What's On in Cheshire - November 2021

The best events across Cheshire and beyond

November 2–26

Dance season

Fans of contemporary dance are spoilt for choice at The Lowry this month, with two acclaimed companies taking to the stage.

Dickson Mbi’s Enowate on November 2 and 3 sees the London-born choreographer summon multiple identities in a solo performance inspired by a life-changing journey to his ancestral home in Cameroon. Enowate, which meaning ‘truth stands’, draws on sinuous elements of hip hop and contemporary dance in combination with original music and animated projections.

Later this month there's also BLKDOG on November 26, in which Botis Seva beautifully and brutally reflects on how the youth of today are coping in a world not built for them.

thelowry.com

November 4

Unnatural Causes: An evening with forensic pathologist Dr Richard Shepherd

Forensic pathologist, Dr Richard Shepherd is one of the UK’s most distinguished forensic pathologists, he has performed more than 23,000 autopsies and worked on some of the highest profile cases of recent times, including the Princess Diana Inquiry, 9/11 and the Hungerford Massacre. Unnatural Causes will see him telling the Crewe Lyceum Theatre audience stories of the cases and bodies that have both fascinated and haunted him the most.

crewelyceum.co.uk

Bonfire and fireworks events in and around Cheshire



November 6–20

Chester Literature Festival

This year’s festival, which is one of the longest-running annual literature events in the country, opens on November 6 with lexicographer and Countdown dictionary queen Susie Dent's The Secret Life of Words. Other highlights include Austentatious, which returns to Storyhouse on November 11, and Dr John Cooper Clarke on November 12, with his I Wanna Be Yours Tour. On November 16, Merseybeat poet Roger McGough will talk about his newest poetry collection Safety In Numbers, and food writer and TV cook Nigella Lawson invites Chester audiences to an Evening With…. on November 18 to coincide with the launch of her latest book Cook, Eat, Repeat.

storyhouse.com

The winter village at Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet in full festive glow - Credit: ShakeyPhotography

November 18

Cheshire Life and Cheshire Oaks Christmas Shopping Event

9am-9pm

Cheshire Life readers can visit Guest Services to receive a goodie bag to including complimentary dropit passes (handsfree shopping), a 10 per cent discount card and complimentary coffee from Pret, or a glass of prosecco from Carluccio's.

Complimentary premium parking will also be given to the first 10 guests to register

Other seasonal events at Cheshire Oaks

Bookable huts – The Winter Village

Home to festive stalls, food.

Book a VIP hut where you can enjoy a festive meal.

The Christmas tree

From November 5

All donations from the Christmas tree will be donated to Passion for Learning.

Drive-in Cinema for Passion for Learning

December 7 and 8

£20 per car to attend all donations will go to Passion for Learning. Bespoke movie menu delivered to cars.

Breakfast with Santa

Every Saturday and Sunday in December at Carluccio's. 9am and 11am sittings

Santa and his elf will visit each family at their tables. Children receive a personalised letter from Santa.

Music in the malls

Each weekend throughout December

A local gospel choir and local musicians.

mcarthurglen.com/en/outlets/uk/designer-outlet-cheshire-oaks



Until December 23

Warrington Contemporary Arts Festival

This year’s programme is all about shedding light on the town’s unique and undiscovered spaces. The Golden Square M&S store closed four years ago but thanks to Manchester’s Castlefield Gallery, it has a new lease of life as a temporary workshop and studio space under the name, New Arts Spaces Warrington. It is part of a northwest scheme to breathe new life into commercial properties that have been vacant for a long time. A number of events in the programme are also taking place at The Parr’s Bank, the recently renovated Grade II listed Natwest in Winwick Street. With events running until Christmas, the festival will be giving the area’s creatives the chance to showcase new work.

wcaf.culturewarrington.org

November 9–10

The Arley Hall Shopping Spectacular

The popular event returns this year, in the grounds of Arley Hall. The shopping event will include a glass of fizz to visitors on the evening of November 9. Visitors will be able to enjoy over 55 handpicked stalls offering a wide variety of gifts and ideas for Christmas. The daytime event on Wednesday, November 10 is from 9.30am until 3:30 pm and tickets are £8.50 (early bird) or £10 on the door. The entire cost of your ticket plus 10 per cent of everything you spend at the fair will go directly to The Joshua Tree, a local charity supporting families affected by childhood cancer.

arleyhallshoppingspectacular.co.uk

The best Christmas markets and fairs in and around Cheshire

November 10

Jewish Culture Club

Manchester Jewish Museum launches its new Jewish Culture Club – a monthly group to discuss and explore a range of Jewish cultures from novels and films to theatre and TV. Their first session will be to explore The Wolf of Baghdad. It's part of the Synagogue Nights programme.

manchesterjewishmuseum.com/synagogue-nights

Jim Moir and his art - Credit: Jim Moir

November 12–27

Return of the Gas Miser

The artwork of Jim Moir, or comedian Vic Reeves as he's widely known, will be on show in Manchester this month. More than 45 of his paintings and drawings, created since the early 1980s, will be on show to the public. Jim wakes up painting and goes to sleep creating, often getting up at 4am to work on art, after attending the Sir John Cass School of Art in the 80s, opposite the Whitechapel Art Gallery, and often says he fell into comedy and acting by accident. His solo show, Return of the Gas Miser, is only at Contemporary Six in Manchester and all works are expected to quickly sell out.

contemporarysix.co.uk

November 12–14

Emily Williamson Festival

A new festival is to celebrate the campaigning legacy of RSPB founder Emily Williamson, Didsbury's famous eco-activist, takes place at Manchester Art Gallery. The festival will shine a spotlight on an inspiring range of Manchester individuals making a difference in their own backyards, as well as some key female players in the conservation world including RSPB CEO Beccy Speight, the British Ornithologists' Union President Juliet Vickery, campaigner and Springwatch presenter Megan McCubbin, and Emily Williamson's descendant, bird scientist Professor Melissa Bateson.

emilywilliamsonstatue.com

November 14

Minibeasts, Imagination Games and A Copy Of Me

Six children from Cheshire are starring in three new audio dramas, which tell thrilling stories of aliens, clones and killer sharks. The short plays feature graduates of Upton Heath C of E Primary School and are currently streaming on Spotify, YouTube and Apple Podcasts. They will also be making their live debut on Sunday, November 14 at 1pm, in a Cinema in the Dark event at the Chester Literature Festival. The Storyhouse theatre will remove all distractions by playing the dramas in their cinema… in the pitch dark.

storiesbysimon.co.uk/chester-audio-dramas

November 17

The Beginnings of Shakespeare – New Finds and Fresh Thoughts

Professor Michael Wood looks at the social, political and artistic influences that shaped the young William Shakespeare before he moved to London to find fame and fortune in the theatre.

Fascinating recent finds including some 20 new documents on his father are transforming our view of the writer's background. In particular, the bitter politics of Reformation Warwickshire, which it is now clear touched his own family.

In this illustrated talk for the Manchester Lit and Phil, the historian Professor Michael Wood, author of the highly-praised biography In Search of Shakespeare, looks at what we can learn from the recent discoveries.

manlitphil.ac.uk



November 18–January 3

Lightopia

The festival of lights is back with a newly-designed lantern festival, entitled Christmas Fantasy. And this year, for the first time, the never-before-seen illuminated trail, will feature a new dining experience, Dine in the Light.

Also new for Lightopia Manchester 2021, The Stables Courtyard Bar and Dining will offer a more casual dining experience.

lightopiafestival.com

Win a family ticket to Lightopia at Heaton Park this winter Win one of two family tickets which provide entry for two adults and two children to Lightopia at Heaton Park in Manchester this winter.





November 20–December 23

Alderford Lakes Santa Experience

Rediscover the moments that make Christmas magical at Alderford Lakes Santa Experience. Step into a magical winter wonderland with your family. Take a special boat ride across the lake to discover Santa’s story, full of surprises, fun and laughter and a gift awaits you in the Christmas grotto.

alderford.com

November 25

Gem-A pearls demonstration

Join the North West Gem-A branch for a talk and demonstration on pearls with Gwyn Green. The talk will take place at Wilson 55's Saleroom in Nantwich, with a preview viewing of its fine jewellery and watches sale, as well as Gwyn's talk and demonstration with pieces from her own collection. A gemmology course tutor and examiner for the Gemmological Association many years, Gwyn started the Diamond Practical qualification certificate for Gem-A in Birmingham. Contact liz.bailey@wilson55.com for further information and to book a place.

November 26–Dec 31

Christmas at Delamere Forest

The countdown to Christmas has started and Forestry England’s dense Delamere Forest in Cheshire is getting ready to welcome its new glittering illuminated trail. Inspired by the landscape itself, visitors will explore a festive adventure in a world of trees, dramatically drenched with stunning lights and set to the soundtrack of seasonal favourites.

christmasatdelamereforest.co.uk

Win a family ticket to the opening night of Christmas at Delamere Forest We're giving away a family ticket for four people to the Opening Night on Friday 26 November 2021.



November 26

Chris Wood

Chris Wood’s writing is uplifting and challenging as he celebrates the sheer one-thing-after-anotherness of life. Winner of 6 BBC Folk Awards, he's played with The Royal Shakespeare Company and was a key member of The Imagined Village along with Billy Bragg and Martin Carthy. He'll be sharing songs from his back catalogue in the Chambers at Waterside Theatre in Sale, watersidearts.org

November 27–December 8

A Christmas Carol

The ultimate tale of redemption and Christmas spirit, charting Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey from mean old skinflint to life-loving philanthropist, comes to Chester Cathedral

The stage production has been adapted from Dickens' novella by award-winning writer Laura Turner, and will be performed at Chester Cathedral. Chapterhouse Theatre Company usually tours with open-air productions to many notable locations during the summer. Come winter time, they continue their tours as a festive tradition to theatres, castles and cathedrals across the UK

The traditional production, complete with beautiful period costumes, song, dance, and a generous helping of Christmas spirit, is the perfect festive treat for all ages.

chestercathedral.com

Until December 3

Christmas card competition

The Royal Cheshire County Show is asking budding photographers to submit their best winter photograph of the Cheshire countryside to be in with a chance to win two family passes to the 2022 show. The winning photograph will be used on the Cheshire Show Christmas cards that are sent to friends of the show. Send your entries to info@royalcheshireshow.org by 5pm on Friday, December 3, with the subject line: Christmas. The winner will be selected and notified by Friday, December 10.

royalcheshireshow.org/terms-and-conditions