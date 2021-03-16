A first look at the Bolton Octagon £12 million redevelopment

Published: 5:00 PM March 16, 2021 Updated: 5:04 PM March 16, 2021

As the lockdown continues to ease, theatres across the region will be looking forward to once again welcoming audiences.

The Bolton Octagon will be as eager as anyone to open their doors after being closed for two years to complete a £12 million redevelopment.

The reimagined Octagon has seen the complete modernisation of the entire building with updated performance spaces, brand-new participation facilities, improved front-of-house experience and expanded backstage facilities.

The original plan was to reopen last Autumn, but the second lockdown meant that the grand reopening would be postponed until 2021.

In addition to the massive reinvestment, the lockdown meant the Octagon was fighting for it's future; ticket sales and fundraising account for 70% of their income, so the theatre launched a Octagon Future Fund on Crowdfunder which has now raised over £80,000.

Artistic Director, Lotte Wakeham said: “After what has been a difficult year we are really excited to now finally share pictures from inside the brand new Octagon which will offer a warm and welcoming environment for the whole community. We promised you we would be back, and now the building is complete we cannot wait to open our doors and welcome you back in person to your reimagined Octagon.”

The north west’s theatres face a fight for survival





Bolton Octagon new box office - Credit: Bolton Octagon

Bolton Octagon Crescent Room - Credit: Bolton Octagon

Bolton Octagon dressing room - Credit: Bolton Octagon

Bolton Octagon Kitchen Bar - Credit: Bolton Octagon

Bolton Octagon Kitchen Bar - Credit: Bolton Octagon

Bolton Octagon studio - Credit: Bolton Octagon



