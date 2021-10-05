Bonfire and fireworks events in and around Cheshire
The continuing uncertainty over Covid has led to a number of high profile bonfire events to be postponed this year. Here is a list of the venues that have confirmed their events for 2021. We will continue to update this page with more news as we receive it.
30th October
The Alpha Omega 2021 Halloween Spooktacular
The annual Spooktacula organised by Blitz Fireworks returns with the support of Nantwich Show organisers and Nantwich Agricultural Society is a feature packed family themed event
Prices on the gate: Adult £12 Child £10.00
Nantwich Show Ground www.nantwichspooktacular.com
5th November
1st Ince and Elton Scout Group Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular
The Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular returns to bring you an organised firework display, refreshments and an impressive bonfire.
Tickets: Free (Donations welcome)
School Lane, Elton, CH2 4PJ 1stinceandelton.org.uk/fireworks
5th November
Crewe and Nantwich Lions Bonfire and Fireworks Night
Enjoy the entertainment of sparkling fireworks at Crewe this month. Tickets are £5 for everyone over five with all proceeds going to charity.
Price: £5
Queen's Park, Crewe nantwichlions.org.uk
6th November
Lord Mayor's Fireworks Extravaganza
Attendees will get to enjoy 2 firework displays from the grandstand side of the track.
Price: Advance tickets £5 per person, children under 4's are free of charge. Tickets available at gate at £7pp
Chester Racecourse, Grey Friars, Chester, Cheshire, CH1 2LY
www.chester-races.com
6th November
Betley Bonfire and Fireworks Display
Watch the sky come to life in the charming village of Betley on the 6th November. The natural amphitheatre of Betley Mere parkland makes for the perfect viewing spot of all the varied attractions. Gates open at 4pm, but this is a much loved event in the community so leave with plenty of time. The Bonfire will be lit at 6pm and fireworks start at 8pm.
Price: Under 14s £7, Adults £13 Free parking
Betley Court Farm CW3 9BH on the A531 betleybonfire.co.uk
6th November
Blakemere Village Firework & Laser Display
Walk through woodland and enjoy a mini choreographed family laser light show, along with a professional firework display brought to you by Ignite Pyrotechnics Ltd.
Adults & 16+ £7pp, Under 16’s £5pp, Under 2’s - Free, Family ticket £21.
Blakemere Village, Northwich www.ticketsource.co.uk/blakemerefireworkdisplay
6th November
Congleton Park
Celebrate bonfire night at Congleton Park, organised by the Rotary club of Congleton. Gates open at 5pm and you can expect the bonfire to be lit at 6pm. There will be fairground rides and plenty of refreshments available on the day.
Tickets: Adult £8, Child £6
Congleton Park, Congleton, Cheshire CW12 1JG www.congletonrotary.co.uk
6th November
Gulliver's World Firework Bonanza
Gulliver's World Theme Park in Warrington will be open later than usual to allow you to enjoy their spectacular fireworks display on Saturday night.
Usual entry fees apply
Gulliver's World Theme Park, Off Shakleton Close, Old Hall, Warrington, Cheshire, WA5 9YZ
www.gulliversworldresort.co.uk/november-fireworks
6th November
Macclesfield Firework Festival and Bonfire
Spectacular Fireworks host their annual Firework Festival at Macclesfield Cricket Club with sparkler area , fairground rides, stalls, food, drink and live entertainment.
Price: Adults £8, Kids (5-16) £5.
Macclesfield Cricket Club, Victoria Road, Macclesfield, Cheshire, SK10 3JA facebook.com/events/370485194660437
6th November
Poynton Bonfire and Fireworks Night
Celebrate Bonfire Night at Poynton with a fun-filled evening which includes a huge bonfire, two firework displays, live entertainment food stalls and a licensed bar for the adults.
Price: Adults £10, Kids (3-16) £5, Family ticket £25.
Poynton Park, Poynton, poyntonbonfire.co.uk
Have we missed any? Send us the details at vijay.arogyasami@archant.co.uk and we can add to our list.