Big events to look forward to in Cheshire this summer

Published: 8:20 AM May 5, 2021

Whether it' is a country show or a music festival, we have missed the roar of the crowd, the buzz of excitement, at this stage we even miss queuing up for a snack and refreshments. The county is slowing getting back to how summers should be with these events that are tentatively planned.

17th – 23rd May

Gandeys Circus

Europe’s largest touring big top show is back! Taking you on an unforgettable fun-filled voyage, around the world in 80 Minutes. They will be at The Big Heath in Knutsford from 17th to the May and will return to the area at Ellesmere Port from 23rd to the 27th June.

www.gandeyscircus.com

Look out for our article on Gandeys Circus in the June issue of Cheshire Life.

1st - 18th July

Manchester International Festival

Manchester International Festival (MIF), returns from 1-18 July with a vibrant programme of original new work from across the spectrum of visual and performing arts and music by artists from over 20 countries.

mif.co.uk

Bolesworth International - Credit: Kirsty Thompson

July 7th - 11th

Dodson & Horrell Bolesworth International Horse Show:

Secure your tickets for the Dodson & Horrell Bolesworth International Horse Show, which will be returning to the iconic Bolesworth estate for five days of elite equestrian sport, family entertainment and premium hospitality.

bolesworthinternational.com

July 9th - 11th

Tatton Park Foodies Festival

The new MasterChef Champion, Tom Rhodes is joined by fellow finalists, Alexina Anatole, Mike Tomkins and Laura Michael with music from Maybe Gaga, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and The Killerz.

foodiesfestival.com

July 10th

Live in the Park at Arley Hall

Arley will once again be the stunning backdrop for the Neuro Muscular Centre live music concert. There will tribute acts cover the music of George Michael, Maddona and David Bowie and to bring the night to a thrilling end, there will be a fantastic firework finale

www.nmcentre.com

July 17th

Macclesfield Festival

Macclesfield Rugby Club sees the return of the popular music festival MaccFest with a host of great tribute acts and headliners Bez from Happy Mondays and Rowetta.

www.macclesfieldfestival.co.uk

Flowers, flowers everywhere at RHS Tatton in 2018 - Credit: Kirsty Thompson

July 21st - 25th

RHS Tatton

The highly anticipated event of the season is set to make a welcome return with a celebration of all things gardening. Expect to find inspiration for your garden, big and small, advice for everyone growing plants and flowers, plus so much more. The event is set to take place from July 21 to 25.

https://www.rhs.org.uk/shows-events/rhs-flower-show-tatton-park

July 23rd - 25th

CarFest North 2021

CarFest celebrates its tenth birthday this year. The usual treats for motor fanatics will be there along with food, shows and music from All Saints, Basement Jaxx , McFly, Tom Grennan and many more.

carfest.org

July 31st

Royal Cheshire Show

Cheshire's flagship summer event returns this summer with a single day event. The traditional mid-week event reverts to a Saturday, which should give you all a better chance to attend without taking any time off work. A selection of competition classes will take place on the show day and the equine and canine competitions will take place behind closed doors in June,

www.royalcheshireshow.org

August 6th - 8th

Rewind Festival, Macclesfield

Capesthorne Hall hosts the return of the popular retro music event. Friday is all about Queen to commemorate the 50 years of the iconic band, Saturday is headlined by Jimmy Somerville’s Big Band-Tastic Boogie and Wet, Wet, Wet headline the closing night.

north.rewindfestival.com

August 13th - 15th

Deva Fest, Chester

A family friendly three day extravaganza of music, parades, shows and fabulous food and drink. Friday features Symphonic Ibiza and Sonique, Saturday is Pirate Day with Heather Small and Sophie Ellis Bextor and Sunday is Festival with Scouting for Girls and Dodgy.

devafest.co.uk

Festivalgoers at Just So Festival - Credit: Archant

August 20th - 22nd

Just So Festival, Rode Hall

The three-day festival, held at Rode Hall in Scholar Green, near Congleton, has plenty of family-friendly fun and frolics. New for 2021 is The Observatory, an illuminated, celestial celebration of the planets and stars, the dazzling Starlight Bar with an indoor eating area and The New Curiosity Shop, an eclectic array of workshops with a sciency twist.

justsofestival.org.uk

August 21st

Ladies Day at Chester Races

Tickets are now available for the summer racing season at Chester Racecourse, including the popular Clogau Ladies Evening and the Summer Festival. To kick-start the big return, the racecourse will be unveiling a new £1M Champagne Garden, enabling visitors to get close to all of the action in the Paddock and Parade Ring

www.chester-races.com/racing/fixtures

August 20th - 30th

Taste Cheshire Food & Drink Festival, Chester

The August Bank Holiday festival at Chester Racecourse has something for everyone, from food workshops to guest appearances from celebrity chefs including: John Torode, Chris Bavin and Simon Wood.

chesterfoodanddrink.co.uk

The ongoing situation with covid does mean that plans can change at any time. Please consult the web links provided for the latest news on these events.

