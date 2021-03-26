Bluebell woods in Derbyshire: Top 5 places to go for woodland walks
If you love a relaxing stroll, then discovering some of Derbyshire’s beautiful bluebell woodlands is sure to be a winner this Spring – Here are 5 of the best places to visit in March and April
Moss Valley
The Ford, Ridgeway S12 3YD
The Moss Brook meanders through this ancient woodland. The ground is carpeted in bluebells, sweet woodruff and wood anemone in spring and early summer. Walk under towering beech trees in Long Wood, and explore Dowey Lumb – a small meadow rich in wildflowers and butterflies, you might even spy a roe deer. www.wildsheffield.com
Burrs Wood
Unthank Lane, Dronfield S18
Situated on the edge of the Peak District National Park, this woodland is dominated by mighty oak trees - with some specimens probably well over 200 years old – as well as an abundance of wild flowers. www.woodlandtrust.org.uk
Calke Abbey
Calke Park, Ticknall DE73 7LE
Calke Park and its National Nature Reserve has a varied landscape – from rolling grassland to ancient oaks – with trees that are among the oldest in Europe. Venture towards the park’s Serpentine Wood to see the bluebells in all their glory. www.nationaltrust.org.uk
The Birches, Amber gate
Holly Lane, Ambergate, Belper DE56 2HG
The Birches is part of a network of woods that includes the larger Shining Cliff ancient woodland and overlooks the Derwent Valley. There are a numerous paths to take through the wood, plus a public footpath on the western boundary. www.woodlandtrust.org.uk
Kedleston Hall
near Quarndon DE22 5JH
You may recognise Keldeston Hall from Hollywood film 'The Duchess', starring Keira Knightley. Discover bluebells and white wood anemone in Kedleston Park. Wildlife is protected in the designated Site of Special Scientific Interest that makes up a large area of the park - look out for the different animals, insects and fungi as you wander. www.nationaltrust.org.uk
Have you spotted any bluebells where you are? Send them to us at photos@derbyshirelife.co.uk