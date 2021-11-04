Magazines Subscribe Gift Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Things To Do > What's On

Cheshire Life and Cheshire Oaks Christmas shopping event

Author Picture Icon

Joanne Goodwin

Published: 4:24 PM November 4, 2021
Chrismas shopping centre

The Winter Village at the Cheshire Oaks shopping complex - Credit: Shakey Photography

Shop in style on November 18 at Cheshire Oaks
9am-9pm
Cheshire Life readers can visit Guest Services to receive a goodie bag to including complimentary dropit passes (handsfree shopping), a 10 per cent discount card and complimentary coffee from Pret, or a glass of prosecco from Carluccio’s. Complimentary premium parking will also be given to the first 10 guests to register.
Other seasonal events at Cheshire Oaks
• Bookable huts – The Winter Village 
Home to festive stalls and food. Book a VIP hut where you can enjoy a festive meal.
• The Christmas tree
 From November 5
All donations from the Christmas tree will be donated to Passion for Learning.
• Drive-in Cinema for Passion for Learning
December 7 and 8
£20 per car to attend and all donations will go to Passion for Learning. Bespoke movie menu delivered to cars.
• Breakfast with Santa  
Every Saturday and Sunday in December at Carluccio’s. 9am and 11am sittings. Santa and his elf will visit each family at their tables. Children receive a personalised letter from Santa.
• Music in the malls
Each weekend throughout December
A local gospel choir and local musicians. 
Designer Outlet Cheshire Oaks
Kinsey Road, Ellesmere Port, CH55 9JJ
mcarthurglen.com/en/outlets/uk/designer-outlet-cheshire-oaks




Cheshire Life

Don't Miss

The Fine Feast hamper from Bakers & Larners

Norfolk Magazine | Win

Win a luxury Christmas hamper worth £250 from Bakers & Larners of Holt

Dominic Castle

Author Picture Icon
Simon Reeve takes a break from filming in the Lakes

Lancashire Life

Simon Reeve explores the Lake District in his new series

Susan Griffin

Logo Icon
A festively decorated fireplace with two tables on either side that are laid for dinner

Devon Life | Win

Win an amazing festive break for two in Devon

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe

Cheshire Life | Win

Win a theatre break in Manchester to see The Lion, the Witch and the...

The Lowry

Logo Icon