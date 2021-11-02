12 great Christmas shows and pantos in and around Cheshire

'This one's just right': Goldilocks with three bears - Credit: David Munn

The curtain rises on a season of magic and merriment in and around Cheshire.

December 3 – January 9

DICK WHITTINGTON

Brian Capron makes a welcome return to The Plaza as the ‘oh so evil’ King Rat alongside the firm family favourite Bradley Thompson.

Tickets: Adult £21.45, Under 16s £15.40

Stockport Plaza, Mersey Square, Stockport, Cheshire, SK1 1SP | 0161 477 7779

stockportplaza.co.uk/whats-on/dick-whittington-2/

December 4 – January 16

OLIVER TWIST

This original Storyhouse production is an adaptation of the classic Oliver Twist and promises ig-hearted joy, feelgood songs, purse-snatchers and dogs

Tickets: £18 - £33.50 (Members)

Storyhouse, Hunter Street Chester CH1 2AR | 01244 409 113

www.storyhouse.com/event/oliver-twist

December 7–31

SLEEPING BEAUTY

Filled with jealousy, the evil witch Maleficent curses Princess Aurora to die on her 16th birthday. Thanks to Aurora's guardian fairies, she only falls into a deep sleep that can be ended with a kiss from her handsome prince.

Tickets: £18.50

Northwich Memorial Court, Northwich, CW9 5QJ | 01606 261100

brioentertainment.org/event/sleeping-beauty

December 10 – January 3

PETER PAN

The forever-young Peter Pan sails through the skies to bring Wendy and the Darling children to the Lost Boy’s enchanted island, where the fearsome Captain Hook rules over the high seas.

Tickets: £16.50

Altrincham Garrick Theatre, Barrington Road, Altrincham, WA14 1HZ | 0161 928 1677

altrinchamgarrick.co.uk/shows/peter-pan

December 10 – January 2

SLEEPING BEAUTY

Join comedy and television personality Bobby Davro, X Factor finalist Amelia Lily and Cheshire’s best-loved panto dame Malcolm Lord in Crewe Lyceum’s magical Christmas pantomime Sleeping Beauty.

Tickets: £23.75-£27.75

Crewe Lyceum, Heath St, Crewe CW1 2DA | 0343 310 0050

crewelyceum.co.uk/Online/crewe-pantomime

December 10 – January 2

ALADDIN

Musical theatre actress Alexandra Burke stars as The Spirit of The Ring and is joined by Rochdale-born Ben Nickless, as Aladdin’s hapless brother Wishee Washee, who returns to the Opera House panto having played Muddles in Snow White and Buttons in Cinderella.

Tickets: from £13

Manchester Opera House, 3 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HP | 0333 009 5399

www.atgtickets.com/manchester

David Tag as the Ringmaster in Goldilocks - Credit: David Munn

December 10 - January 9

GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS

David Tag will be cracking the whip at The Ringmaster when he appears at St Helens Theatre Royal’s Christmas panto Goldilocks and the Three Bears. Audiences can also expect high production values, stunning and colourful costumes, with a selection of chart hits to sing and dance along to in a Christmas circus panto special.

Tickets: from £13

St Helens Theatre Royal, Corporation St, Saint Helens WA10 1LQ | 01744 756000

www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com

Cinderella s on at the Grange Theatre, Hartford - Credit: KD Theatre Productions

December 11 – January 2

CINDERELLA

KD Theatre Productions returns to the Grange Theatre in Hartford this Christmas to present the venue's 12th professional pantomime, starring Northwich favourites Rob Stevens as Fairy Godmother and Oliver Scott as Buttons.

Tickets: £16.50

Grange Theatre, Bradburns Lane, Hartford, CW8 1LU | 01606 539040

thegrangetheatre.com

December 14–24

JACK AND THE BEANSTALK

Benidorm actress and comedian Crissy Rock will be taking to the stage at Ellesmere Port Civic Hall as the Fairy 'Cross the Mersey as Anton Benson Productions return with another giant of a pantomime.

Tickets: from £14.50

Ellesmere Port Civic Hall, Civic Way, Ellesmere Port, CH65 0AZ | 0151 356 6890

brioentertainment.org/event/jack-and-the-beanstalk

December 16 – January 9

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

The Epstein Theatre in Liverpool reopens this December with a family favourite tale as old as time. Actor Ben Richards, known for his West End appearances and television roles including Hollyoaks, Footballers Wives, Holby City and The Bill, will appear as villain Gaston, in the timeless story of Belle, a beautiful young woman who falls in love with the most unexpected of princes, who has been cursed to look like a hideous beast.

Tickets: from £15

Epstein Theatre, Hanover House, 85 Hanover St, Liverpool L1 3DZ | 0844 888 9991

epsteintheatre.co.uk

Cinderella at the M&S Bank Arena - Credit: David Munn

December 18–28

CINDERELLA

Starring Radio City’s Leanne Campbell as The Fairy Godmother, Comedy Star Bippo as Buttons, The X Factor’s David Heath as Prince Charming and David Drewitt and Danny Jay as the Ugly Sister, Cinderella will be one of the biggest shows in the region, playing to the huge capacity of the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool.

Tickets: from £23

M&S Bank Arena, King's Dock, Port of Liverpool, 16 Monarchs Quay, Liverpool L3 4FP | 0344 800 0400

mandsbankarena.com/whats-on/cinderella

January 7-16

SNOW WHITE

Tony Peers Productions will perform the classic fairy tale Snow White which is sure to delight kids and adults alike.

Tickets: from £13

Parr Hall, Cultural Quarter, Palmyra Square South, Warrington WA1 1BL | 01925 442345

parrhall.culturewarrington.org/whats-on/snow-white

Win a theatre break in Manchester to see The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe