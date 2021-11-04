Cheshire Life and Cheshire Oaks Christmas shopping event
- Credit: Shakey Photography
Shop in style on November 18 at Cheshire Oaks
9am-9pm
Cheshire Life readers can visit Guest Services to receive a goodie bag to including complimentary dropit passes (handsfree shopping), a 10 per cent discount card and complimentary coffee from Pret, or a glass of prosecco from Carluccio’s. Complimentary premium parking will also be given to the first 10 guests to register.
Other seasonal events at Cheshire Oaks
• Bookable huts – The Winter Village
Home to festive stalls and food. Book a VIP hut where you can enjoy a festive meal.
• The Christmas tree
From November 5
All donations from the Christmas tree will be donated to Passion for Learning.
• Drive-in Cinema for Passion for Learning
December 7 and 8
£20 per car to attend and all donations will go to Passion for Learning. Bespoke movie menu delivered to cars.
• Breakfast with Santa
Every Saturday and Sunday in December at Carluccio’s. 9am and 11am sittings. Santa and his elf will visit each family at their tables. Children receive a personalised letter from Santa.
• Music in the malls
Each weekend throughout December
A local gospel choir and local musicians.
Designer Outlet Cheshire Oaks
Kinsey Road, Ellesmere Port, CH55 9JJ
mcarthurglen.com/en/outlets/uk/designer-outlet-cheshire-oaks