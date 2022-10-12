Somerset fireworks displays: the best events for Bonfire Night 2022

Check out some of the best fireworks displays and Bonfire Night celebrations in Somerset for 2021 - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Big bangs and bright lights - as autumn gets into full swing it's time for Bonfire Night, so we check out some of the fireworks displays that are planned for Somerset this year.

Fireworks at sea

Location: The Grand Pier, Weston-super-Mare.

What's happening: Unlimited rides included in all tickets types and a great view of the main fireworks display from the pier.

Date and time: November 18. Doors open at 6pm for platinum ticket holders and 6.30pm for others.

Ticket price: From £12.50.

Book tickets: grandpier.co.uk

Bruton

Location: Durslade Farm.

What's happening: Celebrate Bonfire Night with fireworks, food and music. Durslade Farmshop will remain open until 6.30pm and Roth Bar and Grill will be open for reservations from 6pm.

Date and time: November 5, 5pm.

Ticket price: £15 per adult, £5 per child.

Book tickets: dursladefarmshop.co.uk

Fireworks to music

Location: Avon Valley Wildlife Park

What's happening: There will be a Bonfire Night display to music, a funfair and food and drink.

Date and time: November 4-5, from 5pm.

Ticket price: From £9.50.

Book tickets: avonvalley.co.uk

Puxton

Location: Puxton Park, nesar Weston-super-Mare.

What's happening: The Bonfire Night event opens at 5pm and includes park admission and two fireworks displays. Firstly there will be a quiet firework display full of sparkles and swirls for young children and those with sound sensitivities. Later on in the evening, at 7pm, there will be another firework display full of show-stopping bangs.

Date and time: November 12, from 5:30pm

Ticket price: £10 each or four tickets for £36. Children under two are free.

Book tickets: puxton.co.uk

Wizards and Witches

Location: Bath Racecourse.

What's happening: Fireworks set to classic tunes, face painting, a funfair, warm snacks and drinks are all lined up for the Bonfire celebrations.

Date and time: November 4, from 5pm.

Ticket price: From £5.

Book tickets: bath-racecourse.co.uk

Paulton

Location: Paulton Rovers football ground.

What's happening: A fireworks display followed by a family disco.

Date and time: November 5 from 6.30pm.

Ticket price: From £4.

Book tickets: paultonrovers.co.uk