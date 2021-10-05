Bonfire and fireworks events in and around Cheshire

Published: 9:08 AM October 5, 2021

The continuing uncertainty over Covid has led to a number of high profile bonfire events to be postponed this year. Here is a list of the venues that have confirmed their events for 2021. We will continue to update this page with more news as we receive it.

30th October

The Alpha Omega 2021 Halloween Spooktacular

The annual Spooktacula organised by Blitz Fireworks returns with the support of Nantwich Show organisers and Nantwich Agricultural Society is a feature packed family themed event

Prices on the gate: Adult £12 Child £10.00

Nantwich Show Ground www.nantwichspooktacular.com

5th November

1st Ince and Elton Scout Group Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular

The Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular returns to bring you an organised firework display, refreshments and an impressive bonfire.

Tickets: Free (Donations welcome)

School Lane, Elton, CH2 4PJ 1stinceandelton.org.uk/fireworks

5th November

Crewe and Nantwich Lions Bonfire and Fireworks Night

Enjoy the entertainment of sparkling fireworks at Crewe this month. Tickets are £5 for everyone over five with all proceeds going to charity.

Price: £5

Queen's Park, Crewe nantwichlions.org.uk

6th November

Lord Mayor's Fireworks Extravaganza

Attendees will get to enjoy 2 firework displays from the grandstand side of the track.

Price: Advance tickets £5 per person, children under 4's are free of charge. Tickets available at gate at £7pp

Chester Racecourse, Grey Friars, Chester, Cheshire, CH1 2LY

www.chester-races.com

6th November

Betley Bonfire and Fireworks Display

Watch the sky come to life in the charming village of Betley on the 6th November. The natural amphitheatre of Betley Mere parkland makes for the perfect viewing spot of all the varied attractions. Gates open at 4pm, but this is a much loved event in the community so leave with plenty of time. The Bonfire will be lit at 6pm and fireworks start at 8pm.

Price: Under 14s £7, Adults £13 Free parking

Betley Court Farm CW3 9BH on the A531 betleybonfire.co.uk

6th November

Blakemere Village Firework & Laser Display

Walk through woodland and enjoy a mini choreographed family laser light show, along with a professional firework display brought to you by Ignite Pyrotechnics Ltd.

Adults & 16+ £7pp, Under 16’s £5pp, Under 2’s - Free, Family ticket £21.

Blakemere Village, Northwich www.ticketsource.co.uk/blakemerefireworkdisplay

6th November

Congleton Park

Celebrate bonfire night at Congleton Park, organised by the Rotary club of Congleton. Gates open at 5pm and you can expect the bonfire to be lit at 6pm. There will be fairground rides and plenty of refreshments available on the day.

Tickets: Adult £8, Child £6

Congleton Park, Congleton, Cheshire CW12 1JG www.congletonrotary.co.uk

6th November

Gulliver's World Firework Bonanza

Gulliver's World Theme Park in Warrington will be open later than usual to allow you to enjoy their spectacular fireworks display on Saturday night.

Usual entry fees apply

Gulliver's World Theme Park, Off Shakleton Close, Old Hall, Warrington, Cheshire, WA5 9YZ

www.gulliversworldresort.co.uk/november-fireworks

6th November

Macclesfield Firework Festival and Bonfire

Spectacular Fireworks host their annual Firework Festival at Macclesfield Cricket Club with sparkler area , fairground rides, stalls, food, drink and live entertainment.

Price: Adults £8, Kids (5-16) £5.

Macclesfield Cricket Club, Victoria Road, Macclesfield, Cheshire, SK10 3JA facebook.com/events/370485194660437

6th November

Poynton Bonfire and Fireworks Night

Celebrate Bonfire Night at Poynton with a fun-filled evening which includes a huge bonfire, two firework displays, live entertainment food stalls and a licensed bar for the adults.

Price: Adults £10, Kids (3-16) £5, Family ticket £25.

Poynton Park, Poynton, poyntonbonfire.co.uk



Have we missed any? Send us the details at vijay.arogyasami@archant.co.uk and we can add to our list.