10 of the best Heritage Open Days in Cheshire
- Credit: Gillian Baker
Heritage Open Days return with a mixture of online and on location events, we pick some of the highlights that will allow you to to go out and experience history in person.
10th-19th September
Wilmslow History Tour
Discover the hidden history and nature of Wilmslow with the Historical Society. Tours start daily at 11am from Sparrow Park.
Bank Square, Wilmslow, SK9 1AN
https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/wilmslow-history-tour
11th September
Little Moreton Hall
Visit this iconic Tudor manor house that was built more than 500 years ago.
National Trust, Little Moreton Hall, Newcastle Road, Moreton, Congleton, CW12 4SD
https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/little-moreton-hall3
11th September
Christ Church Macclesfield - An Engineering Marvel
Built in 1775, Christ Church in heart of Macclesfield town centre was constructed of brick, using innovative cast iron columns to support the galleries.
Christ Church, Bridge Street, Macclesfield, SK11 6EG
www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/christ-church-macclesfield-an-engineering-marvel
11th September
Stockport Plaza Super Cinema and Variety Theatre
Stockport's 1932 Super Cinema and Variety Theatre throws open her doors for a full day of free to attend events and an opportunity for you to investigate behind the scenes of the much loved Art Deco gem
Plaza Theatre, Mersey Square, Stockport, SK1 1SP
https-www.heritageopendays.org.uk-visiting-event-stockportplaza
11th September
Davenham Players Theatre
The former Victorian school turned theatre will open its doors and invite you backstage, onstage and upstage for tea, you can explore the costume room or watch a rehearsal.
Davenham Theatre, 59 Church Street, Davenham, Northwich, CW9 8NF
www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/davenham-players-theatre1
15th September
Ness Botanic Gardens
Arthur Kilpin Bulley began work on the garden in 1898, creating one of the major botanic gardens in the country. Now under the stewardship of the University of Liverpool, Ness displays plants from all over the world.
Ness Botanic Gardens, Ness Gardens, Neston Road, Ness, Neston, CH64 4AY
www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/ness-botanic-gardens1
18th-19th September
Quarry Bank Mill
Discover a complete industrial community and experience the very different worlds of owner and worker, who lived and worked here side by side.
National Trust, Quarry Bank Mill, Quarry Bank Road, Styal, Wilmslow, SK9 4LA
https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/quarry-bank5
18th-19th September
Lyme Unlocked: Escape Room
The Cage at Lyme Park was originally built around as a hunting lodge, but also served as a jail for poachers. For one weekend in September, it becomes an escape room. Can you decipher the clues, unlock the secrets, and reveal hidden characters as you escape from the Cage?
National Trust, Lyme Park, Disley, Stockport, SK12 2NX
https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/lyme-unlocked-escape-room
19th September
‘How to Survive the Stone Age’ with Imagining History
Learn hunting & gathering techniques, including the use of ancient weaponry and how to collect food that is safe for your tribe. With help from Imagining History, you will learn how to survive and thrive in the harsh environment of the Neolithic.
Golden Square Shopping Centre, Warrington
www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/how-to-survive-the-stone-age-with-imagining-history
14th, 16th, 18th September
Edible England at Grappenhall Heys Walled Gardens
Golden Square Shopping Centre, Warrington
Discover what the gardeners at Grappenhall Heys Walled Gardens grew for Warrington banker, Thomas Parr's family mansion.
www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/edible-england-at-grappenhall-heys-walled-gardens