10 things to do in Cheshire during Easter

After two years of lockdown, Easter events are back with a spring in their step for 2022.

2nd-18th April

Easter Bunny Trail

Explore the Easter Bunny Trail at Blakemere Village during the Easter holidays. The price is £5 each with a prize for each child at the end.

Blakemere Village, Sandiway, Northwich, Cheshire, CW8 2EB

www.blakemerevillage.com/whats-on

2nd-24th April

Spring Spectacular

The Easter holiday season at Gulliver's World Theme Park runs throughout most of April with the usual selections of rides, attractions and shows as well as a few seasonal surprises.

Gulliver's World Theme Park, Warrington, WA5 9YZ

www.gulliversworldresort.co.uk/super-spring

9th-18th April

Easter Garden Trail

Over Easter, Arley Hall will have an exciting trail in the gardens for children to follow and be delighted by. Collect the hidden clues as you discover them in the gardens then take them back to the shop for your Easter prize.

There's also tree climbing on Sunday 17th and it's the last wekend to enjoy the bluebell walks.

Arley Hall & Gardens, Northwich, Cheshire, CW9 6NA

www.arleyhallandgardens.com/whats-on-at-a-glance

14th-17th April

Gangsta Granny

The award-winning West End production of David Walliams' popular children's story comes to Chester during the Easter holidays.

Storyhouse, Hunter St, Chester, CH1 2AR

www.storyhouse.com/event/gangsta-granny

14th-18th April

Nantwich Jazz, Blues and Music Festival

The festival is back after a two-year gap, with a bigger and better line-up than ever.

Tickets for all of the headline shows have now been released for the popular Easter weekend event, which are held at three main venues across the town. Despite the 24th festival being postponed twice, Big Country, FM have remained as headliners and will be playing at Nantwich Civic Hall.

Nantwich, various venues

nantwichjazz.com

15th April

Chester Passion

The City Passion Play is set to return to the streets of Chester on Good Friday after a fiver year hiatus. You can also take the opportunity to take the Constellations at Chester Cathedral exhibition before it closes on the 24th of April.

Chester city Centre

www.facebook.com/ChesterCityPassion

15th-18th April

Magical Easter Adventures

A full programme of events over the Easter weekend at Tatton Park. Including: A Knight's Quest in the Mansion, Easter Fun in the Garden, Magical Unicorn trail at the Farm, Terrible Troll trail in the Parkland.

Tatton Park, Knutsford, Cheshire, WA16 6SG

www.tattonpark.org.uk

15th-19th April

The Segway Experience

The Segway Experience takes place on the open grounds at Tatton Park one of the UKs most complete historic estates and makes for an exhilarating ride with spectacular views across the parkland. If you can't make it at Easter, the event will be returning over a number of weekends over the year.

Tatton Park, Knutsford, Cheshire, WA16 6SG

segwayevents.co.uk

Drinking in the atmosphere at the Taste Cheshire Food & Drink Festival - Credit: Taste Cheshire

16th-18th April

Taste Cheshire Food & Drink Festival

The 21st Chester food and Drink festival returns to the Chester Racecourse for another Easter weekend. Over the three days you can see over 150 exhibitors, amazing celebrity chefs, Free adult cooking classes, free children's cooking classes and so much more to see, try and buy.

Chester Racecourse, Queens Park Campus, Queens Park Road, Chester, Cheshire, CH1 2LY

chesterfoodanddrink.co.uk

17th April

Alice in Wonderland Easter Experience

Alice and friends have escaped from the pages of Lewis Carroll’s marvellous tale, and the enchanted world of Wonderland has mysteriously sprung into the gardens of Capesthorne Hall.

Capesthorne Hall, Siddington, Macclesfield, Cheshire, SK11 9JY

www.capesthorne.com/event/alice-in-wonderland-easter-experience

EASTER EGG HUNTS AT NATIONAL TRUST AND ENGLISH HERITAGE SITES

The popular Easter Eggs Hunts that take place every year at Cheshire's historical homes and building returns for 2022.

You will be able to attend them at the following venues.

Quarry Bank Mill, Dunham Massey, Hare Hill, Little Moreton Hall, Lyme Park and Beeston Castle.