10 of the best Heritage Open Days in Cheshire

Published: 8:32 AM August 27, 2021

Heritage Open Days return with a mixture of online and on location events, we pick some of the highlights that will allow you to to go out and experience history in person.

10th-19th September

Wilmslow History Tour

Discover the hidden history and nature of Wilmslow with the Historical Society. Tours start daily at 11am from Sparrow Park.

Bank Square, Wilmslow, SK9 1AN

Little Moreton Hall - Credit: Andrew Robinson

11th September

Little Moreton Hall

Visit this iconic Tudor manor house that was built more than 500 years ago.

National Trust, Little Moreton Hall, Newcastle Road, Moreton, Congleton, CW12 4SD

11th September

Christ Church Macclesfield - An Engineering Marvel

Built in 1775, Christ Church in heart of Macclesfield town centre was constructed of brick, using innovative cast iron columns to support the galleries.

Christ Church, Bridge Street, Macclesfield, SK11 6EG

11th September

Stockport Plaza Super Cinema and Variety Theatre

Stockport's 1932 Super Cinema and Variety Theatre throws open her doors for a full day of free to attend events and an opportunity for you to investigate behind the scenes of the much loved Art Deco gem

Plaza Theatre, Mersey Square, Stockport, SK1 1SP

11th September

Davenham Players Theatre

The former Victorian school turned theatre will open its doors and invite you backstage, onstage and upstage for tea, you can explore the costume room or watch a rehearsal.

Davenham Theatre, 59 Church Street, Davenham, Northwich, CW9 8NF

15th September

Ness Botanic Gardens

Arthur Kilpin Bulley began work on the garden in 1898, creating one of the major botanic gardens in the country. Now under the stewardship of the University of Liverpool, Ness displays plants from all over the world.

Ness Botanic Gardens, Ness Gardens, Neston Road, Ness, Neston, CH64 4AY

18th-19th September

Quarry Bank Mill

Discover a complete industrial community and experience the very different worlds of owner and worker, who lived and worked here side by side.

National Trust, Quarry Bank Mill, Quarry Bank Road, Styal, Wilmslow, SK9 4LA

The Cage at Lyme Park - Credit: Kate Warrington

18th-19th September

Lyme Unlocked: Escape Room

The Cage at Lyme Park was originally built around as a hunting lodge, but also served as a jail for poachers. For one weekend in September, it becomes an escape room. Can you decipher the clues, unlock the secrets, and reveal hidden characters as you escape from the Cage?

National Trust, Lyme Park, Disley, Stockport, SK12 2NX

19th September

‘How to Survive the Stone Age’ with Imagining History

Learn hunting & gathering techniques, including the use of ancient weaponry and how to collect food that is safe for your tribe. With help from Imagining History, you will learn how to survive and thrive in the harsh environment of the Neolithic.

Golden Square Shopping Centre, Warrington

14th, 16th, 18th September

Edible England at Grappenhall Heys Walled Gardens

Discover what the gardeners at Grappenhall Heys Walled Gardens grew for Warrington banker, Thomas Parr's family mansion.

