Win

Bratwurst Grill is just one of the many food offerings at the Cheltenham Christmas Market - Credit: Christopher Heaney photography

In this first year of the new Christmas Market, supported by Cheltenham BID, traders will come together to offer residents and visitors to Cheltenham a very Merry Christmas. Along the Promenade to Imperial Gardens, the Christmas Market is a great place to pick up some unique treats, gifts and Christmas decorations.