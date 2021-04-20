Unmissable charity Gin tasting evening in Kent
- Credit: Hospices of Hope
Hospices of Hope has teamed up with Eco Kent-based Gin maker Greensand Ridge Distillery to host a charity Gin-tasting evening extravaganza on May 20th at the newly refurbished Olive Tree Bistro.
Date: Thursday, 20th May 2021
Time: 7 pm – 9.30 pm
Price: £20pp – over 18s only
Where: The Olive Tree, 11a High Street, Otford, TN14 5PG
According to government guidelines, the Gin-tasting event will be run in a Covid-Secure environment, and groups of 6 (either a family of 6 or 2 separate households) can book tickets on the Hospices for Hope website.
Anna Perolls, Managing Director at Hospices of Hope, says: “We are most grateful to Greensand Ridge for giving their time to this great gin-tasting event to help us fund our vital work for sick children and adults across the region. It’s going to be a great night! Money raised from the event will enable families with a seriously ill family member to make the most of the precious time they have together.”
About Hospices for Hope
Hospices of Hope is a charity dedicated to bringing much-needed healthcare to impoverished communities in Albania, Moldova, Serbia and Romania.
The charity began work in Romania in 1992 after the end of the Cold War. At the time, there was no hospice care whatsoever available in the country, and Morphine was illegal. Cancer patients were in insurmountable agony and often just left to die alone.
About Greensand Ridge Distillery
Sustainability is of the utmost importance for Greensand Ridge, and they are the first micro-distillery in the UK to be 100% carbon-neutral, which is by far no mean feat. The Gins that Greensand Ridge craft are made from surplus produce from local farms, with the aim to help reduce the staggering 75% of food waste that occurs at the farm door.
Moreover, the distillery is powered by green renewable electricity, and their plastic waste is really quite low, with the team only putting out the equivalent of one bag of non-recyclable waste every 6-8 weeks. Geat tasting local gin that has minimal impact on the environment, can't really get any better than that. Find out more about Greensand Ridge Distillery.
