Published: 4:55 PM September 7, 2021

With the change of the seasons, there is a chill in the air and October waits patiently just around the corner. It won't be long before the residents of Cheshire are dusting off their winter knits once again, pulling on their wellies and heading out into the muddy fields in pursuit of the perfect pumpkin for Halloween.

Every year the interest in pumpkin picking appears to grow with predictions that this coming season will be the busiest yet as we all begin to enjoy more normal activities while remaining safe and socially distanced.

@girlaboutcheshire Jenny Schippers goes in search of pumpkins to pick - Credit: Jenny Schippers

Many farms and smaller offerings around Cheshire and the wider northwest region go to great lengths to entice visitors in with not just their amazing quality home-grown pumpkins but also a range of family-friendly activities to suit all ages.

So, with that in mind, I have done all the hard work for you and compiled 10 of the best places to go pumpkin picking in Cheshire this year (2021). While some offerings have not yet confirmed their opening dates and visitor information, many have already begun to take pre-bookings ahead of the season.

*Please note, the below information was correct at the time of writing but always check on the farm’s relevant social media pages for updates before visiting.

Now's the time to go pumpkin picking in Cheshire - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Kenyon Hall Farm

Address: Winwick Lane, Croft, Warrington, ​WA3 7ED

Now the biggest pumpkin picking destination in the North of England, Kenyon Hall Farm really knows how to do it well. All visitors to the pumpkin picking areas (inside and outside) will need to pre-book a ticket in advance. The cost is £2 each for adults and children (babies under 18 months free). Included in this price is access to the pumpkin patch, the indoor pumpkin displays, pumpkin-tastic photo backdrops, and carving displays.

Access to the carving den is an additional cost on the day. The farm shop, outdoor cafe, play area, and toilets are all open. Tickets must be booked in advance for their opening dates October 1-31, 2021.

2. Dunham Massey Ice Cream Farm

Address: Ash Farm Station Road, Dunham Massey, Altrincham WA14 5SG

Working with Red House Farm in 2020, this unique collaboration is yet to confirm their 2021 offering but pumpkins and homemade ice cream, what’s not to love about that combination?!

The farm often has a selection of hot food on offer, the Vintage Angel Design on-site shop and ice-cream parlour. There is plenty of indoor and outdoor seating available and the location is close to NT Dunham Massey, so it is easy to combine the two for a wonderful family day out.

Keep an eye on their Facebook Page for pumpkin picking updates.



3. Malpas PYO Pumpkins & Strawberries

Address: Agden, Malpas, Cheshire SY13 4RB

This family-run business prides itself on being the original PYO pumpkin offering in Cheshire, now into their 11th year it comprises a Maize Maze, featuring over 100 scarecrows and Harry Potter area. There are hundreds of pumpkins to choose from as well as a Halloween shop and café together with a bouncy castle and toy mini diggers (an additional £1.50 to play).

Dogs are welcome on leads, there are toilets on site, and no booking is required. Opening times for pumpkin picking as follows:

Saturday, October 9

Sunday, October 10

Saturday, October 16

Sunday, October 17

Saturday, October 23

Sunday, October 24

Monday, October 25

Tuesday, October 26

Wednesday, October 27

Thursday, October 28

Friday, October 29

Saturday, October 30

Sunday, October 31 (until 1pm).

4. The Hayloft

Address: Sandy Lane, Bold, Widnes, Cheshire, WA8 3XP

Opening its pumpkin patch for its sixth year, The Hayloft is a family-run tearoom, featuring an outdoor play area, and animal enclosures. It is a lovely place to visit year-round and during October transforms for PYO pumpkins and sweetcorn (pay for what you pick) together with a spooky maze (£3.50 adult/ child, £2.50 under 18 months free), tractor rides, and a miniature railway.

Dogs on leads are welcome, there are full facilities on site and no pre-booking is required. Opening its 30-acre patch September 25 and 26 from 10am and then daily from October 2 to 31, 2021 until 7pm to include twilight picking.

5. Benty Farm Tearooms, Benty Farm Tea Rooms, Pick Your Own

Address: 3a School Lane, Thurstaston, Wirral, CH61 0HH (access on foot – 5/10 mins walk)

Through a woodland pathway, Benty Farm Tearooms comes into view, an oasis for traditional teas and home-made cakes. Alongside this quaint family-run tea rooms on the Wirral peninsula, the neighbouring field is awash with PYO pumpkins. Pay for what you pick, this is a small yet perfectly formed pumpkin patch in old Cheshire. Collect a wheelbarrow and head into the field before enjoying a delightful cream tea as a reward.

The date for PYO Pumpkins is yet to be confirmed for 2021 so keep an eye on their website and social media for updates. This offering does not require pre-booking but parking is limited and please bear in mind the initial woodland walk to access the site.

The Pumpkin Patch at Dunham Massey - Credit: Jenny Schippers

6. Dunham Pumpkins, The Dunham Pumpkin Patch

Address: Henshall Lane, Dunham Massey, WA14 5SL

A brand new offering in 2020, and reopening for its second year, Dunham Pumpkins is a family-run initiative founded by The Hewitt family and not to be confused with the neighbouring Dunham Massey offerings! The family plant over 20,000 pumpkins in the shadows of their apple orchard (of Dunham Massey Cider fame) at Boundary Farm before cutting them and delivering to the site for choosing.

Less of a traditional muddy stomp through the patch and more of a perusal on perfectly lined up pumpkins, this is the perfect option for those with smaller and less patient children. Pre-booking is now available on their website and the £5.62 per car cost is deducted from the pumpkins that are picked. Opening dates are September 25/26, weekends throughout October and every day during the final week before Halloween.

7. Claremont Farm - Claremont Farm – Cafe & Farmshop, The Wirral

Address: PYO Strawberry Field, past Farm Shop, over the motorway bridge and first gate on the left – Claremont Farm, Old Clatterbridge Road, Wirral, CH63 4JB

Considered the most popular PYO on The Wirral, Claremont Farm is a hugely successful farm shop, café and PYO. The homegrown pumpkins are for sale in the farm shop, or you can make your way to the PYO Strawberry field (address details above) to pick directly from the field. Prebooking is not required, and you pay for what you pick, the maximum cost being £7 for a pumpkin regardless of its final weight.

For opening times and visitor information 2021 keep an eye on their website and social media for updates. Dogs on leads are welcome around the edge of the field.

Pick your pumpkin and then get creative - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Wheelock Hall Farm - Home | Wheelock Hall Farm

Address: Wheelock, Sandbach, Cheshire, CW11 4RE

Situated just outside the market town of Sandbach, Wheelock Hall Farm is an all-year-round destination for families with an onsite café, farm shop, indoor and outdoor play areas together with farm animals and a garden centre. Their pumpkin picking offering has more of an American vibe whereby the pumpkins are placed in a ‘patch’ allowing for younger children to get involved in the selection process. There are also plenty of photo opportunities to be had with the pumpkin displays around the farm.

Opening times and visitor information to be confirmed for 2021 so keep an eye on their website and social media for updates.

9. Partridge Pumpkin Patch - Partridge Pumpkin Patch | Lakeside Cafe at Partridge Lakes

Address: Glaziers Lane, Culcheth, Warrington, WA3 4AQ

The new kid on the block in Warrington; the Partridge Pumpkin Patch located at the delightful Partridge Fisheries opens for its first season of PYO pumpkins direct from the fields. Offering photo opportunities and fun for all the family, pick a pumpkin and then head to the lakeside café for a hot drink and food.

Opening daily from October 16, 9am to 4pm, tickets are £2 per person, under 1s free and must be booked in advance. There is no fixed time to arrive during the day to pick and the

10. Libby’s Patch - Home - Libby's Patch

Address: Shellow Lane, Macclesfield, SK11 9RS

A fantastic offering in East Cheshire, Libby’s Patch is newly recommended, and I am unsure how I did not know it existed before now! Situated in rolling countryside near Gawsworth, in the shadows of the Peak District National Park, Libby’s patch is a popular spot among locals that come to select their pumpkin from the traditional patch run by Dan and Bethan Thornicroft. On site there is a takeaway van, photo opportunities and animals to spot.

Open daily from October 2, prebooking is required and you pay £2.50 per car.

Happy pumpkin picking

Jenny Schippers

@girlabout.cheshire











