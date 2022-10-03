6 of the best things to do in Bath for Halloween

We discover the most spook-tacularly scary Halloween events in Bath for 2022.





1. House of Frankenstein – After Dark: Purgatory

This October Mary Shelley’s House of Frankenstein presents After Dark – nights to die for for those aged 15 and above. Set over five floors in a period town house in the centre of Bath, visitors navigate the house in darkness encountering the horrors of ‘Purgatory’, featuring live actors, special effects and disturbing aromascapes.

After Dark: Purgatory will run from 6-10pm from October 21-31.

2. Bath Adventures Ghost Hunters Silent Disco Tour

Join Bath Adventures on an immersive journey and reveal the stories lurking within closed pages. Follow in the footsteps of the nameless ghost hunter through the streets of Bath and dance - possibly for your life - to finish the job they started all those years ago.

In the 1980s, a young ghost hunter came to Bath at the peak of their career to document all its restless residents. Sadly, their work was never completed due to an untimely and mysterious death. The certainty that they existed at all is in their unfinished research notes, and their Walkman, still loaded with the mixtape they were listening to at the time.

3. Roseate Villa Spooky Afternoon Tea

Indulge in the Halloween-inspired afternoon tea session at the Henrietta Bar at Roseate Villa. Treat yourself to a selection of delicate finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones, and delicious pastries while sipping a perfectly brewed tea.

The spooky afternoon tea is available until October 31 (booking required).

4. American Trick or Treat at the American Museum and Gardens

This Halloween, children can visit dressed in a favourite costume throughout October half term for a real American Trick or Treat experience at only £2.50 per child in addition to the admission ticket for the American Museum.

With a trick or treat ticket you can follow a child-friendly trail through the historic Manor House on a scavenger hunt for magic potion ingredients and tiptoe though spooky rooms where a visiting witch and wizard have made themselves at home.

5. The Little Theatre X House of Frankenstein

Mary Shelley’s House of Frankenstein x The Little Theatre Cinema presents the cinematic horror event of the year.

On Saturday 29th The Little will be screening James Whale’s 1931 adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. This original Universal classic has long been one of the most enduring images of the iconic monster, starring Boris Karloff in the title role.

If you think of Frankenstein’s monster as pale green with bolts in his neck, you have James Whale’s 1931 adaptation to thank. As part of the ticket, guests will also have access to Mary Shelley’s House of Frankenstein across the Halloween weekend.

6. FEAR at Avon Valley Scream Park

Award-winning event FEAR at Avon Valley Scream Park is gearing up for its biggest scare experience this year. Along with thrilling fair rides, street entertainment, the famous fire display and the scare shows is a new experience called Exorcism.

FEAR will have thrilling fair rides, street entertainment, the famous fire display and a new experience called Exorcism





