The first look at the Burning Man exhibition in the Chatsworth Estate

The Flybrary by Christina Sporrong at Chatsworth House and Gardens - Credit: Shaun Coley

This spring, the rolling hills and riverbanks of the Chatsworth Park will become home to a collection of monumental sculptures that will be free for all to access.

Radical Horizons: The Art of Burning Man at Chatsworth will see the home of the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire become the first place in the UK to host an exhibition of huge sculptures from the USA's iconic Burning Man event.

Burning Man is a unique event that usually takes place annually in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada, USA, and Chatsworth has worked with the Burning Man team and artists to bring its distinctive culture of possibility and creativity to the Derbyshire landscape.

Wings of Glory by Adrian Landon at Chatsworth House and Gardens - Credit: Mark Shaw

Twelve monumental sculptures will be placed in the 1,000-acre parkland, bringing the distinctive culture of creativity associated with the iconic Nevada desert event to Derbyshire.

Mum by Mr & Mrs Ferguson - Credit: Tracey Slack

The exhibition is due to run from 9th April until 1st October, however visitors to the Chatsworth Estate have already seen the outdoor installations taking their place within the grounds.

The original installation of Lodestar at the Burning Man - Credit: Randy Polumbo

Lodestar by Randy Polumbo at Chatsworth House and Gardens - Credit: Peter Dobson

The illuminated Lodestar in the grounds of Chatsworth

The 12 sculptures featuring in The Art of Burning Man at Chatsworth exhibition

The Flybrary by Christina Sporrong,

Lodestar by Randy Polumbo

Spread Eagle Wings of Wind by Bryan Tedrick

Le Attrata by Margaret Long and Orion Fredericks

Mum by Mr & Mrs Ferguson

Murder, Inc. by Charles Gadeken

Transmutation by Arturo Gonzales and Maru Izaguirre

Wings of Glory by Adrian Landon.

There will also be four works built on site by Benjamin Langholz with engineering by Amihay Gonen, Dana Albany, Shrine and Rebekah Waites, three of which will be new participatory sculptures that will be created in the parkland with the help of visitors and local community groups over the course of the year, mirroring the build process at Burning Man that sees teams of volunteers gathering in the desert to create new artworks.

While Radical Horizons takes place in Chatsworth’s parkland, a second exhibition Living With Art We love: An exhibition presented by the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire will be taking place inside the house from 26 March to 9 October.

