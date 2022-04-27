Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
When are the Chatsworth Horse Trials?

person

Nathan Fearn

Published: 12:43 PM April 27, 2022
Piggy French riding Brookfield Quality at the 2019 Dodson & Horrell Chatsworth International Horse Trials, 2019

Piggy French riding Brookfield Quality (CCI-S2* Section E) at the 2019 Dodson & Horrell Chatsworth International Horse Trials, 2019 - Credit: Stephen Bartholomew Photography

The Chatsworth International Horse Trials, held against the spectacular backdrop of the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire's Derbyshire home, makes a welcome return to the calendar after a three-year break, taking place on May 13-15.

It will be a weekend of top-class equestrian sport, as well as an array of countryside displays and activities that will keep the whole family entertained, plus a shopping village with more than 100 trade stands and high-quality food outlets.

Chatsworth House Trials returns in May

Chatsworth House Trials returns in May - Credit: Libby Law Photography

For the first time in 40 years, Great Britain holds Olympic, World and European titles in eventing, as well as boasting seven of the top 12 ranked riders internationally, and they are all are expected to be in action during the weekend when they tackle Ian Stark and David Evans's imposing cross-country courses on Saturday and Sunday.

Dogs are welcome and there will be have-a-go dog agility classes and a dog show.

Chatsworth

Chatsworth - Credit: Gary Wallis

A programme of fun arena entertainment includes British scurry and driving trials, Pony Club mounted games and show jumping, The Yorkshire Countryman, who will work his spaniels and birds of prey, hound parade and the Dog & Duck Show. 

To see the provisional timetable, and to book advance tickets, including a three-day membership pass and camping, visit www.chatsworth.org/horsetrials.

Chatsworth House, Garden, Farmyard and Adventure Playground will be open during the weekend.

