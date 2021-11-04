Shop in style on November 18 at Cheshire Oaks

9am-9pm

Cheshire Life readers can visit Guest Services to receive a goodie bag to including complimentary dropit passes (handsfree shopping), a 10 per cent discount card and complimentary coffee from Pret, or a glass of prosecco from Carluccio’s. Complimentary premium parking will also be given to the first 10 guests to register.

Other seasonal events at Cheshire Oaks

• Bookable huts – The Winter Village

Home to festive stalls and food. Book a VIP hut where you can enjoy a festive meal.

• The Christmas tree

From November 5

All donations from the Christmas tree will be donated to Passion for Learning.

• Drive-in Cinema for Passion for Learning

December 7 and 8

£20 per car to attend and all donations will go to Passion for Learning. Bespoke movie menu delivered to cars.

• Breakfast with Santa

Every Saturday and Sunday in December at Carluccio’s. 9am and 11am sittings. Santa and his elf will visit each family at their tables. Children receive a personalised letter from Santa.

• Music in the malls

Each weekend throughout December

A local gospel choir and local musicians.

Designer Outlet Cheshire Oaks

Kinsey Road, Ellesmere Port, CH55 9JJ

mcarthurglen.com/en/outlets/uk/designer-outlet-cheshire-oaks











