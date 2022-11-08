11 best Devon Christmas markets for 2022
You can’t help but be captivated by a Christmas market – all those tastes, aromas and inspirational gift ideas, just waiting to be explored. Here’s a rundown of Devon’s best.
Exeter Cathedral Christmas Market
November 18 - December 18
This is the big one, the place to go to find some of Devon's best traders, selling festive food and drink, crafts, gift ideas and much more - all against the impressive backdrop of the cathedral.
The market is set in traditional wooden chalets, inspired by German markets. There will also be events and activities on in the cathedral, including carol services, concerts, events and tours. Admission to the cathedral is free throughout the Christmas Market period.
Plymouth Christmas Market
December 1 - 18
Another of the big events, this city centre spectacular features more than 50 traders selling the best arts, crafts and foods from around the South West.
Plymouth’s Piazza comes alive with lights and sound as hundreds of people gather to make the most of the street food, mulled wine and artisan gift stalls. Illuminated roller skating and a sofa driving Santa are just two of the entertaining highlights this year.
Bideford Christmas Market
November 12 & 13, Affinity Devon Outlet Shopping Centre
Jam-packed with festive treats, this two-day market features elves on stilts and a gnome trail, as well as more than 40 stalls. Musical accompaniment is provided by local groups, singing all your favourite Christmas Carols.
Tavistock’s Christmas markets
December 4 & 10
The town’s famous Butchers Hall building will be hosting not one, but two Christmas markets in December. Enjoy a wander around the bustling stalls where you will find a range of local produce and gifts.
A week later Miss Ivy Events will be hosting their Festive Love Local Gift Market, featuring an array of Yuletide themed local gift and food & drink exhibitors.
Christmas Gift and Craft Fair, Teignmouth,
TBC
Head to Teignmouth’s Pavilions building for an eye-catching array of local crafts and gifts. Stalls already signed up include The Vegan Organic Skincare Company, Herringbone Hounds dog leads and collars and Pat's Flamingo Paperie, paper and craft items.
RHS Rosemoor Magic of Christmas Craft and Food Fair
November 24 - 26 & December 1 - 3
This is a great opportunity to explore the lovely RHS Rosemoor and find gifts and treats in the process. Some of the best crafters in the West Country will be setting up stall here.
South Molton Winter Wonderland
December 2
The stalls in this well-established pannier market take on a festive theme and there will be a whole host of family activities to enjoy. Fairground rides, Santa's grotto, live music, plus a children's lantern parade, Bideford's Pipes and Drums, a snow globe, food stalls and a Christmas tree festival – it’s guaranteed to make you feel all warm and fuzzy.
Torre Abbey, WinterFest Christmas Fair
November 26 - 27
This popular event takes place across the abbey and the nearby Spanish Barn at the historic Torquay attraction. Visitors can shop for Christmas gifts and enjoy a glass of mulled wine, while soaking up the festive atmosphere.
Bicton Park Botanical Gardens Late Night Shopping and Craft Fair
December 9
Take advantage of any opportunity to take a trip to this ‘delight for gardeners’. Bicton spans nearly 300 years of gardening history, the park is home to many rare and beautiful species, collected from around the world. Pick up some special gifts for your nearest and dearest.
Dawlish Christmas Markets on the Lawn and Strand
November 25 - 27
This event follows the town’s light switch-on on November 26. The street market will feature a range of stalls, with fun-filled activities taking place on the Lawn in the centre of Dawlish.
Matthews Hall Christmas Market, Topsham
December 1
Last but by no means least, we have a Topsham annual festive market. It will feature stalls from local producers not normally seen in the town, full of truly unique gifts, decorations, and festive treats.