The best Christmas Markets in England 2021

It's the most fabulous time of the year and to celebrate be sure to explore the best Christmas markets England has to offer.

From Winter Wonderland at Hyde Park in London, the iconic Winchester Christmas Market or the traditional German-style Rochester Christmas market; there are so many Christmas fairs to explore whether you're staying local or travelling around the country this festive season.

Cheshire

Chester Christmas market will no doubt be a highlight of the festive season with over 70 traditional wooden chalets filled with tasty treats and Christmas essentials to browse. Or perhaps the Knutsford Christmas Market will tempt you with its array of tasty Christmas food and artisanal gift options. Click here to find out all about the Christmas market events taking place around Cheshire.

Cornwall

A Christmas market at the Eden Project? Why yes, the county's biggest festive fair, Cornwall Christmas Market makes its proud return this year and after browsing the stalls make sure you take a stroll around the wonderful biodomes. If you're a dog owner then The Doggy Christmas Market at Royal Cornwall Showground in Wadebridge is unmissable. Click here to find out all about the Christmas market events taking place in Cornwall.

Cotswolds

Discover the whimsical wintery splendour of Oxford Christmas Market which is hosted in the heart of the city on historic Broad Street. And for something new this year check out Worcester's first Christmas market. Click here to find out all about the Christmas market events taking place around the Cotswolds.

Festive markets at Cirencester - Credit: Kay Ransom Photography

Derbyshire

From the picture-perfect location of Chatsworth Christmas Market to the bustle of Chesterfield Christmas Market and the traditional nostalgia of the famous Matlock Victorian Christmas Market, there's so much festive fun to be had at one of Derbyshire's Christmas markets this year. Click here to find out all about the Christmas market events taking place in Derbyshire.

Devon

Explore the festive offerings at the Exeter Cathedral Christmas Market and Plymouth Christmas Market or head out of the cities to RHS Rosemoor's Christmas Celebration Craft Fair and many other exciting markets in Devon. Click here to find out all about the Christmas market events taking place around Devon.

Soak up the atmosphere at Exeter Cathedral Christmas Market. - Credit: Tim Pestridge

Dorset

Experience some Christmas magic at the Dorchester Christmas Cracker where the kids can meet Santa and there will be plenty of stalls to explore. Or head over to the Alpine Market in Bournemouth for locally produced goods that open daily from November 19th. Click here to find out all about the Christmas market events taking place in Dorset.

Essex

Browse over 250 stalls of gifts and delicious festive food and drink at the Essex Festive Gift & Food Show in Brentwood or maybe Essex's only German Christmas market is more your style. At Meadow Croft Garden Centre you will find traditional Bavarian-style huts that hold all manner of tasty goodies and perfect presents. Click here to find out all about the Christmas market events taking place around Essex.

Hampshire

Is Christmas even Christmas without Winchester Cathedral's Christmas Market? Luckily this iconic Christmas Market makes its return this year alongside some fantastic craft fairs to be found around the county including The Artisan Collective Christmas Fair taking place at the National Motor Museum in Beaulieu. Click here to find out all about the Christmas market events taking place in Hampshire.

Hertfordshire

Head over to the Tring Christmas Market to discover a range of festive tipples as the event is being run by Puddingstone Distillery or maybe over 250 stalls of Christmas goodies at Knebworth Christmas fair will help you get all your gift shopping sorted in one weekend of seasonal cheer. Click here to find out all about the Christmas market events taking place around Hertfordshire.

Kent

If you're looking for a traditional German Christmas Market closer to home this year then be sure to visit the Rochester Christmas Market. There's also a Christmas fair at Whitstable Castle and the opportunity to visit Santa's grotto and browse stalls at the fabulously festive Canterbury Christmas Market. Click here to find out all about the Christmas market events taking place in Kent.

Lancashire

With over 300 yuletide stalls and chalets offering all manner of festive goods, the Manchester Christmas Market is a must-visit this year, likewise, you definitely don't want to miss the fabulous Liverpool Christmas Market either. There will also be a rather delightful Dicken's themed Christmas Market in Ulverston. Click here to find out all about the Christmas market events taking place around Lancashire.

London

Hyde Park's wildly popular Winter Wonderland brings visitors from all over the country (and sometimes the world) to the capital, but there are so many more Christmas markets to explore in London. Head on over to our sister site The Resident for the complete lowdown on all the best Christmas Markets taking place in London for 2021.

Norfolk

Stock up on all your Christmas essentials at the Norfolk Festive Gift Show where over 100 festive stalls full of tasty food and unique gifts will be ready to browse in November. There will also be plenty of festive fun taking place in Great Yarmouth, with three different markets taking place on the same weekend! Click here to find out all about the Christmas market events taking place in Norfolk.

Somerset

Enjoy late night shopping and a selection of festive stalls at Glastonbury's popular Frost Fayre or explore The North Somerset Christmas Fair taking place at the pretty Winter Gardens right by the sea in Westen Super Mare. Click here to find out all about the Christmas market events taking place around Somerset.

Suffolk

Head to the Trinity Park Christmas Market which is Ipswich's premier Christmas fair or the Felixstowe Christmas Market & Santa's Grotto for the ultimate Christmas experience. And perhaps if you're feeling extra cosy there's also a delightful Christmas market taking place in one of Suffolk's prettiest villages this year. Click here to find out all about the Christmas market events taking place in Suffolk.

Surrey

From a Christmas Market at the foot of the iconic Box Hill to Hampton Court Palace's Festive Fayre, there is plenty of seasonal cheer to be had at one of Surrey's Christmas Markets this year. Click here to find out all about the Christmas market events taking place around Surrey.

Sussex

Get ready to kick off the festive season with the Brighton Christmas Festival and Market, which will be of epic proportions or if you're looking for something a little quieter there are plenty of Christmas craft fairs to check out for one of a kind gifts this year. Click here to find out all about the Christmas market events taking place in Sussex.

Yorkshire

From the St Nicholas Christmas Fair in York to the magical Knaresborough Christmas Market, Yorkshire has a fine selection of Christmas markets to tickle your fancy this festive season. Click here to find out all about the Christmas market events taking place around Yorkshire.

