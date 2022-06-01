Top open air theatre productions in Cheshire this summer

The open air theatre in Grosvenor Park is one of Chester's best-loved experiences - Credit: Visit Chester

From stately homes to walled gardens, outdoor theatre will be played out in some stunning backdrops in Cheshire this summer.

1st July - 29th August

Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre

Chester city centre's ever popular outdoor theatre returns this summer with three special plays; Romeo and Juliet, Little Women and Stig of the Dump will be in residence in Grosvenor Park.

Grosvenor Park, Chester

www.grosvenorparkopenairtheatre.co.uk

A Midsummer Night's Dream performed by Time & Again theatre company - Credit: Bryan Fowler

16th-19th June

Shakespeare In The Park

Local theatre company Time & Again, be performing two fast-paced, funny Shakespearean comedies: a revival of last year's A Midsummer Night's Dream and a new 1950s seaside themed version of Much Ado About Nothing.

The Carrs Park, Wilmslow

timeandagaintheatre.com/whats-on

3rd July and 9th July

A Midsummer Night's Dream

llyria stage their production of Shakespeare's timeless comic masterpiece in Grappenhall Heys Walled Garden in Warrington on Sunday 3rd July and in Bramall Hall in Stockport on Saturday 9th July respectively.

Warrington and Stockport

illyriatourdates.co.uk

20th July and 18th August

Walled Garden Theatre

Arley Hall will be hosting two special productions in the walled garden this summer. The Pantaloons act out the story of The War of The Worlds on Wednesday 20th July and The Lord Chamberlains Men perform As You Like It on Thursday 18th August.

Arley Hall, Northwich

www.arleyhallandgardens.com/whats-on-at-a-glance

27th July

Twelfth Night

The HandleBards are touring the country with a bicycle-powered, laugh-out-loud production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. They will also be at Calderstones Park in Liverpool on July 31st and Ordsall Hall in Salford on July 28th.

High Lea Park, New Mills

www.handlebards.com/tickets

5th August

Rapunzel

Mr And Mrs Theatre Company bring their unique adaptation of the iconic Grimm fairy tale with music, circus and lots of family fun.

Grosvenor Park, Chester

www.storyhouse.com/event/rapunzel

10th August

The Tale of Peter Rabbit and Benjamin Bunny

Quantum Theatre stages The Tale of Peter Rabbit and Benjamin Bunny, in the Upper Garden at Quarry Bank. Bring a picnic and enjoy this fun-filled show.

Quarry Bank Mill, Styal

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/events/b53be545-a443-4008-8f41-78da2ded3bff/pages/details

13th August

Cinderella

Chapterhouse promise to deliver a production full of song, mirth, and joy for the summer ahead. Children are invited to dress in their favourite fairy tale characters and join for the midsummer ball dance.

Dunham Massey, Altrincham

www.chapterhouse.org/cinderella.html

24th August

Jane Eyre

Charlotte Brontë's classic is performed by Heartbreak Productions. Using the backdrop of a carnival, we follow our favourite Victorian heroine through her many ordeals.

Walton Hall Gardens, Warrington

www.heartbreakproductions.co.uk/venues/walton-hall-gardens-outdoor-theatre