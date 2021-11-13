Visit one of these stunning country estates in Cheshire which are putting on festive events from light displays to Christmas themed afternoon teas.

TATTON PARK

Tatton Park’s winter gardens hosts a magical event for families, Inspired by Nick Butterworth's ‘One Snowy Night’ between 27 November - 3 January.

The Northern Chamber Orchestra Concerts take place on 10th December and the annual Christmas Carols in the Stableyard returns on 19th December. During the festive season, you can treat yourself to a Festive Afternoon Tea in the Gardener’s Cottage tearoom.

Tatton Park, Knutsford, www.tattonpark.org.uk

ARLEY HALL

See the Hall decorated with foliage from the gardens and a sprinkling of fresh flowers between December 2 - 6 . The Gardener’s Kitchen will be serving delicious Christmas food and mulled wine. December 7 - 8 will see two daily sessions of Jonathan Moseley's Floral Demonstrations.

Afternoon Tea aficionados can book themselves in for the Indulgent Champagne Afternoon Tea on December 9 or the Afternoon Tea Masterclass by Tea from The Manor on the 13th or 14th.

Arley Hall and Gardens, Northwich, arleyhallandgardens.com

THORNTON MANOR

The grounds will come alive with a glittering sprinkle of Christmas magic in a visually stunning, multi-sensory walk-through wonderland spectacular. The Winter Wonderland dates are 27, 28 November and 2-5, 9-12, 16-19 and 23 December.

Merry Christmas Tour is a unique opportunity to take an exclusive tour of the historic family home of Lord Leverhulme, dressed, in all its glory, for a traditional Victorian Christmas. Dates: 30 November and 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, December.

Thornton Manor, Thornton Hough thorntonmanor.co.uk

The Front Hall with arrangements by G D Flowers - Credit: Archant

DUNHAM MASSEY

Surround yourself with sparkle as the after-dark trail lights up for another year. Expect giant glittering deer, stunning tree canopies and worlds festooned with seasonal cheer, soundtracked by festive classics.

If you can't secure a ticket, the creators of Christmas at Dunham Massey are also operating a brand new lights trail 40 minutes away - Christmas at Delamere Forest.

Dunham Massey, near Altrincham nationaltrust.org.uk/dunham-massey

CREWE HALL

Crewe Hall will be one of the busiest spots in the county as the the office Christmas party returns to our festive schedules this year.

Those looking for a more quieter way to enjoy Christmas can indulge in the Festive Afternoon Tea that is available between 1 December and 2 January.

Crewe Hall Hotel & Spa, Crewe www.crewehallcheshire.co.uk

LYME HALL

Explore the traditions and treasures of Christmases past and as you make your way through the house in the Christmas Treasures at Lyme that takes place between 3 - 24 December.

The estate is also a popular outdoor location at this time of year, with acres of walking areas (with deer) and there is also Percy the Park Keeper's winter wander trail for all th family to enjoy.

Lyme Hall, Poynton www.nationaltrust.org.uk/lyme

