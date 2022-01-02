The best festivals and shows in and around Cheshire in 2022

The Royal Cheshire Show attractions include an array of interesting vehicles and their owners - Credit: John Allen Photography

Get those diaries at the ready. We’ve rounded up some of the best big days out in Cheshire and Manchster this year

April 14–18

Nantwich Jazz, Blues and Music Festival

Beers and the blues take centre stage at this popular music festival, which transforms the market town of Nantwich into a lively stage for performers, all hosted in local bars and pubs. nantwichjazz.com

April 23–24

Sandbach Transport Festival

The annual transport festival is back and showcasing a variety of vehicles, as well as a parade through the town. The Common car park will be the stage for a variety of vehicles from vintage cars to the latest designs.

sandbachtransportfestival.co.uk

May 28–29

Neighbourhood Weekender

Bringing together an incredible weekend of live music across three stages, the Warrington festival features some of the top acts of indie music. This year will see The Courteeners return to Victoria Park, as well as Kasabian and Stockport favourites, Blossoms. nbhdweekender.com

June 11–12

Parklife

Returning to its summer dates, Parklife takes over Heaton Park for the two-day festival. The line-up has yet to be released, but you can expect performances from top bands and DJs across the weekend. parklife.uk.com

June 16–19

Middlewich FAB Festival

The folk and boat festival is back for 2022. The town festival is a hit among locals and folk-lovers. Expect lots of family activities and entertainment. Keep an eye out on the line, released soon. middlewichfabfestival.co.uk

June 16–19

Forest Live

As part of Forest Live, the spectacular Delamere Forest plays host to a range of musical performances across four days. Acts include Jess Glynne, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, whose 11-piece band will be performing tracks from the Gallagher songbook across four decades. forestryengland.uk/music

June 21–22

The Royal Cheshire County Show

A celebration of all things countryside and agriculture in Cheshire, the county show is back in June with a two-day show confirmed. You can expect the event to be packed with animal attractions, competitions, shopping and family fun. royalcheshireshow.org

June 24–August 7

Tatton Park Pop-Up Festival

After a resounding success in 2021, Tatton Park Pop-Up Festival returns for summer 2022. Across seven weeks, there will be at least 34 shows showcasing the joy of live music. Everything from music nights, DJs and children's entertainment will be covered, making it something not to miss. tattonparkpopupfestival.co.uk

June 25–26

Arley Garden Festival

The Arley Garden Festival celebrates all things we adore about the garden. Find plant nurseries and garden accessories, all centered around a floral marquee and award-winning gardens. Plus gardening expert panels and advice on bringing nature and wildlife into your garden. arleyhallandgardens.com

June 28–July 6

Sounds of the City

The concert series bringing some of rock, indie, and pop's biggest names to Manchester's Castlefield Bowl, is back. Across the dates, artists such as Lewis Capaldi, Sam Fender, and the Foals will be performing in the city. festicket.com/festivals/sounds-of-the-city

RHS Tatton is a must-go event in Cheshire - Credit: Kirsty Thompson/Archant

July 20–24

RHS Flower Show Tatton

The floral extravaganza at Knutsford’s Tatton Park celebrates gardening talent with small gardens designed by local designers, vibrant borders by community groups and fun ways to garden from local schools. You can also expect expert advice and boutique stalls. rhs.org.uk/shows-events/rhs-flower-show-tatton-park

July 21–24

Bluedot festival

Four days of music, science, and culture are back at the iconic Jodrell Bank Observatory. The summer music festival will feature headliner Björk performing an orchestral arrangement of her work with The Hallé Orchestra, featuring visuals projected on the 250-foot Lovell Telescope. discoverthebluedot.com

15. July 22-24

Carfest North

Taking over the Bolesworth Estate, Carfest North will be ramping up offering in 2022, combining seven types of festivals to create the ultimate day out. Everything from music performances, to chef demonstrations to wellbeing and exploration, Carfest North is catering to everyone this year. carfest.org

August 5–7

Rewind North

Take a step back into the 1980s and relive the decade of dance music with some of your favourite performers. Rewind North, taking place at Capesthorne Hall in Macclesfield, features multiple music venues ranging from the famous silent disco to the main stage where you can watch the headliners. Keep an eye as they release the line-up. north.rewindfestival.com

August 12–14

Deva Fest

The music, food, and lifestyle festival promises a three-day extravaganza of music, parades, shows, and local food producers. Located at Chester Lakes, the festival opens with Symphonic Ibiza, which reimagines dance classics with a live orchestra. Headliners across the weekend include Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Heather Smalls, and Scouting for Girls. devafest.co.uk

August 19–21

Just So Festival

The annual weekend-long festival is an imaginative outdoor family adventure, taking families into a wonderland of literature, arts, theatre, dance, music, and comedy. Taking place at picturesque Rode Hall, the event is a unique combination of fantasy, adventure, and fun. justsofestival.org.uk

September 3–4

Hide and Seek Festival

The music and arts festival is back this year, located at grand Capesthorne Hall. Surrounded by woodland, lakes, and beautiful gardens, dance to some of the finest exponents of underground, house, techno and disco. hideandseekfestival.co.uk



