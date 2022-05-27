Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Win tickets to the Cheltenham Science Festival

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 9:35 AM May 27, 2022
Cheltenham Science Festival

Cheltenham Science Festival - Credit: Cheltenham Festivals

Your chance to win a pair of tickets to see two fun events on the evening of Friday 10th June - WiFi Wars and Just the (Gin &) Tonic.

Wi-Fi Wars 
Friday 10 June 8:00pm - 9:00pm
In this live comedy gameshow hosted by comedians Steve McNeil and Rob Sedgebeer, points really do mean prizes as you put your skills to the test in a series of hilarious games, challenges and quizzes.

Just the (Gin &) Tonic
Friday 10 June 9:15pm - 10:15pm
Materials scientist Mark Miodownik and chemist Andy Whiting are back for more sophisticated science and silliness. This year they return to guide you through the fascinating science and secrets behind the perfect G&T. 

READ MORE: What’s on at this year’s Cheltenham Science Festival

