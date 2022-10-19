New autumn market is a unique experience in Cornwall

The BIG Autumn Market is back in 2022 - Credit: The BIG Autumn Market

Shoppers invited to ‘fall for’ local food and crafts at special autumn market in October.

As a long hot summer recedes into memory, the bounty of harvest time and an array of crafts will be on display at The BIG Autumn Market - a two-day event co-hosted by Truro Farmers Market and the Cornwall Shop Small Market set to take over Lemon Quay in Truro on October 28th and 29th.

The event promises plenty of opportunities to get involved, with a Halloween inspired screen-printing workshop on Friday 28th, and a pumpkin carving competition on Saturday 29th.

Described as a ‘bite-sized festival of autumnal food and drink’, the Farmers Market will feature produce fresh from the fields and fishing grounds, and handy store cupboard supplies as cooking repertoires shift towards comfort season.

Truro Farmer's Market are helping to organise the event - Credit: The BIG Autumn Market

From mushrooms to root veg, damson gin to apple pies, there’s something for every foodie to get their teeth into.

Truro Farmers Market Coordinator Stewart Girvan said: “Food producers and chefs often tell me autumn is their favourite time of year, and here at market it’s not hard to see why! There’s the end-of-summer fruit and veg glut to enjoy, and the gradual shift to earthier flavours and richer dishes. It’s also the season of the apple harvest and the time of year everyone starts thinking about making things like sloe gin and Christmas cake. In short, autumn definitely deserves its own BIG market event!”

Alongside this convention of Cornwall’s finest food producers, The Cornwall Shop Small Market will be joining the fun on Lemon Quay with an array of gifts, crafts and homewares to fall for this autumn.

Marketgoers will be treated to stall after stall of beautiful home and fashion accessories, vintage and salvage finds, original paintings, illustrations and ceramics.

This is the first autumn market of its kind and follows on the back of busy seasonal ‘bumper markets’ in spring, summer, and at Christmas.

With over 60 stallholders already booked to attend, visitors to Truro should make time to linger, especially with workshops scheduled, pumpkin carving, live music, street food and more to enjoy.

Food and drink will be available for purchase - Credit: The BIG Autumn Market

Sarah Curley of Duchy Fairs, who run The Cornwall Shop Small Market, said: “Dare I say it, this is a great opportunity to start that Christmas shopping early! Spread the cost, get organised and support an indie trader or small business along the way. Here at The BIG Autumn Market, you’ll discover a treasure trove of original, beautiful, interesting, artisan, small batch and quality products that your friends and family will love.”

For more information on The BIG Autumn Market follow Truro Farmers Market and Duchy Fairs on social media.

