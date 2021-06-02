A hot air balloon festival is coming to Cheltenham this summer

Published: 12:03 PM June 2, 2021

The Cheltenham Balloon Fiesta will return in 2021 after its inaugural flight in 2019 - here's everything you need to know



It's an exciting moment when you spot a hot air balloon drifting across the sky in the distance, leading even the most serious person to point, smile and wave maniacally in hopes of being spotted by the riders in the basket.



People travel far and wide to see the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta each year including many Cheltenham residents, but you needn't make the trip this year as the Cheltenham Balloon Fiesta is coming back for the second time, after being received with such enthusiasm for the first festival in 2019.



The whole weekend, which will be held at Cheltenham Racecourse, is scheduled to be packed with lots of things to do. Friday will kick off at 4pm with an evening balloon ascent and a big fireworks display to really begin with a bang.



Saturday is the big balloon fiesta, with a full 12 hours (from 11am to 11pm) of fun. Gates open at 11am with a big fun fair to explore, live entertainment throughout the day and culminating in the balloon launch in the evening and firework display.



Although there will be no balloons on Sunday, there will still be plenty to do including the fairground, live entertainment and music and of course some food and drink to keep you going.



The details



Where: Cheltenham Racecourse



When: June 25-27



How much: A weekend pass is £12 for adults and £8 for children, or day tickets are available



cheltenhamballoonfiesta.co.uk