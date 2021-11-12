Everybody loves a Christmas panto, it's just a question of which one (or ones) will you see this year. Here's our guide to the best pantos in Hertfordshire showing this festive season...



1. Aladdin, Stevenage

Aladdin and his mother Widow Twankey provide endless amusement on this glittering carpet ride of a show. What’s better than a magic lamp to make all your festive wishes come true? Along the way there promises to be fun, laughter - not to mention a few boos and hisses - plus oodles of memorable moments, all at the home of great panto.

When: November 26 - January 23, 2022

Tickets: Tickets £15.50-£27

Address: Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage SG1 1LZ

Website: gordon-craig.co.uk





2. The Adult Panto: Little Red Riding, Hitchin

This saucy performance has more innuendo than you can shake a stick at. Thought you knew Little Red Riding Hood? Well, an evening in Hitchin will make you think again. A frolickingly fast-paced show in which a cast of three reinvent themselves into numerous characters to create raunchy havoc.

When: November 26 - February 26, 2022

Tickets: £18.50

Address: 6A Sun St, Hitchin SG5 1AE

Website: markettheatre.co.uk





3. Dick Whittington and His Cat, Watford

Outrageous costumes, farcical humour and traditional family fun are the very least we expect from pantomimes, and this year’s Watford Palace Theatre production ticks all the boxes, and more! In a bid to follow his dreams, Dick Whittington heads for London, taking his precious cat with him. But along the way he encounters colourful characters such as Dame Sherrie Trifle, who turns what is a familiar story into a deliciously entertaining treat.

When: December 2 - January 2

Tickets: £18

Address: 20 Clarendon Rd, Watford WD17 1JZ

Website: watfordpalacetheatre.co.uk





4. Rapunzel: A Magical Christmas Adventure, Bishop's Stortford

A magical adventure awaits with a talking horse, wicked witch and feisty (plus long tresses, obviously) heroine - just the ingredients for a show bursting with fun and laughter. The story is topped up with jokes, songs and dance routines making it a must-see for family members of all generations.

When: December 4 - January 2, 2022

Tickets: From £18, family tickets available

Address: 1-3 South Rd, Bishop's Stortford CM23 3JG

Website: southmillarts.co.uk



5. Cinderella, Rickmansworth

Award winning actress Lucy Benjamin (Dr Who, EastEnders) brings a sprinkle of magic when, as Fairy Godmother, she makes sure that Cinders, despite those ugly sisters, will go to the ball and enjoy the most enchanted night of her life. Tomfoolery from Buttons, lively sets and stunning costumes complete the line up in this panto favourite where audience participation is, of course, encouraged.

When: December 9-31

Tickets: From £11

Address: High Street, Rickmansworth WD3 1EH

Website: watersmeet.co.uk





6. Jack and the Beanstalk, Welwyn Garden City

This giant of a panto at Campus West follows the success of 2019’s Snow White which was nominated for a Great British Panto Award. Families will love the timeless story of how penniless young Jack sells his cow in exchange for magic beans, beginning a larger-than-life adventure. There's a farcical adults-only version too on selected dates.

When: December 9 - January 2, 2022

Tickets: From £17

Address: The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, AL8 6BX

Website: campuswest.co.uk





7. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, St Albans

He’s behind you! Who? TV favourite Ian Kirkby returns to Alban Arena for this season’s panto extravaganza. The beautiful Snow White’s stepmother is a vain creature which is why, when betrayed by her Magic Mirror, she banishes Snow White to the forest. But all is not lost thanks to seven helpful dwarfs. Oh, and a rather handsome prince. Swoon!

When: December 10 - January 2, 2022

Tickets: From £15

Address: Civic Centre, St Albans AL1 3LD

Website: alban-arena.co.uk





8. Beauty and the Beast, Potters Bar

When two of the leading characters answer to the names of Dame Derriere and Potty Pierre you know you’re in for a ridiculously hilarious evening of entertainment. And that is what’s in store courtesy via panto legend company Jordan Productions. Look out for spectacular special effects too, not to mention live music. Oh, and if you want to boo the baddies, don’t hold back!

When: December 17-31

Tickets: From £17

Address: Wyllyotts Place, Potters Bar, EN6 2HZ

Website: wyllyottstheatre.co.uk





