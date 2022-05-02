10 Cheshire events celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

On 6th February this year Her Majesty The Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.

To celebrate this unprecedented anniversary, events and initiatives will take place across the United Kingdom throughout the year, culminating in a four day UK bank holiday weekend from Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th June 2022.

"The Topsy-Turvy Tea Party" A Jubilant Rusticus Adventure

28th May - 5th June

Forest fun with a mythical outlaw, potty tea-time with the Mad Hatter and musical mayhem in Ancient Greece! And - bring your own royal feast (and picnic rug) to enjoy in the festive woodland glade to celebrate our Queens jubilee.

Tatton Park, Knutsford

www.tattonpark.org.uk

Kids Rule!

28th May - 5th June

The Kids Rule celebration event will see historical performers, hands-on activities and fresh-air family fun – a great way for the family to celebrate Cheshire’s royal lineage.

Beeston Castle, Beeston

www.english-heritage.org.uk/beeston

Great Sankey – Jubilee Bunting Community Project

29th May - 5th June

Stitch Station have organised a community ‘yarn bombing’ of the Vicarage Park railings with red, white and blue knitted and crocheted bunting to be strung across the railings at the front of the park.

The project will be installed on the park railings on Sunday afternoon (from 1pm – 5pm) on 29th May by volunteers from Stitch Station

Stitch Station, Great Sankey, Warrington

stitchstation.co.uk/community-project-jubilee-bunting

Congleton Platinum Jubilee Party in the Park

2nd June

Congleton Town Council are organising a public celebration in the beautiful surroundings of the park to bring the town together to celebrate the historic milestone. Bring a picnic and enjoy live music through the decades. Community stalls and family entertainment including – children’s games and a RSPCA dog show.

The market town is celebrating its own milestone, it is the 750th anniversary of the town being granted its first charter.

www.congleton-tc.gov.uk/discover-congleton/queens-platinum-jubilee

West Cheshire Museums

2nd - 5th June

Fun, action and 1950s retro will be the order of the day for all four of West Cheshire Museums. The events will include a Platinum Garden party; an Animal Parade picnic, the showing of 1950s films and a display of 1950s clothes.

Grosvenor Museum, Chester; Weaver Hall Museum, Northwich; Lion Salt Works Museum, Marston; Stretton Watermill, Stretton

www.visitcheshire.com/whats-on/platinum-jubilee-celebrations-at-west-cheshire-museums-p293191

The Lion at Malpas Jubilee Events

2nd - 5th June

After re-opening in September 2020, The Lion at Malpas remains a central part of the Cheshire village. As part of this community spirit, the pub will be running a packed schedule for locals to enjoy and to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

The Lion at Malpas, Malpas

https://www.visitcheshire.com/whats-on/jubilee-events-at-the-lion-at-malpas-p293171

The Jubilee Picnic on the Hill

3rd June

Forest Hills Hotel in Frodsham are celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a picnic on the hill. There will be live music, outdoor games & lots of fun for the family.

Forest Hills Hotel, Overton Hill, Frodsham,

www.foresthillshotel.com/events/upcoming-events

Wincle Community Jubilee Lunch

4th June

The local community in Wincle are hosting a lunch where you will be bring your own food and drink and enjoy music and singing. You can pop across the road to Wincle Brewery to enjoy their wares.

Donations from the event will go towards planting a commemorative tree.

Wincle, Macclesfield

https://platinumjubilee.gov.uk/event/wincle-community-jubilee-lunch/

Pearls of Cheshire Togetherness Jubilee celebration

4th June

Local community group, Pearls of Cheshire have organised a Togetherness Jubilee celebration, which aims to educate our multicultural society about celebrating different cultures through food, music and poetry.

Victoria Park Pavilion, Macclesfield,

https://platinumjubilee.gov.uk/event/pearls-of-cheshire-togetherness-jubilee-celebration/

Wilmslow Big Jubilee Lunch

5th June

Wilmslow RUFC are hosting a Jubilee event on the Sunday with a picnic lunch, family entertainment and activities, all-age touch rugby competition, live music, bar and fun into the evening.

The Memorial Ground, Kings Road, Wilmslow

platinumjubilee.gov.uk/event/wilmslow-big-jubilee-lunch

