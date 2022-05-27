Win tickets to the Cheltenham Science Festival

Win

Your chance to win a pair of tickets to see two fun events on the evening of Friday 10th June - WiFi Wars and Just the (Gin &) Tonic.

Wi-Fi Wars

Friday 10 June 8:00pm - 9:00pm

In this live comedy gameshow hosted by comedians Steve McNeil and Rob Sedgebeer, points really do mean prizes as you put your skills to the test in a series of hilarious games, challenges and quizzes.

Just the (Gin &) Tonic

Friday 10 June 9:15pm - 10:15pm

Materials scientist Mark Miodownik and chemist Andy Whiting are back for more sophisticated science and silliness. This year they return to guide you through the fascinating science and secrets behind the perfect G&T.

