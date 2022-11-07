9 of the best Christmas markets in England

Enjoy the magic of Christmas at one of these Christmas Markets in England - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nothing says Christmas quite like a bustling Christmas market, and this year there are a whole host of rather delightful yuletide markets to check out all around England.





Birmingham’s Frankfurt Christmas Market

Heralded as the most authentic German Christmas Market outside of Germany and Austria, a visit to Birmingham’s Frankfurt Christmas Market is an unmissable festive experience this year.

There are stalls full of all kinds of food and drink, including Pretzels, schnitzels, bratwurst, mulled wine and beer. And you will also be enchanted by all the gift options available too.

Where: Victoria Square and New Street

When: Thursday 3rd November to Friday 23rd December 2022

More information: thebfcm.co.uk





Bristol Christmas Market

This year's edition of Bristol Christmas Market will bring festive cheer to the city centre for nearly 2 entire months, and it is completely inspired by the magical German Christmas markets.

Browse over 50 stalls of gifts and decorations, feast on street food and indulge in a tipple at the Jäger Barn Bar.

Where: Bristol City Centre

When: Friday 4th November to Friday 23rd December 2022

More information: bristolchristmasmarket.com





Manchester Christmas Markets

There will be more than 300 yuletide stalls and chalets offering crafted seasonal gifts and decorations. There will also be plenty of food and drink to sample from around the world, as well as attractions like an ice rink and more.

Where: Albert Square and other areas around Manchester

When: Thursday 10th November to Thursday 22nd December 2022

More information: visitmanchester.com





St Nicholas Christmas Fair - York

This popular Christmas market will be celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, so you can expect it to be the biggest incarnation yet.

New for 2022 is the Winter Hütte, a Swiss chalet dining experience helmed by Michelin-star chef Andrew Pern. They will be serving up Swiss cuisine with a twist.

Where: Parliament Street and St Sampson’s Square

When: Thursday 17th November to Friday 23rd December 2022

More information: visityork.org





Winter Wonderland - London

Winter Wonderland celebrates its 15th anniversary this year, and for many, the festive season isn't complete without a visit to this gargantuan Christmas market/theme park event at Hyde Park.

There will be roller coasters to ride, including The Munich Looping, which is the world's largest transportable roller coaster which appears at Oktoberfest in Germany, as well as haunted houses and gentler rides such as a wave swinger.

On the market side of things, there will be around 100 Bavarian-styled stalls stacked full of gifts, decorations and scrumptious festive food.

Where: Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, Hyde Park, London W2 2UH

When: Friday 18th November 2022 to Monday 2nd January 2023

More information: hydeparkwinterwonderland.com





Winchester Christmas Market

Winchester Cathedral Christmas Market is undoubtedly one of the best Christmas markets in the entire country and is renowned across Europe too.

Inspired by traditional German Christmas markets, you will find little wooden huts filled to the brim with gifts, decorations and festive food and drink.

On the opening night of the market, there will be a lantern parade where you can watch a procession of weird and wonderful home-crafted lanterns.

Where: 9 The Close, Winchester, Hampshire SO23 9LS

When: Friday 18th November to Thursday 22nd December 2022

More information: winchester-cathedral.org.uk





Brighton Christmas Festival Market

Get ready to kick off the festive season with Brighton's epic Christmas Festival and Market. You'll find over 150 festive stalls, live entertainment, a funfair, Santa's Grotto and an Après Ski zone where the adults can sip on a delicious and warming glass of mulled wine or a Schnapps or two after a busy day shopping.

Where: between St. Peter’s Church and Valley Gardens

When: Friday 18th November to Saturday 24th December 2022

More information: brightonchristmasfestival.com





Rochester Christmas Market

The annual Rochester Christmas market returns to the picturesque Rochester Castle Gardens for another bonanza event this year.

You can expect tasty festive treats to eat and drink from the Bavarian food village, a rollicking good time on many exciting fairground rides and stalls filled to the brim with quirky and cute handmade gifts that are guaranteed to make anyone smile come Christmas morning.

Where: Rochester Castle Gardens, Castle Hill, Rochester ME1 1SW

When: Weekends between Saturday 26th November and Sunday 11th December 2022

More information: visitmedway.org





Oxford Christmas Market

Oxford's gorgeous architecture makes the perfect backdrop for a Christmas market with a magical feel.

There will be plenty of unique gifts, decorations and food and drink options to discover in the cute wooden chalet-style stalls. And on certain days, while you make your way around the market, the airwaves will be filled with yuletide magic from live performances from choirs, brass bands and more.

Where: Broad Street, Oxford City Centre, Oxford, Oxfordshire OX1 3AS

When: Thursday 1st to Sunday 18th December 2022

More information: oxfordchristmasmarket.co.uk





