off your finery and follow the fashionable set to this elegant resort in the heart of Surrey for what promises to be a memorable occasion for all the family. One of the standout features is that it offers a separate fayre for adults and children. For ‘grown up’ diners, there is a classic choice of sandwiches and scones and chef selections of sweet treats for a unique experience. For the children, the Little Prince and Princess Tea comes complete with hot chocolate and all manner of tasty trimmings. 

Good to know: afternoon tea can be upgraded to include Champagne, and you have the option to be served in the sumptuous manor house or on the patio. 

Address: Stonehill Rd, Ottershaw, Lyne, Chertsey KT16 0EL 

Contact: foxhills.co.uk; 01932 704500 

Guildford Lido 

Although it's not quite a Bank Holiday trip to the beach... Guildford Lido does, however, offer the opportunity to enjoy some water-based fun. We are so lucky to have this venue in Surrey, which has been popular with local swimmers since it opened in 1933. Managed by Freedom Leisure, the lido offers 50m of cool water equally suited to serious swimmers or summer bathers. Situated on the edge of the town centre, it has a small car park - although there is plenty available nearby at Guildford Spectrum. Changing facilities are situated at the side of the pool, and the whole site is very accessible. 

Good to know: remember to book ahead, or if you are a keen swimmer, memberships are available. Snacks, drinks and ice creams can be found on-site, and there are large grassy areas that make good spots to picnic or relax. General swimming costs £7.50, and you can hire a deckchair for £2.50. 

Address: Lido Rd, Guildford GU1 1HB 

Contact: freedom-leisure.co.uk; 01483 449108 

Brooklands Museum, Weybridge

It's hands on at the world renowned Brooklands Museum in Weybridge - Credit: Brooklands Museum

Brooklands Museum 

This is a fantastic museum that effortlessly blends education, innovation and information to showcase some of our county’s - and indeed country’s - finest achievements. Celebrating all things mechanical, vehicular and aeronautical, Brooklands features plenty of hands-on gadgets and gizmos designed to capture the imagination of both young and old. COVID-19 rules obviously still play a significant role this summer, but the venue has worked hard to keep its offer accessible and appealing. 

Good to know: there are plenty of places to get a snack, including the Sunbeam Café, and the museum is currently open from Thursday to Sunday only – with pre-booking essential. 

Address: Brooklands Drive, Weybridge KT13 0SL 

Contact: brooklandsmuseum.com 

Boys climing trees at Go Ape

Getting to grips with Go Ape - Credit: S Christmas

Go Ape, various venues 

An excellent option for older children (or a mix of age ranges), Go Ape is a great choice if some athletic adventure is required. Adults – although one 18+ is required to take part with younger children – can keep their feet firmly on terra firma while the kids make their way across a series of treetop trails, ladders and swings. The older you are, the higher the course and the longer the zip-wire down. 

Good to know: each course takes around two hours following a short (but thorough) training talk. All equipment is included - but it is a good idea to take gloves (cycling ones are ideal) as you will need to buy them if you don’t. Prices start at around £30 per person. 

Address: Alice Holt, Bucks Horn Oak, Wrecclesham, Farnham, GU10 4LS/Tree Top Adventures Chessington, Leatherhead Rd, Chessington KT9 2NE 

Contact: goape.co.uk 

Thorpe Lakes 

Once more, when the sun shines, there is no better place to be than in the water. So with that in mind, a good place to keep older children entertained is Thorpe Lakes in Chertsey. There is a lot on offer (although a COVID-19 safety policy is currently running), including an aqua park (think Total Wipeout), wakeboarding, open water swimming and water-skiing. Complete with a picnic area, snack bar, wetsuit hire and changing rooms, Thorpe Lakes is definitely worth a look. 

Good to know: visitors' welfare is paramount, and the company runs specifically under 13, under 18 and adult sessions to ensure everyone is as safe as possible.   

Address: Thorpe Road, Chertsey KT16 8PH 

Contact: thorpelakeswatersports.co.uk 

Surrey Life
Surrey

