Review: Why The Carole King Musical at Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre is Beautiful

The legendary singer-songwriter blazed a trail through the music industry in New York back in the 1960s and 1970s but her musical prowess is still on show today in this this must-see production

A packed Congress Theatre audience in Eastbourne were transported to New York’s Carnegie Hall for a Beautiful night with Carole King, the legendary singer-songwriter who gave us hits such as Natural Woman which was immortalised by Aretha Franklin.

From the first pitch-perfect note, Beautiful The Carole King Musical is the mesmerising story of how King – a smart, quirky teenager who’s unhappy with her looks and body – is determined to make it in the music industry in the Big Apple in the late 1950s.

But she’s happier penning songs for others, writing her first hit record Will You Love Me Tomorrow for The Shirelles when she was just 17 after teaming up with handsome lyricist Gerry Goffin, who proposes after she reveals she’s pregnant.

Carole and Gerry Goffin were entwined professionally and romantically - Credit: supplied

The couple go on to write hit after hit and the musical, which won Tony awards on Broadway in 2014 and Olivier awards in London’s West End the following year, uses these to portray King’s ever-changing circumstances.

From Some Kind of Wonderful depicting how King feels about finding out she’s having a baby as a teen, to Will You Love Me Tomorrow and One Fine Day about her fears – and then discovery – of her husband’s infidelity, the songs serve up an emotional context to King’s struggle to find herself through the music she writes.

Yet the story of King can’t just be about her – her music tells the story of The Drifters, The Monkees, The Beatles, The Chiffons, Herman’s Hermits, The Everly Brothers, Dusty Springfield and the Queen of Soul, Aretha through the late 50s to the 70s. The hits (100 in total!) are even bigger than the artists though – from The Loco-Motion, to It’s Too Late and You’ve Got a Friend, there wasn’t a toe not tapping or shoulder refusing to sway in the theatre jammed with people of all ages.

Carole and Gerry produced 100 hit records - Credit: Ellie Kurttz

Molly-Grace Cutler puts in a mesmerising performance as the prodigiously talented King with a warmth and awkwardness that has the audience onside from the get-go, willing her to realise her potential without being held back by the womanising and mentally unpredictable Goffin (Tom Milner better known as Paul Langley in BBC drama Waterloo Road).

She’s supported by the very people she's in competition with: songwriting duo Cynthia Weil (Seren Sandham-Davies) and Barry Mann (Jos Slovick), whose hypochondria is as prevalent as his creativity.

The two couples battle it out to compose the best songs leading to a hit ‘factory’ for New York music producer and publisher Don Kirshner (Garry Robson of Silent Witness fame) that includes He’s Sure The Boy I Love, Oh Broadway performed by The Drifters, and the legendary You’ve Lost that Loving Feelin’ by The Righteous Brothers.

With a slick set, incredibly talented cast who can sing, dance, act and seemingly play every instrument, and one of the best playlists of all time, the show is very easy on the eye as well as the ears and races along.

Do The Loco-Motion on rollerskates! - Credit: supplied

There are highs – King’s babysitter Little Eva performing The Loco-Motion on rollerskates is one – and lows, where Goffin has a breakdown after writing Up On The Roof, and cheats on King again. Humour is sprinkled liberally throughout the music – Barry Mann is the standout funny man – and balances perfectly with King’s battle to blaze a trail on her own terms.

As her marriage collapses, she finds an inner confidence, realising that she is the best person to perform all the songs she’s been writing solo since splitting with Goffin.

King moves to Los Angeles and records her album Tapestry, which was number one in the Billboard 200 chart for 15 weeks. She won four Grammy awards (a first for a woman) for the album, which sold 25 million and remained the best-selling album by a female artist for a staggering 25 years. Tapestry was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1998 and is still a fan favourite.

Carole King didn't realise she and her voice were Beautiful - Credit: supplied

The show celebrates the iconic singer-songwriter who finally found the confidence to become the star she was always destined to be. King’s music – and this show – are both Beautiful and deserved the rousing standing ovation at the opening night in Eastbourne. It’s so good, I’m surprised it’s only here for a few days. Catch it while you can – as far as musicals go it’s at the top of the charts.