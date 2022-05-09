Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Things To Do > What's On

World’s biggest sport and music festival is back in Dorset for the Queen’s Jubilee Weekend

Author Picture Icon

Martha Griffiths

Published: 1:44 PM May 9, 2022
People crowd together to watch a stage where music is being played

Bournemouth 7s is getting bigger and better each year - Credit: Bournemouth7s

Tickets for the 2022 festival are already selling out.

Bournemouth 7s Festival, the UK’s largest sport and music festival, is returning to Chapel Gate, Bournemouth from June 2nd – 4th (Queen’s Jubilee Bank Holiday Weekend), with an incredible line-up of additions to the all-encompassing ‘Sporting Glastonbury’ experience, including 100 live performers and DJs, plus an unrivalled electric atmosphere that sets it apart from other UK festivals.

By day, the multi award-wining festival, set on the beautiful South Coast, will serve up some of the best sport of the year, including Rugby, Netball, Hockey, and Dodgeball.

By night, the line-up is set to spark fever pitch with festival-goers treated to a show that boasts an impressive multi-genre array of 12 themed arenas offering sing along parties, R’n’B, dance, techno, garage, Hip Hop and house music.

The 2022 Fancy Dress Theme for Bournemouth 7s will be ‘Best of British’. Be aware, Bournemouth 7s Festival-goers LOVE to dress up so expect to see an array of kings, queens, princes, princesses, historical figures, swinging 60s, British icons, sporting heroes, Spice Girls and punks on parade - it’s only fitting for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Weekend, after all!

Get swept away in three days’ worth of music, sport, rodeo bull-riding, fair rides, sock & suit wrestling, giant beer pong, relaxing massages, chilled drinks and so much more – all located in the beautiful, spacious themed arenas.

Bournemouth 7s is getting bigger and better each year. This year it is also offering entry to a Fitness Games competition on site where contestants can test their fitness by competing in speed, power and endurance. Sign up as a pair or team of four and you can choose from Novo, Open or Elite level challenges.

To find out more about the festival including what’s on and how to enter a team please visit bournemouth7s.com.

Most Read

  1. 1 Win a short break at Wrea Head Hall on the edge of the North York Moors
  2. 2 6 stunning Peak District walks across the counties
  3. 3 Where was The Essex Serpent TV series filmed?
  1. 4 Tanya Bardsley on why she left The Real Housewives of Cheshire
  2. 5 10 Cheshire events celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
  3. 6 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
  4. 7 Gordon Ramsay’s tips on cooking like a pro 
  5. 8 10 Yorkshire events celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
  6. 9 Win tickets to see Alfie Boe and Michael Ball at Plymouth Central Park
  7. 10 10 Derbyshire events celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Prices

Adult 2-Day = £90
Student 2-Day = £75
Ultimate 2-Day (VIP +V.VIP) = £130

Dorset Magazine
Music
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Dorset

Don't Miss

Gloucester Tall Ships

Cotswold Life

10 Cotswolds events celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
The 2019 Randwick Wap Queen

Cotswold Life

When is Randwick Wap in 2022?

Tessa Harris

Logo Icon
The Merchant's Yard, Tideswell in the Peak District

Derbyshire Life | Win

Win a Stay at The Merchant's Yard, Tideswell in the Peak District

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
This summer frolic in perfect purple fields at Mayfield Lavender Farm in Banstead, Surrey 

Surrey Life

5 reasons why you must visit Surrey's famous Lavender field this summer

Cate Crafter

Author Picture Icon