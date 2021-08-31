What's on in Cheshire - September 2021

Published: 8:37 AM August 31, 2021

Bat Out of Hell: The Musical is coming to Manchester this year - Credit: Specular

Our guide to the best events in and around Cheshire.

Until September 3

Making Tracks – Discover the West Coast Main Line

A massive model railway will come to life at Chester Cathedral from the result of the cathedral’s two-year collaboration with lifelong railway enthusiast Pete Waterman. The event will see a 74ft-long model railway occupy the length of the cathedral featuring the work of Thomas Brassey, the Chester-born civil engineer who had, by 1847 built one-third of the railways in Britain, and is memorialised in the cathedral’s St Erasmus Chapel. chestercathedral.com

September 2-5

Secret Sessions Festival

A four-day celebration of music, wellness and connection, this festival has pledged a 60 per cent women and non-binary artist line-up, supporting emerging talent and will be offering dance and fitness classes, alongside morning mindfulness and meditation activities. Set in the beauty of Bolesworth Castle, it’s the perfect time to dance away the stress of the past year. secretsessions.co.uk

September 4

Hide & Seek

Capesthorne Hall's music and arts festival is back with an exciting line-up of performers. Spanning all forms of house, dance and electro, this boutique music festival is the perfect place to dance and reconnect with fellow music-lovers. residentadvisor.net/events

September 10-11

Dining Alfresco

A section of King Street and a small part of Princess Street in Knutsford will be closed to traffic from 5.30pm to 11pm to allow restaurants, bars, and cafés to place tables and chairs on the roads for al fresco dining. Restaurants taking part include Evuna, Rose and Crown, King Street Kitchen and many others. knutsfordtowncouncil.gov.uk

September 10-12

Galloway Antiques Fair

Taking place at Arley Hall, Galloway Antiques Fairs hosts an antique and fine art fair, where you will be able to discover a range of nationally known dealers exhibiting a wide range of items including town and country furniture, silver, jewellery, paintings, sculpture, glass, porcelain, oriental rugs, lighting and so much more. gallowayfairs.co.uk

September 11 - October 2

Bat Out of Hell – The Musical

Award-winning Bat Out of Hell – The Musical, featuring Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf’s greatest hits, at Manchester Opera House. The rock songs tell the story of rebellious youth and passion as Strat, the immortal leader of The Lost, has fallen in love with Raven, beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler Falco. Atgtickets.com/venues/manchester

Until September 12

The Saul Hay Summer Exhibition

This Manchester exhibition features an eclectic mix of award-winning, respected and upcoming artists from across the UK including Peter Clossick, Julia Midgley, Ian Livesey, Chris Campbell, Lois Wallace, and many more. saulhayfineart.co.uk

September 16

Still Eye Rise

This African-themed charity evening is raising awareness and much-needed funds for the charity, Maggie’s Manchester. Organised by Cody Gapare, an entrepreneurial breast cancer survivor, who created the first-ever multi-award-winning false lash range for chemotherapy patients – C-Lash. She found comfort and hope through Maggie’s Manchester, who gave her the support and resources she needed through the difficult time. This event will showcase the work Maggie’s Centre is doing to support people with cancer and help promote and widen its reach within the local black community. Tickets cost £25 per person and include a welcome drink, food, and entertainment throughout the evening. maggies.org

September 18

Interior shopping experience

Knutsford hosts its first interior shopping experience, a collaboration between the growing number of home and interior shops and businesses in the town. The event will offer shoppers inspiration, advice, and ideas as we move into autumn and winter. There is a drop-in Q&A with a Farrow and Ball consultant at Arthur Lee Interiors, a fabric workshop and how to create the perfect mood board from Sofas and Stuff, and advice on creating a stylish bathroom from Not a Box. knutsfordtowncouncil.gov.uk

September 16-19

Shrek The Musical

Following their sell-out performances of Oliver! and Bugsy Malone, Castaway Theatre return to the Storyhouse, Chester, stage with the Tony award-winning Shrek The Musical. Based on the hit film, the stage musical brings back everyone’s favourite green giant in a hilarious, fairy tale-filled adventure for all the family. storyhouse.com

September 17-18

Northwich Beer Festival

Back with its 27th event, the Northwich Beer and Drinks festival will showcase a range of beer, cider, gin, prosecco and other alcoholic drinks for the public to sample and enjoy. There will also be local musical entertainment, fostering a true community spirit. northwichbeer.wixsite.com/northwichbeer

Scouting For Girls is headlining Irlam Live - Credit: Scouting For Girls

September 17-19

Irlam Live

Though the festival has been postponed, you can still expect an entertaining musical weekend. The headliners include Sophie Ellis Bextor and Scouting For Girls. Also playing the main stage is Vernon Kay who will be DJing, Space, D:Ream and Jo O’Meara from S Club 7.

irlamlive.co.uk

September 25-26

Great British Food Festival

Taking place at Arley Hall, this popular foodie event is the perfect family outing. Expect live demonstrations, artisan markets selling local produce, musical entertainment and competitions. greatbritishfoodfestival.com/arley-hall

September 28 – October 1

Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story

This iconic and classic love story of Baby and Johnny, is coming to Manchester’s Palace Theatre showing two young spirits from two very different worlds. Expect all the favourites and get ready for the time of your life. atgtickets.com