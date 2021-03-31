Published: 4:41 PM March 31, 2021

Our guide to the best events in and around Cheshire





Available now

Together Apart

Determined to raise funds for vital research into low-grade, serous ovarian cancer, local songwriter Elizabeth Holden who had the rare illness has released a charity EP and video. Wanting to help give women with LGSOC a better chance of survival, the money raised will go towards the charity, Cure Our Ovarian Cancer. The EP contains includes the song, Circles, with lyrics by Elizabeth inspired by her experience and a special cover-version of Renaissance’s song, Northern Lights, with original Renaissance bass player, Jon Camp.

johnholden.bandcamp.com/album/together-apart-charity-album





April 2

Live Virtual Craft Beer Tasting Sessions

Missing your craft beer? Craft Beer Tour Manchester is running live tasting sessions with local breweries. Within your ticket price, the beer is delivered to your door, ready for an interactive live tasting session that will guide you through the beers on offer.

craftbeertourmanchester.co.uk/virtual-tours





April 3

Car Park Party: Billionaire Boy

Bestselling children’s author David Walliams and the Birmingham Stage Company have teamed up for a Covid-safe Car Park Party production of Billionaire Boy, which tells the story of Joe Spud, 12 years old and the richest boy in the country. Prepare for hilarity, with this perfect family-friendly outing.

carparkparty.com





April 6

North West Gem-A: Online talk

Intrigued by the world of gemstones? Charlie Bexfield, a tutor of gemmology, will be hosting a zoom talk on diaspore, covering everything from what diaspore is, its known localities, issues with faceting and finally identifying features of the new pink diaspore.

Contact liz.bailey@wilson55.com for more information.





April 7

Online Talk: Below Stairs: Servants at Elizabeth Gaskell’s House

If you love all things Bridgerton and Downton Abbey, then discover what the servants got up to with this online talk. What did servants do daily, and what was a life‘in service like? Anthony Burton reveals the relationship between the Gaskell family and their servants.

elizabethgaskellhouse.co.uk





April 8

Hidden Histories: Bowls and Big Bands

Step into the virtual world of Manchester’s Victoria Baths with a series of online talks, delving into its history. Having been more than a swimming pool, hosting everything from dances to bowling, discover the notable acts who have appeared at the baths.

victoriabaths.org.uk





April 12

Totally Roarsome

Head down the rabbit hole into Alice’s Wonderland, then over to Jurassic Park with Totally Roarsome’s magical trail. Dinosaurs, superheroes and pirates are just a few things that you’ll see. We can already hear the gasps of excitement.

totallytickets.co.uk





Available from April

Ten Embers album launch

Local singer-songwriter Rob Wheeler is releasing his second album, Ten Embers this April, with the help of talented musicians, who bring their own sound to the album. With some from as far as Nashville, this anticipated album combines acoustic pop, with hints of jazz, blues and country, bringing a little taste of Nashville to Cheshire.

robwheelersongs.com





April 12

Bewilderwood, The Curious Treehouse adventure

After spending so much time inside, embrace the outdoors with Cheshire’s much-anticipated outdoor adventure park. Think of the biggest wooden play structures and treehouses, high up in the trees, a massive maze to get lost in, wobbly zip wires, and giant slippery slides. All activities and crafts are included in the ticket price. The perfect, much-needed family day out.

cheshire.bewilderwood.co.uk





April 21

Nourish April: An evening of yoga and meditation to nourish the soul

Embrace the therapeutic feeling of being calm, with a virtual evening of meditation, hosted by The Vibrancy Hub. Included in the price, you will receive a guided mix of meditation and yoga, as well as, inspiring journaling activities and live singing to relax and inspire you. Thevibrancyhub.com





Ongoing

Warrington Contemporary Arts Festival

Warrington town centre is being transformed into an artistic hub as the Warrington Contemporary Arts Festival has launched an ongoing art installation. Introducing the project, dancer and artist Joshua Harriette, unveiled the first part of his light installation. Other artists taking part include Sarah Harris, who will be paying tribute to remarkable people across the borough, and visual storyteller Daisy James will document the changing face of Warrington businesses.

culturewarrington.org

Until April 30th

Stray

Stray, directed by Elizabeth Lo, is a critical observation of human civilization through the unfamiliar gaze of dogs.

If you rent this film via the Storyhouse website, the theatre will benefit from a portion of the ticket sales.

www.storyhouse.com/event/stray





30th April - 2 May

The Christie Spring Drive-in Cinema

The Christie are hosting a series of drive-in movies in the woodlands of Arley Hall & Gardens.

With state of the art sound, the Iconic100 screen and a fantastic selection of movies, food and drinks Drive-in for The Christie is the perfect answer to a social distanced, socially bubbled night in support of the staff and patients of The Christie.

www.christie.nhs.uk/the-christie-charity/movies





