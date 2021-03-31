What's on in Cheshire - April 2021
- Credit: Andrew Kahumbu Photography
Our guide to the best events in and around Cheshire
Available now
Together Apart
Determined to raise funds for vital research into low-grade, serous ovarian cancer, local songwriter Elizabeth Holden who had the rare illness has released a charity EP and video. Wanting to help give women with LGSOC a better chance of survival, the money raised will go towards the charity, Cure Our Ovarian Cancer. The EP contains includes the song, Circles, with lyrics by Elizabeth inspired by her experience and a special cover-version of Renaissance’s song, Northern Lights, with original Renaissance bass player, Jon Camp.
johnholden.bandcamp.com/album/together-apart-charity-album
April 2
Live Virtual Craft Beer Tasting Sessions
Missing your craft beer? Craft Beer Tour Manchester is running live tasting sessions with local breweries. Within your ticket price, the beer is delivered to your door, ready for an interactive live tasting session that will guide you through the beers on offer.
craftbeertourmanchester.co.uk/virtual-tours
April 3
Car Park Party: Billionaire Boy
Bestselling children’s author David Walliams and the Birmingham Stage Company have teamed up for a Covid-safe Car Park Party production of Billionaire Boy, which tells the story of Joe Spud, 12 years old and the richest boy in the country. Prepare for hilarity, with this perfect family-friendly outing.
carparkparty.com
April 6
North West Gem-A: Online talk
Intrigued by the world of gemstones? Charlie Bexfield, a tutor of gemmology, will be hosting a zoom talk on diaspore, covering everything from what diaspore is, its known localities, issues with faceting and finally identifying features of the new pink diaspore.
Contact liz.bailey@wilson55.com for more information.
April 7
Online Talk: Below Stairs: Servants at Elizabeth Gaskell’s House
If you love all things Bridgerton and Downton Abbey, then discover what the servants got up to with this online talk. What did servants do daily, and what was a life‘in service like? Anthony Burton reveals the relationship between the Gaskell family and their servants.
elizabethgaskellhouse.co.uk
April 8
Hidden Histories: Bowls and Big Bands
Step into the virtual world of Manchester’s Victoria Baths with a series of online talks, delving into its history. Having been more than a swimming pool, hosting everything from dances to bowling, discover the notable acts who have appeared at the baths.
victoriabaths.org.uk
April 12
Totally Roarsome
Head down the rabbit hole into Alice’s Wonderland, then over to Jurassic Park with Totally Roarsome’s magical trail. Dinosaurs, superheroes and pirates are just a few things that you’ll see. We can already hear the gasps of excitement.
totallytickets.co.uk
Available from April
Ten Embers album launch
Local singer-songwriter Rob Wheeler is releasing his second album, Ten Embers this April, with the help of talented musicians, who bring their own sound to the album. With some from as far as Nashville, this anticipated album combines acoustic pop, with hints of jazz, blues and country, bringing a little taste of Nashville to Cheshire.
robwheelersongs.com
April 12
Bewilderwood, The Curious Treehouse adventure
After spending so much time inside, embrace the outdoors with Cheshire’s much-anticipated outdoor adventure park. Think of the biggest wooden play structures and treehouses, high up in the trees, a massive maze to get lost in, wobbly zip wires, and giant slippery slides. All activities and crafts are included in the ticket price. The perfect, much-needed family day out.
cheshire.bewilderwood.co.uk
April 21
Nourish April: An evening of yoga and meditation to nourish the soul
Embrace the therapeutic feeling of being calm, with a virtual evening of meditation, hosted by The Vibrancy Hub. Included in the price, you will receive a guided mix of meditation and yoga, as well as, inspiring journaling activities and live singing to relax and inspire you. Thevibrancyhub.com
Ongoing
Warrington Contemporary Arts Festival
Warrington town centre is being transformed into an artistic hub as the Warrington Contemporary Arts Festival has launched an ongoing art installation. Introducing the project, dancer and artist Joshua Harriette, unveiled the first part of his light installation. Other artists taking part include Sarah Harris, who will be paying tribute to remarkable people across the borough, and visual storyteller Daisy James will document the changing face of Warrington businesses.
culturewarrington.org
Until April 30th
Stray
Stray, directed by Elizabeth Lo, is a critical observation of human civilization through the unfamiliar gaze of dogs.
If you rent this film via the Storyhouse website, the theatre will benefit from a portion of the ticket sales.
www.storyhouse.com/event/stray
30th April - 2 May
The Christie Spring Drive-in Cinema
The Christie are hosting a series of drive-in movies in the woodlands of Arley Hall & Gardens.
With state of the art sound, the Iconic100 screen and a fantastic selection of movies, food and drinks Drive-in for The Christie is the perfect answer to a social distanced, socially bubbled night in support of the staff and patients of The Christie.
www.christie.nhs.uk/the-christie-charity/movies
