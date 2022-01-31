What's on in Cheshire this February

The shortest month is packed with things to do in Cheshire and beyond.

February 3

Suggs

It's hopefully third time lucky for the Madness frontman. After twice postponing this show, he's back on the road. After his sell-out tour with My Life Story, he is treading the boards again. If the first show was about how on Earth he got there, Suggs: What a King Cnut, is about the surprises that awaited him when he did. Highlights include vertigo on the roof of Buckingham Palace, nearly blowing the closing ceremony of the Olympics, and the embarrassing stuff that happened at Glastonbury.

Parr Hall, Warrington, parrhall.culturewarrington.org

February 4-6

Galloway Antique Fair

This rescheduled antique fair at Tatton Park will include an exceptionally rare silver-gilt purse with a navy-blue leather interior, made in London by Thomas Johnson in 1874, sold by Highland Antiques, and Northumberland-based dealer Malcolm Eglin Antiques has this quality lacquered bracket clock for sale. Look out too for Jo Bennett Originals of Cheshire, selling an oil painting of Oxford Road in Manchester by artist Ivan Taylor.

gallowayfairs.co.uk

February 12-19

God of Carnage

God of Carnage, the Olivier Award-winning play, brings comedy chaos to The Green Room Theatre - Credit: Mark Jephcott

Winner of the Tony Award for Best Play and Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, this show, directed by Ian Cole, follows two sets of parents, one of whose child has hurt the other at a public park. When Ferdinand hits Bruno with a stick and knocks out two of his teeth, the combatants’ enlightened parents meet to talk things over. But once the niceties are done with and the drink starts flowing, it is the parents who turn into spoiled brats as the evening dissolves into comedy chaos.

Green Room Theatre, Wilmslow, greenroomwilmslow.org.uk

February 19

Omid Djalili

From the great toilet paper shortage to a Zoom gig where he got muted by 639 people comedian and actor Omid Djalili is working hard to bring back the good times, in a show of the same name. It looks at the weirdest times in recent memory, with ‘daily exercise’ rationed to once a day and the poignant sight of comedy fans watching shows from their cars as theatres around the country remained forcibly shut.

Parr Hall, Warrington, parrhall.culturewarrington.org

February 20

Hale 10k

Hale 10k runners at the south gates of Ashley Hall - Credit: Outwest

The first Watersons Hale 10K will see a fully closed road route on a stunning course through Hale and Ashley. The route crosses the railway crossing before taking centre stage through the main village high street. The race then heads out into the picturesque countryside of Ashley, weaving through the country lanes, past the Greyhound pub before entering the south gates of Ashley Hall and finishing on the grand drive-in front of the hall itself.

hale10k.com

February 22

Stacey Dooley

Investigative journalist and Strictly champion Stacey is in conversation to celebrate the publication of her recent book, Are You Really OK? Understanding Britain’s Mental Health Emergency, which explores the nation’s health crisis, particularly among younger people. In a thought-provoking talk, she will look at the issues of poverty, addiction, identity, the pressures of social media, and take questions from the audience.

Storyhouse, Chester, storyhouse.com

February 24

'I danced here on other peoples' dreams'

Award-winning author, journalist, broadcaster and academic, Professor Gary Younge, gives the second of Manchester Lit and Phil's young people’s talks this spring. Gary’s lecture will explore the topic of building a more diverse, respectful and inclusive society. Formerly a columnist at The Guardian he is the Alfred Knobler Fellow for Type Media. He has written five books, most recently, Another Day in the Death of America.

Manchester Conference Centre, manlitphil.ac.uk

February 26- 27

Anderton Boat Lift celebrations

Britain’s first boat lift, Anderton Boat Lift, Cheshire’s Cathedral of Canals, is preparing to lift off for a year of celebrations to mark the 20th anniversary of its millennium restoration. Operated by the Canal & River Trust waterways and wellbeing charity, the popular Northwich visitor attraction will be hosting a season of events, starting with two winter works public open days, when trust engineers will give unique access and insight into the lift’s complex mechanism.

canalrivertrust.org.uk



