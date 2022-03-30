Changeling Theatre is back in Kent for a blockbuster line-up of performances this summer

Kent's favourite professional touring company, Changeling Theatre, is back and better than ever this summer for their 21st outdoor theatre tour with two plays on offer at plenty of locations all over the county.

Whether you love the wisecracking wit of Oscar Wilde's deviously fun play The importance of Being Earnest or William Shakespeare's Othello an epic tragedy of lies and manipulation, you'll not want to miss Changling Theatres Summer 2022 Tour.

"Changeling offers something rarely found in contemporary theatre. They offer audiences a chance to become part of the atmosphere. There is no passive sitting in the stalls here; you will be immersed in and surrounded by the performances, becoming a crucial part of the world created. Allowing actors the opportunity to relish the audience's presence, to be reactive, adaptive and interactive whilst performing some of the worlds' best writing is a rare treat." said Dame Janet Suzman, DBE.

Below are the currently confirmed dates and locations in Kent for performances in July and August for the Changeling Theatre Summer 2022 Tour.

When and where to see Othello

Boughton Monchelsea Place, near Maidstone - 1st July 2022 at 7:30 pm

Walmer Castle for Deal Festival - 5th July 2022 at 7:30 pm

Dartford Central Park - 6th July 2022 at 7:30 pm

Nurstead Court, near Meopham - 10th July 2022 at 5:00 pm

Belmont House and Gardens, near Faversham - 15th July 2022 at 7:30 pm

The Tithe Barn, Lenham - 17th July 2022 at 5:00 pm

Great Comp Garden, Platt - 20th July 2022 at 7:30 pm

Linton Park - 21st July 2022 at 4:00 pm

The Friars, Aylesford Priory, near Maidstone - 22nd July 2022 at 7:30 pm

Margate Beach - 24th July 2022 at 7:30 pm

Fort Amherst, Medway - 6th August 2022 at 7:30 pm

Allington Castle, Maidstone (in aid of Heart of Kent Hospice) - 7th August 2022 at 7:30 pm

Folkestone Amphitheatre, Lower Leas Coastal Park - 14th August 2022 at 5:00 pm

Rochester Castle - 16th August 2022 at 7:30 pm

Boughton Monchelsea Place, near Maidstone - 20th August 2022 at 7:30 pm

Boughton Monchelsea Place, near Maidstone - 21st August 2022 at 5:00 pm





When and where to see The Important of Being Earnest:

Boughton Monchelsea Place, near Maidstone - 2nd July 2022 at 7:30 pm

Boughton Monchelsea Place, near Maidstone - 3rd July 2022 at 5:00 pm

JAM on the Marsh ( New Romney) - 7th July 2022 at 7:30 pm

St Georges Church for Deal Festival - 12th July 2022 at 7:30 pm

Dartford Central Park - 14th July 2022 at 7:30 pm

Great Comp Garden, Platt - 19th July 2022 at 7:30 pm

Riverhill Himalayan Gardens, Sevenoaks - 23rd July 2022 at 7:30 pm

Swarling Manor, near Canterbury - 26th July 2022 at 7:30 pm

Biddenden Vineyards, near Ashford - 31st July 2022 5:00 pm

Upnor Castle - 3rd August 2022 at 7:30 pm

Allington Castle, Maidstone (in aid of Heart of Kent Hospice) - 7th August 2022 at 2:30 pm

Penshurst Place - 12th August 2022 at 7:30 pm

Boughton Monchelsea Place, near Maidstone - 19th August 2022 at 7:30 pm

Boughton Monchelsea Place, near Maidstone - 20th August 2022 at 2:30 pm





Be sure to book your tickets as early as possible, as Changeling Theatre's fabulous productions sell out fast!





