Win Castle Howard Prom Tickets & a VIP Hamper

Win

Published: 4:14 PM July 12, 2021

Win 4 tickets to Castle Howard’s Prom concert on Saturday 21 August 2021 plus a VIP Hamper, featuring Castle Howard wine, fruit cake, coffee, jam, chutney, sweet fudge and chocolate treats.

It’s time to look forward to three of Yorkshire’s largest al fresco events. Over the weekend of 20-22 August, Castle Howard’s live music weekend offers a trio of very different but equally entertaining concerts all set in the beautiful grounds of the stately home, starting with the chilled sounds of Café Mambo Ibiza on the Friday, followed by Saturday’s spectacular flag-waving Proms and finishing with an epic orchestral performance of Queen’s greatest hits on the Sunday.

Castle Howard’s Proms event, now in its 30th year is one of the longest-running outdoor Proms in Britain and Yorkshire’s most prestigious al fresco Proms known for its jubilant atmosphere and top-notch performers. This year tenor Wynne Evans – who now appears as himself alongside Gio Compario in the famous car insurance TV advertisements - and soprano Victoria Joyce will headline on the evening of Saturday 21 August, with orchestral accompaniment from the London Gala Orchestra, conducted by Stephen Bell. The programme will include popular classics, songs from musicals and rousing favourites such as Jerusalem, Rule Britannia and Pomp & Circumstance No.1. True to its Proms spirit, the magical evening will incorporate a poignant Spitfire fly-past and conclude with lasers and fireworks. Gates open at 5pm with the main programme starting at 7.30pm. This is a picnic style event. Tickets cost: £44 adult, £5 child (4-16 years). Under 4s go free.

“Proms is a superb event to enjoy great company and wonderful music in a safe, outdoor environment – a wonderful time for friends and family to reconnect after being apart for so many months and do something special together,” comments head of marketing and communications for Castle Howard, Abbigail Ollive.

Castle Howard Proms in 2019 - Credit: Charlotte Graham/CAG Photography Ltd

In a first for Castle Howard, iconic dance music brand Cafe Mambo Ibiza will bring a star-studded line up of world class DJs for an evening of Ibiza classics and dance anthems. Stepping up to the Castle Howard stage are artists trusted to deliver by generations of clubbers: Roger Sanchez, Judge Jules, Julie McKnight (Live PA), Ridney, Robin S (Live PA), Todd Terry with support from Sam Redmore. This is set to be a serious treat for the senses and a chance to enjoy the biggest Ibiza tunes performed by some of the most respected names in dance music. Gates open at 5pm, the event finishes at approximately 11pm. This event is a non-picnic event. Tickets are £35.75 including booking fees, available from www.castlehoward.co.uk

“We know how much people have missed dancing the night away in clubs around the country, and this is a perfect way to experience the party atmosphere without being tightly packed onto a dancefloor – plenty of room to relax, unwind and forget the last 18 months,” says Abbi.

It's a rock and classical rave, it's another excuse to dress up and have fun - but most of all it's a colossal concert fans will remember. The closing act for the weekend has been seen by audiences around the world, from Tokyo and Tel Aviv to the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. Featuring four exceptional rock vocalists from We Will Rock You, a world-class five-piece rock band and magnificent The Elysium Orchestra, Queen Symphonic will see the greatest hits of Queen performed from the lakeside stage including The Show Must Go On, Somebody To Love, Crazy Little Thing Called Love and We Will Rock You. The audience is invited to bring a rug and a picnic for an unforgettable night of classic rock performed as the sun goes down. Tickets are priced at £30.25 for adults and £10 for children (aged 4 to 16 years) including fees from www.castlehoward.co.uk

Even with most Covid-19 measures expected to have lifted by August, organisers are planning measures for managing visitors on site which will reduce queuing, including more time between the gates opening and the concerts starting to allow a steady ingress of the audience, and supplementary catering and toilet facilities.