22 fab half term and Jubilee activities in Devon

Here's our round-up of 22 activities and things to do in Devon this May half term and over the Jubilee weekend

Devon is gearing up for a mega May half term 2022 and there are plenty of things to get excited about. There will be non-stop family fun for the whole of the Whitsun break, culminating in the Jubilee weekend with some attractions offering a jamboree of themed days out and events.

The attractions intend to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and commemorate her amazing 70 years on the throne. So, whether you are on a May-cation or live locally, get out your Union Jacks, bunting and bows and celebrate with a day out at some of the best attractions in Devon.

One of the rides at Crealy's new Sooty Land attraction. - Credit: Crealy

Anne Blackham, marketing manager for Devon’s Top Attractions, said: “Our member attractions have yet again gone that extra mile and are thrilled to be offering a super selection of days out this May half term. Plus, this year there is a fantastic finale to the week with some attractions offering extra entertainment and Jubilee celebrations to mark this historic event.”

There will be a celebratory feel in the air and the award-winning attractions will be offering a super choice of top days out and experiences, so here’s what’s on and where across Devon:

What’s On in South Devon

1. Picnic at the Park - Summer’s biggest family picnic is back at River Dart Country Park for 2022 and even more cause for celebrations as it’s over the Queen’s Jubilee weekend on June 5. With flags and bunting decorating the site, there will be a line-up of unmissable family fun-packed activities and displays.

Get ready for a day full of music, dancing, sport displays, a fun dog show, Star Wars Southern Troopers, Roarsome Dinosaurs, a charity duck race and much more! There will also be a dress like royalty competition where the winners can win a camping trip and day tickets. While you’re there explore the 90 acres of parkland and take your swimwear, with the weather warming up you might want to take a dip!

Canonteign Falls has plenty planned to get into the Jubilee spirit. - Credit: Canonteign Falls

2. Visit Canonteign Falls to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee with them. They have a fun packed half term week including a children’s trail with prizes, craft activities, a special jubilee tree ring and lots more! On Saturday June 4 they have live music lakeside and the Canonteign Kitchen will be decorated and well stocked with Jubilee cakes, strawberry cream teas and delicious home-cooked treats. Join them and get into the spirit!

3. Head for Kents Cavern this half term and enjoy some extra Jubilee fun along with Cavog their resident caveman, who has got into the spirit and has appropriately decorated the site. Cavog has been trying on different crowns and doesn’t remember where he left them. Can you find them all? They could be in the cave, around the woodland trail, throughout the building or in the front garden. Find them all and claim a prize. While there why not indulge yourself and have a special Jubilee afternoon tea?

4. Make your way to Haldon Forest Park for some May half term family fun, fresh air and exercise. Join Superworm and friends on their adventure trail around the park. Discover the small but mighty creatures in the much-loved story and learn about the everyday heroic feats of minibeasts in the forest. The new self-led trail features brightly illustrated panels and a trail pack full of fun activities, including your very own mask.

Set off with Superworm and become a forest SUPERHERO! There’s lots more too for all ages, explore the forest park with an off-road mobility vehicle, take your bike...they have super cycling and mountain biking facilities. Dogs love Haldon too - take in the views while on one of the walking trails in this idyllic forest setting.

Go on a tree top adventure with Go Ape or on a guided Segway tour. Refuel at the Ridge Cafe with homemade light bites, locally made cakes and hot and cold drinks. A great day out for all the family.

5. There’s fun on the farm at Pennywell Farm. Pennywell have a special fun packed Magical Unicorn themed May half term week ready to enjoy. This is in addition to everyone’s favourite animals; activities shows and farm rides. There will be some very special unicorn-themed activities and, of course, ample time to cuddle the world-famous miniature pig and all the other friendly adorable animals.

Woodlands Family Theme Park is hosting a Raptor Day. - Credit: Woodlands

6. Woodlands Family Theme Park have a week of special themed days and appearance days lined up for half term - always a great crowd pleaser. Meet Titan the Robot on May 30, a Raptor Day on May 31, a Brontosaurus Day on June 1 and the chance to meet Peppa Pig herself on June 2. Explore the rest of the 90-acre park to enjoy all the indoor and outdoor rides and play areas and meet all the animals too.

7. Head to Babbacombe Model Village to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee and take part in the miniature beefeater hunt. Try and find all 18 miniature beefeaters hidden in and around the gardens. All successful young explorers will receive their very own Union Jack flag to take home.

Also, look out for the miniature Queen’s Jubilee scenes in the gardens and check out the new nine-hole crazy golf course which is included in the admission. Feel like a giant as you explore the four acres of award-winning gardens, showcasing hundreds of model scenes, vehicles, and people.

8. South Devon Railway at Buckfastleigh is getting into the Jubilee spirit with a Platinum Jubilee Steam and Garden Party from June 2-5, a garden-party style celebration to mark Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee plus a beer festival at Staverton station. The popular heritage steam trains will be running all over May half term too.

So, jump into the world of nostalgia and experience the stunning scenic, seven-mile line as it hugs the beautiful River Dart almost all the way from Buckfastleigh to Totnes. Just the ticket for the bank holiday weekend!

9. Outdoor Cinema is back at Powderham Castle with a week of films throughout half term. Family films will be screened each day and are included in your day ticket. Or you can join them in the evening with a full programme of film favourites also on offer.

Ride the narrow-gauge heritage trams at Seaton Tramway. - Credit: Matt Jessop

What’s On in Exeter and East Devon

10. There’s lots of excitement building for this half term at Crealy Theme Park & Resort with the eagerly awaited opening of Sooty Land. They are teaming up with Sooty, Sweep and Soo for the launch of this brand-new area of the Theme Park. Be one of the first to experience this new attraction.

Guests throughout May half term can also enjoy over 60 theme park rides and attractions from roller coasters to waterslides, outdoor adventure play to indoor rides, farm animals and creepy crawlies too. Plus, the Soak Zone family water play park will be open and there’s lots of daytime entertainment throughout the day.

11. Head over to Bicton Botanical Gardens in East Devon and you are in for a treat. Explore the 64 acres of glorious gardens, wander through the magnificent Italian garden, find the Palm House and tropical house, then take a ride on the train for a different view of the surroundings.

If you are lucky enough to be there on Sunday June 5, to mark the Jubilee, there will be live brass band music playing courtesy of the Exmouth Town Concert Band. Make it even more special and order a special Bicton Afternoon Jubilee Cream Tea.

Hunt out the bees at RHS Rosemoor. - Credit: Shutterstock

12. There are fun-filled days waiting to be enjoyed this half-term at Wildwood Escot. Let the family get plenty of fresh air and exercise while you explore the 220-acre site. Get lost in their maze, see the amazing animals, let the kids enjoy all the outdoor adventure play, tear down the 40m zip line and dare to do the tree-top drop slide. Then refuel with a tasty bite to eat in the Coach House Café.

13. Royal Albert Memorial Museum (RAMM) in Exeter has a great variety of exhibitions, workshops, and things to do this half term. Families can join in to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee by making a noble crown or shield.

The museum will provide the resources and you provide the skill and creativity. Choose the style of crown to make and then decorate with colour, jewels, sequins, and material. Alternatively make a felt shield, design and make your crest or coat of arms to add to it. Wear with pride, especially if you are attending a Jubilee party.

There’s live music too on June 2 with Blue Jewel Ceilidh Band with their eclectic mix of music and witty, relaxed dance calling. Enjoy this feast of foot-stomping folk music which is part of the City’s Jubilee celebrations.

14. Head over to the The Donkey Sanctuary near Sidmouth and take part in the Spring Nature Trail. Spot the wildlife along the trail and claim a prize on completion. Discover what animals besides donkeys you can find living in various habitats at the sanctuary. Learn how encouraging biodiversity and maintaining these habitats and natural ecosystems, helps contribute to the health and wellbeing of the resident donkeys.

15. There’s some half-term fun and adventure at Exmouth’s World of Country Life. Join them for lots of fun and children’s activities. Walk a goat, ride on the deer train safari, hand feed the red deer and llama. Bottle feed the calves and lambs and watch the awesome Hawkridge birds of prey flying display. Plus, let the kids enjoy all the other outdoor and indoor play equipment and animal antics on offer. .

16. Join Seaton Tramway, this half term and ride the narrow-gauge heritage trams between Seaton, Colyford and Colyton along the three miles of unspoilt countryside along the beautiful Axe Valley. Plus, adventure to a land that time forgot! On the Dinosaur Tram running on May 29, families and children will enjoy this adventure-filled tram ride with music, stories, fossil dig and dinosaur activity area. Help Professor Percival uncover the secrets of a land that time forgot.

And fairy fans will be pleased to know that there is a Fairy Special running on May 28 and one of the popular Pirate Tram sets sail on June 1. A day out at Seaton Tramway is always electric!

17. There is a Celebration of Steam going on at Pecorama in East Devon. Join them on June 2-4 for their fantastic Platinum Jubilee Steam Gala on board the Beer Heights Railway locomotives. Steam, diesel, and electric trains will run all day and a ticket includes unlimited rides.

Enjoy the rides, entertainment, and gardens. There is even a High Tea Picnic you can book while enjoying the stunning gardens. Come dressed in your best 1950s finery to make it that extra special effort in celebration of the Queen’s 70 years.

All aboard for fun at the South Devon Railway when it host its Jubilee beer festival. - Credit: Sarah Anne Harvey

What’s on in North Devon

18. Head to Clovelly in North Devon on May 29 for the popular Seaweed Festival which is held to promote seaweed for its immense health and nutritional benefits. Try a variety of seaweed dishes, enjoy live music, craft activities and workshops, talks and demonstrations plus a mix of street entertainment. A super day out for all the family. The music and entertainment doesn’t stop there though, it continues from June 2-5 celebrating the Jubilee weekend on the harbour.

19. Big fun and big smiles are guaranteed this May half term at North Devon’s The Big Sheep Farm and Theme Park. Rides, thrills, adventure, animals, hilarious live shows and events are all part of the fun mix on offer at this award-winning theme park. Plus, get patriotic at the Platinum Jub’ewe’lee Half Term Festival. A whole week of fun on the farm with family attractions, a giant tea party picnic and live music.

Keep an eye out for the Royal Jubilee Stakes at the world-famous sheep racing and all kids will receive a Jubilee commemorative badge to remember such a fun day! There will be a Kings and Queens fancy dress competition all week with prizes to be won. Also, check out the calendar of events for their gig guide with something for everyone ranging from live children’s theatre to folk, soul, blues and live bands in the evenings and summer festivals events. The Big Sheep can’t wait to see ‘EWE there!

20. Head over to RHS Rosemoor for a hive of activity! Take part in The Power of Superbees, take a peek into the secret life of bees with a week of fun activities celebrating everyone’s favourite pollinators. You can see giant performing bumblebees, make bee-friendly seed bombs and hear the story of Bettie Honeybee.

Enjoy discovering more about these remarkable insects. All activities are included within garden admission and free to RHS members and children under five. You can also enjoy the Jubilee Party Weekend there on June 2-5 for a weekend of music and celebration in honour of our Queen’s 70 years of service.

21. A day out visiting the Milky Way Adventure Park is always out of this world. There’s so much to do for the whole family whatever the weather! Ride the Cosmic Typhoon roller coaster, have fun on the Gravity Rider donut slide and challenge the family in the Ninja Stars games arena. Pilot a Cyber Scooter and shoot lasers on Ziggy’s Blast Quest, giggle on the Droid Destroyer Dodgems. Leap around on the Jumping Jupiters, explore the maze and kick back on the Milky Way Railway. A full day of fun and entertainment.

22. If you buzz over to Quince Honey Farm this half-term, you are in for a real treat. Find the Play Hive, restaurant, shop, and nectar gardens to enjoy and explore. Take part in one of their nature trails, the Pollinator Path, or the Meadow Trail. A super way to spend a day over half term.

To find more information and ideas for a day out check out the Devon’s Top Attractions website and their What’s on pages. To find attractions and book tickets see here.