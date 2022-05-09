World’s biggest sport and music festival is back in Dorset for the Queen’s Jubilee Weekend

Bournemouth 7s is getting bigger and better each year - Credit: Bournemouth7s

Tickets for the 2022 festival are already selling out.

Bournemouth 7s Festival, the UK’s largest sport and music festival, is returning to Chapel Gate, Bournemouth from June 2nd – 4th (Queen’s Jubilee Bank Holiday Weekend), with an incredible line-up of additions to the all-encompassing ‘Sporting Glastonbury’ experience, including 100 live performers and DJs, plus an unrivalled electric atmosphere that sets it apart from other UK festivals.

By day, the multi award-wining festival, set on the beautiful South Coast, will serve up some of the best sport of the year, including Rugby, Netball, Hockey, and Dodgeball.

By night, the line-up is set to spark fever pitch with festival-goers treated to a show that boasts an impressive multi-genre array of 12 themed arenas offering sing along parties, R’n’B, dance, techno, garage, Hip Hop and house music.

The 2022 Fancy Dress Theme for Bournemouth 7s will be ‘Best of British’. Be aware, Bournemouth 7s Festival-goers LOVE to dress up so expect to see an array of kings, queens, princes, princesses, historical figures, swinging 60s, British icons, sporting heroes, Spice Girls and punks on parade - it’s only fitting for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Weekend, after all!

Get swept away in three days’ worth of music, sport, rodeo bull-riding, fair rides, sock & suit wrestling, giant beer pong, relaxing massages, chilled drinks and so much more – all located in the beautiful, spacious themed arenas.

Bournemouth 7s is getting bigger and better each year. This year it is also offering entry to a Fitness Games competition on site where contestants can test their fitness by competing in speed, power and endurance. Sign up as a pair or team of four and you can choose from Novo, Open or Elite level challenges.

To find out more about the festival including what’s on and how to enter a team please visit bournemouth7s.com.

Prices

Adult 2-Day = £90

Student 2-Day = £75

Ultimate 2-Day (VIP +V.VIP) = £130