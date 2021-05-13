Win

Published: 1:05 PM May 13, 2021

Spring is in full bloom, and what better way to celebrate than with a grand day out at a fabulous gardening fair?



The BBC Gardeners’ World Spring Fair, partnered by Hillier, will take place in the beautiful open grounds of Beaulieu Motor Museum in Hampshire, from May 28 to May 30. The Fair will be a day out full of garden inspiration, shopping, good food, expert advice and live entertainment.

A select number of high-quality nurseries will have displays and plants for sale, and there will be an inspirational collection of planting ideas in the Beautiful Borders exhibition, as well as a range of gardening exhibitors to browse. The BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine team will also be on hand with spring gardening tips at their What To Do Now Stage.

Bright Britain Border designed by Kirsty Fitchett Pershore Horticultural College - Credit: © BBC Gardeners' World Spring Fair

Hillier Nurseries has also been announced as headline partner. Founded in 1864 in Winchester, Hampshire, today Hillier has a network of 18 Garden Centres across the South of England, is the UK’s largest grower of semimature trees and grows more than 900,000 plants a year at the company’s Hampshire Nurseries. The stunning Hillier Experience feature at the heart of the Fair will be overflowing with spring garden ideas and planting combinations. Visitors will be able to speak to experts from Hillier who will be on hand to share one to-one advice. The Hillier Experience shop will allow inspiration to become reality, with a selection of plants grown by Hillier on their Hampshire nurseries available to purchase. Don't miss also, the opportunity to see Hillier launching two stunning new plants at the Spring fair.

As well as this, you’ll be able to taste and shop your way around a selection of tasty artisan food and drink producers in the BBC Good Food Market. Find out more, and book tickets, at bbcgardenersworldlive.com.

