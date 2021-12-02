A look at the new Cheltenham Christmas market

Christmas in Cheltenham promises to be better than ever this year, and it includes the new Cheltenham Christmas Market.

In this first year of the new Christmas Market, supported by Cheltenham BID, traders will come together to offer residents and visitors to Cheltenham a very Merry Christmas. Along the Promenade to Imperial Gardens, the Christmas Market is a great place to pick up some unique treats, gifts and Christmas decorations.

Featuring an array of local and visiting traders, there will be a variety of delicious treats and wonderful products on offer, served from festival and seasonally-dressed chalets. Visitors who like the traditional Christmas Market snack, giant bratwurst from the iconic German Schwenkegrill will not be disappointed. For those with an adventurous palate, an exotic selection of ostrich, wild boar and crocodile burgers will hit the spot. Visitors with a sweet tooth can enjoy Italian macaroons, liquorice, chocolates and fresh fudge. And, making sure the Christmas meal is finished off nicely, there will be the very best in cheeses and chutneys to buy.

Cheltenham Christmas Market - Credit: visitcheltenham.com

Allan Hartwell, managing director of organisers Market Place Europe, says, ‘We are very excited the BID has invited us to bring a wonderful festive market to Cheltenham for the first time this Christmas, forming the focal point for the town during the festive season, and encourage people to come and visit and explore everything else that this wonderful place has to offer.’

Cheltenham Christmas Market - Credit: visitcheltenham.com

The Christmas Market is just one of many magical yuletide destinations in town which visitors can enjoy this year. Opening on the same day as the Christmas Light switch-on, it will mark the official beginning of the festive period in the town.

Cheltenham Christmas Market - Credit: visitcheltenham.com

Belinda Hunt from Cheltenham BID says, ‘Successful Christmas markets attract visitors from across the UK and have become a significant contributor to the local economy of the towns and cities that host them.

‘We will have the opportunity to build on this year’s Christmas market, and are confident the Cheltenham Christmas Market will quickly establish itself as a leading attraction in the town and will add to our wonderful festive calendar.’

For a memorable Christmas experience, visit the Cheltenham Christmas Market, open daily until December 19. Opening hours: Monday-Wednesday, 10am-7pm; Thursday-Saturday, 10am-9pm; Sunday 12 noon-6pm.

Cheltenham Christmas Market - Credit: visitcheltenham.com

Hear about the wider Christmas offer across Cheltenham by signing up to the free newsletter at visitcheltenham.com. To keep up to date with all of the latest Cheltenham Christmas Market updates follow the Facebook event page, and the Visit Cheltenham Instagram page.