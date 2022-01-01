Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
The best food and drink events in and around Cheshire in 2022

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 6:00 PM January 1, 2022
Our guide to some of the best foodie events in the Cheshire area planned for 2022.

April 16-18
Taste Cheshire Food and Drink Festival
The longstanding Chester Food, Drink and Lifestyle Festival has become a must attend Easter event, where every year the city welcomes people from across UK. 
www.chesterfoodanddrink.co.uk

April 30
Cheshire Vegan Fair 
Sandbach Town Hall will host 30 stalls offering everything from delicious vegan food and drink to natural beauty and handmade gifts
www.labl.org.uk/cheshire-vegan-fair

June 12
Congleton Food and Drink Festival
This one day festival returns in 2022, with a medieval theme to celebrate 750 years since Congleton was granted a charter.
www.foodanddrinkfestival.net

July 1-2
Love Cheese Live
The UK's largest cheese festival takes places over the county border at the Staffordshire County Show Ground. Expect to see a fantastic line-up of the UK’s best chefs and experts as well as the finest cheese produce from all over the country.
www.lovecheeselive.co.uk

July 8-10
Foodies Festival, Tatton
A weekend of food and music in the middle of summer. For foodies, there will be appearnace by Masterchef's Tom Rhodes and Irini Tzortzoglou, and Bake Off's Freya Cox. The musical performances will be Lee & Simon from Blue, East 17, N-Trance and Rozalla.
foodiesfestival.com/events/cheshire

August 21
Chester Vegan Festival
The Queens Hotel in Chester will be the host of the Chester Vegan Festival with a number of exhibitors, speakers, demo cooks.
www.chesterveganfestival.com

September 2-4
Nantwich Food Festival
Set in the historic town of Nantwich with cosy shops and an array of independent retailers the Nantwich Food Festival celebrates local produce as well as introducing cuisines from around the world. Explore gourmet food halls housing over 160 stalls, enjoy chef demonstrations and live performances.
www.nantwichfoodfestival.co.uk

September 2-4
Wirral Food, Drink and Music Festival
The Coral, Echo and the Bunnymen, and Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark - will take centre stage at Birkenhead Park following a celebration of Wirral’s best produce and delicatessen during the daytime.
www.visitwirral.com/wirral-food-drink-and-music-festival

September 24-25
Great British Food Festival, Arley Hall
This jam-packed festival includes top chef demos and for the more competitive of you Cake Off and Men vs. Food Challenges. There are also kid's cookery classes and you can even book a guided foraging walk within the grounds of Arley Hall.
greatbritishfoodfestival.com/arley-hall
 

