Essex firework displays: the best events for Bonfire Night 2022

Maldon Fireworks

The Rotary Club of Maldon has organised the firework display and bonfire night event at Promenade Park in Maldon for 50 years, and the family event will once again be raising money for local and national charities. Fireworks are supplied by the award-winning Star Fireworks.

Where? Maldon Promenade Park, CM9 5JQ

When? Saturday November 5, 2022

Website: https://maldonfireworks.co.uk/





Clacton Pier Free Firework Display

Clacton Pier has held free firework displays for families for many years, and the next event is over the bonfire night weekend. Clacton Pier doesn’t release an exact time for the fireworks to start, instead waiting for the optimum point with weather and darkness. There are plenty of activities for families on the pier, and it’s the best seat in town for the firework display!

Where? Clacton Pier, Claton-on-Sea, CO15 1QX

When? Saturday November 5, 2022

Website: https://www.clactonpier.co.uk/plan-visit/fireworks/





Barleylands Drive-in toddler fireworks

This firework display is perfect for families with small children. Gates open at 4.30pm and you’ll be able to enjoy entertainment throughout the evening either in your car or in your allocated area around your vehicle. You can even tune in to Barleylands own radio station from your car to hear all the action. The event ends with a child-friendly Firework Display.

Where? Barleylands Farm Park & Craft Village, Billericay, CM11 2UD

When? November 3 to 6, 2022

Website: https://www.barleylands.co.uk/events/

Firework displays are happening across Essex in 2022 - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

King Coel’s Kittens Colchester Castle Park Firework Display

The annual fireworks spectacular in Colchester Castle Park is one of Colchester’s biggest events, with more than 8,000 people attending the firework display and bonfire night event. The event starts at 6pm with entertainment and a parade of the Guy and lighting of the bonfire. Then, £15,000 of fireworks are set off in the night sky. Tickets are released online, at the Mercury Theatre box office and the Colchester Visitor Information centre.

Where? Colchester Castle Park, High St, Colchester CO1 1UG

When? Saturday 5th November 2022

Website: https://kingcoelskittens.org/





Chelmsford Round Table Charity Fireworks

The only firework display operating in the city, Chelmsford Fireworks has attracted visitors from all over Essex for 47 years. It’s an event for the whole family with fireworks, live entertainment, fairground rides and great food and drink. There’s even a VIP tent. All money raised on the night goes back into the local community.

Where? Admirals Park, Rainsford Road, Chelmsford, CM1 2PD

When? Saturday 5th November 2022

Website: https://www.chelmsfordroundtable.co.uk/fireworks/





Southend seafront free fireworks

Held every Saturday night in autumn, what better time than Bonfire Night to head down to the FREE Southend seafront fireworks? Held 7.30pm to 7.45pm, wrap up warm and embrace the atmosphere with the smell of chips, the sounds of Adventure Island and the buzz of the seafront arcades.

Where? Southend seafront

When? Every Saturday in October and November, 2022

Website: https://www.visitsouthend.co.uk/event/seafront-fireworks-5nov





Drive-in firework spectacular, Chelmsford

Suitable for all the family, these fireworks will look amazing whether you’re on the front or back row. Watch from inside your car or from the designated safe area next to your vehicle. You can also walk down to the pop-up street food festival or enjoy the live on-stage family entertainment.

Where? Kings Farm, Margaretting Road, Chelmsford, CM1 3PJ

When? Friday 4 and Saturday 5 November, 2022

Website: https://www.motorshowevents.com/drive-in-fireworks-display/





Billericay round table fireworks

Billericay fireworks are back with a bang this year. Promising to be one of the biggest firework displays in Essex, families will also find a bonfire, food and drink, live music, a fairground and plenty of other festivities.

Where? Lake Meadows, Billericay, CM12 0BW

When? Saturday November 5, 2022

Website: https://billericayfireworks.co.uk/