What's On in Cheshire - December 2021

What's on across Cheshire this Christmas

Until December 22

Chester Christmas Market

The festive markets are back in the heart of the city this year. Traditional wooden chalets surround a sparkling tree, housing unique, locally made produce and with handmade crafts, jewellery, accessories and stocking fillers. Chester Christmas Market is open seven days a week and is located in the city’s beautiful Town Hall Square opposite Chester Cathedral.

Until December 31

The Ice Cream Farm

Tattenhall's award-winning family attraction The Ice Cream Farm has a programme of Christmas events. The Ice Cream Farm's Drive In will be open for its first winter, meaning if you who want to relax in your vehicle with a tasty hot pudding or scoop of mince pie flavour ice cream you can do so without having to go into the farm itself. As ever the farm has looked to make its events as inclusive as possible with a Christmas SEN Session on Sunday, December 5 at Santa's Grotto and Workshop. In support of local businesses there will also be a Christmas Market with stands from Cheshire makers and independents selling everything from silver jewellery to homemade curry pastes.

theicecreamfarm.co.uk

Until December 31

Christmas at Delamere Forest

The countdown to Christmas has started and Forestry England’s dense Delamere Forest is welcoming its new glittering illuminated trail. Inspired by the landscape, visitors will explore a festive adventure in a world of trees, dramatically drenched with stunning lights and set to the soundtrack of seasonal favourites.

christmasatdelamereforest.co.uk

Until January 3

One Snowy Night

Wrap up warm as Tatton Park’s winter gardens hosts a magical event for families this Christmas. Inspired by One Snowy Night from renowned children’s author, Nick Butterworth, the gardens bring to life the tale of friendship and kindness. You’ll need your trail sheet to discover how Percy helps his animal friends on a cold Christmas eve. Warm up by toasting your marshmallow by the fire before heading off to see Percy’s surprise present by the Christmas tree. Let the beautiful wintery scenes and tasty treat from Percy make you feel festive and full of cheer. Closed Mondays (except bank holidays) and Christmas Day.

tattonpark.org.uk

Until January 26

Oliver Twist

Storyhouse is promising a stage packed with kids, dogs and feelgood songs is going be the main feature of Christmas this year in Chester. The team behind last year’s smash A Christmas Carol is bringing its irreverent and riotous take on the Dickens classic to the stage from December 4.

storyhouse.com

December 3–January 3

Unreal Xmas Experience

A festive spectacular is coming to TraffordCity Barton Square. Set over two floors, visitors will be taken through an enchanted Christmas world featuring a magical village, markets and ice-skating experience through a captivating forest and snow-covered world. There's even a skate-up bar for festive refreshments ice-side. The Christmas village and markets are free to enter.

unrealxmas.com

The Frost Fair in full flame - Credit: The Whitworth

December 3 and 4

The Frost Fair

The Whitworth art gallery returns with its biannual event, with a programme of music, entertainment, workshops plus an outdoor cinema, huge dancefloor, craft markets and street food. The theme for this year’s Frost Fair is reflection and celebration, reflecting on the challenges of the past year and celebrating being back together. The Sculpture Terrace at the front entrance of the gallery has been transformed into an entertainment square, home to the main stage and the largest outdoor dancefloor in the city. The main stage will present a musical extravaganza across the weekend.

manchester.ac.uk/whitworth

December 5

Holmes Chapel Christmas Market & Fair

The festive fair is back for the first time in two years, with a new Christmas fairground area with a choice of six rides, hook-a-duck, plus a candy floss stall. Festive performances by local groups and schools will take place on the stage by St Luke’s Church, and Santa Claus will also be out on his sleigh to meet the children. Always a popular event for meeting up with friends and family, the Christmas Market & Fair will also offer plenty of delicious food and drink opportunities both inside and out. St Luke’s Church Hall will host cosy indoor refreshments from Holmes Chapel Guiding and Holmes Chapel Scout Group.

December 5,6 and 13

Christmas Wreath Making Workshop

Warmingham Village Hall in Wistaston near Sandbach will be a winter wonderland, with sessions to make a fresh mossed Christmas wreath. Everything is supplied including refreshments, for a session of cosy crafting.

sunnyviewflowers.com

December 8

Tea With... When We Sing Together: A Christmas Gathering

The popular Clonter event is back, with afternoon tea and an hour of musical entertainment. This takes place in the intimacy of the swagged red organza Ramsey Room at Clonter, cabaret style. For the musical entertainment, Pete Morton, Chris Parkinson, and Emily Sanders will unite to celebrate Christmas with a big sing of choruses and carols. Get ready for a joyous reunion in songs old and new.

clonter.org

December 12–16

RNCM Opera

Opera is returning to the stage at Royal Northern College of Music this December after an absence of two years with a double bill programme, Ariadne + The Medium. The comedy versus tragedy of Richard Strauss’s Ariadne auf Naxos is the perfect contrast to the operatic melodrama conjured up in Gian Carlo Menotti’s The Medium.

rncm.ac.uk

December 12 and 19

Special Sunday Lunch with Santa

Make sure you're on the nice list at the Cottons Hotel and Spa, Knutsford, with a Sunday lunch with all the trimmings and be joined by family and friends and a special guest in a big red suit. Enjoy a roast lunch in festive surroundings, before Santa mingles with younger visitors, distributing exciting early Christmas gifts

cottonshotel.co.uk

Saving Grace performing live - Credit: York Tillyer/Real World

December 13

Saving Grace

Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant is coming to Warrington with his new band. The music icon has teamed up with singer Suzi Dian to form a five-piece, performing at Parr Hall. Robert, who was the lead singer and lyricist for Led Zeppelin for all of its existence, debuted Saving Grace in 2019 when a limited number of shows took place. A US and UK tour was then planned for 2020 but was inevitably postponed due to the pandemic. Now they are getting back on the road, reworking a diverse selection of songs spanning both the years and genres.

parrhall.culturewarrington.org





Jeff Singer and his band T Reg - Credit: Jeff Singer

December 18

Jeff Singer and T Reg

Sale-based globally renowned rocker Jeff Singer, will be returning to the stage for a charity party with a purpose this Christmas.

Jeff and his bandmates have many impressive musical accolades under their belts, including world tours for globally renowned bands such as My Dying Bride, Paradise Lost, and Manchester chart-toppers Herman’s Hermits.

Jeff and his band T Reg – made up of Steve Robinson, Harvey Lee and Jason Hartley-Smith - have reformed for a one-off charity party at Manchester’s Rebellion club, playing 70s' classics from T. Rex, Sweet, Slade, The Kinks, The Who and David Bowie and all in support of two brilliant charities, Music Venue Trust and Belissima’s Retreat. The Music Venue Trust helped venues stay in business during lockdown and Belisama's Retreat is the North West's woodland and riverside retreat for military veterans' mental health.

t-reg.live

Belle Vocci are to return to Chester for a Christmas show at the Cathedral - Credit: Belle Vocci

December 20

Belle Voci

The Chester duo rose to fame after becoming finalists of The Voice UK in 2018 and going on to be mentored by Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson. Since then, they have performed in venues up and down the country. This Christmas Belle Voci has announced a homecoming Chester Cathedral concert, where they will perform a selection of classics and more contemporary songs sung with a Belle Voci twist, including several from their upcoming album.

bellevoci.co.uk